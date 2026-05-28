Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Announces Pride Events

The District of Columbia Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is promoting four city-sponsored events in June to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month.

“These moments are designed to honor our history, elevate our community, and celebrate the partnerships that continue to move us forward,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Beginning Monday, June 1, at 4 p.m., the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs will host its annual Pride flag-raising ceremony at the John A. Wilson Building. The event, considered the symbolic start of Pride Month, will feature remarks from the mayor and several community leaders on the building’s steps before attendees gather for a group photograph.

Following the ceremony, the mayor’s office will host a reception featuring performances by local drag queen Cake Pop! and mocktails courtesy of Spark Social. Attendees will also receive custom Pride swag. The event is free. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/LGBTQFlagRaising2026.

A week later, on Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m., the office will host the LGBTQIA+ Legacy Awards and Toast at the Dockmaster Building at The Wharf. The reception will honor leaders, advocates, artists, and institutions that have made significant contributions to Washington’s LGBTQ community. Organizers say the event will “create meaningful space for personal recognition, storytelling, and gratitude ahead of the larger public-facing celebrations during Pride Month.”

Those interested must RSVP in advance. For more information, visit S.DC.Gov/PrideToast2026 and enter the password LEGACY2026.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs will host its 7th annual District of Pride Showcase at the Lincoln Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m., with pre-show performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m. Hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis, the program will feature live musical and theatrical performances, storytelling, and community recognitions celebrating the vibrancy of D.C.’s LGBTQ community. For more information or an official lineup, visit tinyurl.com/DOPShowcase2026.

On Saturday, June 20, the mayor’s office is inviting people to march with the D.C. government employee contingent in the Capital Pride Parade alongside representatives from the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, community leaders, LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee members, Legacy Award honorees, and Mayor Bowser. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at 2 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/MMBPrideParade2026.