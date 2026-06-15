Win Tickets to Feeling Afraid… at the Studio Theatre

A Confederate flag in a casket makes for a provocative and profoundly satisfying parting image in Studio Theatre's potently funny production of Purlie Victorious (A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch).

Satisfying, because as a nation, the U.S. has been trying for 160 years to bury the Confederacy and the slavery-based economy for which its proponents fought and died.

Provocative, because as we're reminded every election cycle all these years since the Civil War, those same Confederate principles, rooted in white supremacy and Black oppression, persisted in the Jim Crow South, and, apparently, still animate the politics of a too-large swath of our fellow Americans today.