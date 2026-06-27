Leviticus Review: Queer Horror Takes Aim at Conversion Therapy

Leviticus, the debut feature from Australian writer-director Adrian Chiarella, reimagines the real-life practice of conversion therapy as not only a psychological and emotional trauma, but a supernatural curse aimed at scaring LGBTQ youth straight.

This demonic curse is conjured, ironically, by an ultra-conservative Christian ritual intended to heal Aussie high schoolers Naim (Joe Bird) and Ryan (Stacy Clausen) of their gay “lust, indecency, and desire.”

The even more potent irony is that this rite releases a deadly entity that terrorizes Naim and Ryan while assuming the form of the person they most desire — each other. That should force them to keep their hands to themselves, praise the lord.

Fearing for their lives, along with the chilling uncertainty of whether they’re staring at their beloved or his demon double, definitely could turn the amorous pair against each other. It’s a solid setup by Chiarella, but, ultimately, the brilliant premise is dulled by slack pacing and the film’s tendency to repeat itself instead of taking the madness further.

Before Naim and Ryan confront their demons, though, the movie gets off to a compelling start bringing this odd couple together. Awkward Naim fills us in by pointing out to blonde jock Ryan that he acts “totally different” around Naim at school than when they’re hanging out alone together for the first time.

An impromptu kiss, underlining their simmering attraction, provides all the explanation Naim needs for Ryan’s sudden change. To its credit, the movie essays the beats of gay coming-of-age romance swiftly and concisely, played with heartfelt longing, particularly by Bird, a standout in the 2022 horror hit Talk to Me, in which he played another youngster beset by evil spirits.

Here, with a few well-placed turns, Naim and Ryan’s teenage dream warps into a religion-fueled nightmare. Dropping us into Sunday service at the church Naim attends with his single mother Arlene (Mia Wasikowska), Leviticus needs only a couple shots of the congregation — everyone swaying, hands upraised, closed eyes lifted to the light — to depict how devoutly this community worships their god.

Ryan’s a member of this strict church, too, along with another boy their age, Hunter (Jeremy Blewitt). Hunter’s an enigma, with a fascinating way of expressing his gay attraction through brutish violence. His arrival in the story also portends a love triangle.

Indeed, it’s jealousy that leads to the boys being outed, and community elders calling in the “Deliverance Healer” (Nicholas Hope, effectively creepy). Then, out comes the deadly entity, invisible to all but the targeted victim, who, of course, sees the one they most desire.

Once these paranormal parameters are firmly established, the plot, more or less, plateaus, cycling through sequence after sequence of a boy being chased by his demon, and escaping, or, then not escaping. Save for one or two mild jump scares, goosed by percussive sound effects, the stalking-rinse-repeat becomes a heavy-footed routine.

Naim beats the dead horse of trying to get anyone to believe his tales of what’s happening, but his mom, practically sleepwalking through her devoutly ordered life, does not appear to be an ally.

Wasikowska projects a weariness in the role that borders on lethargic, but fits the film’s deadly serious tone and listless atmosphere, as the supernatural scenario lumbers on, feinting at actually delivering a fatal blow. Finally, someone takes action that pushes the plot towards its climax, a welcome escalation that still might come too late to re-energize the dead air.

Leviticus (★★☆☆☆) is rated R and playing in theaters nationwide. Visit fandango.com.