Theatre Lab’s Dramathon Puts D.C. Talent on the Clock

“It’s one of my favorite events, honestly,” says Deb Gottesman of the Dramathon, an evening of world-premiere short plays written, directed, and performed by D.C. theater artists. Gottesman is co-founder and co-executive director, with Buzz Mauro, of The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts, which stages the annual fundraiser.

Professional directors, writers, and actors donate their time, while additional participants fundraise through friends and family — much like a marathon — to earn larger roles in the final performance.

The ten-minute plays will be presented to the public on Monday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at The Theatre Lab’s space at 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Proceeds benefit the organization’s Send a Kid to Theatre Camp initiative, which provides scholarships to children and teens for its summer programs.

Last year’s Dramathon raised a record $23,000, and Gottesman hopes to surpass that total this year.

“Each play has to have at least five characters so we can include people with a range of experience — from seasoned performers to emerging artists to those who’ve never been onstage before but decided to give it a try,” says Gottesman, noting that the event is free to attend, with donations encouraged at the door.

Among the actors participating this year are Frank Britton, Julie-Ann Elliot, Helen Hedman, J.J. Johnson, Michael Kramer, Jefferson Russell, Deidra LaWan Starnes, and Erin Weaver. Writers of the evening’s 10-minute plays include Renee Calarco, Allyson Currin, Jake Jeppson, J.J. Johnson, Kathryn O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Pringle, Dani Stoller, and Laura Zam, among others, while directors include Elizabeth Dinkova, Christopher Henley, Chelsea Radigan, and Jennifer Mendenhall.

“Everyone of these artists are really in demand — the actors, directors, and playwrights have donated their time, and every one of the company of 30 people who are the dramathon participants have reached out to their friends and colleagues and everybody else to say, ‘Hey, support me in doing this so that I can make a difference too, and I can also do it in a really fun way,'” says Gottesman.

“What I think the Dramathon does, which is incredibly valuable, is it takes students who are in classes where there’s no audience, so there’s no pressure,” says Mendenhall, a mainstay in the Washington theater scene for four decades. “There’s the pressure of wanting to do well in front of your fellow students, but that is nothing compared to going on stage and having over a hundred people sitting in the audience watching you.

“So I feel like not only is the dramathon a really cool fundraiser to support their scholarship program, but it is also a vital part of the education that Theatre Lab is giving students because it gives them a taste of, ‘Oh, this is the show. I’ve got to bring my A-game.'”

Mendenhall enjoys the rush of directing her charges. “You have a very limited amount of time. You have one rehearsal, and then they go. So you have to be incredibly efficient. You have to understand the story. You have to take in who’s in your cast and how best to support them in telling it. And I love it, I absolutely love it, because it scratches my directing itch — the analysis, the collaboration, the work of figuring out how best to tell the story.”

For Gottesman, maintaining a space like Theatre Lab is more important than ever in these days of an administration willfully hostile to the arts.

“In this moment, the idea of seeding creativity and making the arts a really welcoming place and a place of belonging for everyone — whichever side of the footlights you’re on — is really part of the Theater Lab’s mission,” she says. “We need community now more than ever, and as our art spaces have become increasingly threatened by lack of funding and other things, I think that it’s incumbent on us to make sure that people know that the arts are a lever for so many things and that theater matters because theater is the art of being human.”

The Theatre Lab’s Dramathon is Monday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Admission is free, with donations encouraged. Visit theatrelab.org.