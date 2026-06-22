Demetre Daskalakis to Throw First Pitch at Pride Night Out

“Sports have been part of my universe,” says Dr. Demetre Daskalakis. “When I was in high school in Alexandria, I was the student athletic trainer, so I was the one who was helping out the teams to make sure that they were ready to go on the field from the medical and physical perspective.”

Daskalakis, chief medical officer of Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in New York City, adds that he “played baseball very casually when I was a kid, but was never on a team.”

That baseball experience — however slight — may come in handy on Wednesday, June 24, when the D.C. native throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Team DC’s annual Pride Night OUT at Nationals Park ahead of the Washington Nationals’ matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

While Daskalakis may not be known for his athletic prowess, he has become one of the nation’s most recognizable public health leaders.

Prior to joining Callen-Lorde, he served in several senior roles at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and helped lead the Biden administration’s response to the 2022 mpox outbreak, including a large-scale vaccination effort aimed at those most at risk of infection.

“Honoring Dr. Daskalakis at Pride Night OUT reflects the values Team DC hopes to lift up through this event: visibility, service, courage, and the power of community,” Miguel Ayala, president of Team DC, said in an email to Metro Weekly. “He has been a powerful voice for our community in the most difficult of times.”

The evening’s pregame ceremony will also feature the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., singing the national anthem, a drag show, a live DJ, photo opportunities, and other themed activities throughout the stadium concourse.

Among them is Play Catch with Dad, a group of volunteer fathers who attend Pride events across the country, offering a game of catch and a hug to LGBTQ people who have lost or never had the support of a father.

While Daskalakis is coy about any outfit reveals he has planned before stepping onto the pitcher’s mound — “I know how to turn a look,” he says — his biggest goal is to throw a better pitch than the one Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out at the Nationals’ 2020 season opener.

“I recently saw a YouTube video just to check, and I’m going to try my best to outdo him,” Daskalakis says. “Which doesn’t seem like it’s going to be really hard, based on the pitch I saw.”

Team DC’s Pride Night OUT is Wednesday, June 24, at 6:45 p.m. at Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE. Fans who purchase a special ticket are eligible to receive one of two Nationals Pride jerseys, with $5 from each ticket benefiting Team DC. For tickets or more information, visit nationals.com/NightOut.