Kimberly Schraf Shines in Mosaic Theater’s Uneven Precarious

Steph Del Rosso’s tidy domestic dramedy Precarious gets a subdued world-premiere production at Mosaic Theater, courtesy of director Jaki Bradley.

Adopting the rhythms of real life, the play camps out in the one-bedroom New York City apartment that Literacy Now staffer Tillie (Zoe Walpole) shares with her writer boyfriend Drew (Jonathan Del Palmer).

The couple also have a new roommate, suddenly and unannounced: Tillie’s chipper, inquisitive mother, Vi (Kimberly Schraf). Environmentally-conscious — though not to a fault, she’d make clear — Vi passive-aggressively moves herself in as part of her ongoing plan to shrink her suburban life.

It’s for the planet, not because she doesn’t know what to do with herself as a retired widow. So she’s sold her car, and put her house on the market. And the mindful shrinking continues once she’s installed in Tillie and Drew’s fairly minimal space. As just one measure, she takes inventory of their plastic containers, so she can dispose of them all.

In Schraf’s adept hands, Vi appears composed and firmly directed in her actions, as well as her activism. Her straightforward overzealousness is the funniest thing this play has to offer. While, at the same time, more poignantly, Vi seems lost, in the void of intense loneliness, and perhaps as a symptom of age.

In fact, the character opens with a nicely winding monologue about getting lost on her way to the apartment, revealing an endearing self-awareness that she can’t always trust her own sense of direction.

She also reveals, over the course of her stay, an almost desperate need for connection that is less endearing, but rings true in Schraf’s performance. Tillie’s mounting frustration with her mother rings true, too, in Walpole’s heartfelt, if muted, take on the put-upon daughter.

Del Rosso teasingly raises the possibility that Tillie might not have just her mother always on her back, but the universe. Tillie wonders aloud about whether her karma is cursed, after Vi’s arrival is quickly followed by the arrival of a mouse, a leak, and a citywide blackout.

Alas, though promising, the cosmic connection doesn’t amount to much in terms of story or comedy. Not even rising tensions between Tillie and Drew really shift the production’s prevailing sense of restraint. The show moves briskly from scene to scene, bouncing comfortably around Misha Kachman’s naturalistic apartment set, but without generating enough of a dynamic charge.

The issue might be that Walpole and Del Palmer seem content to just react to Schraf’s more dynamic interpretation, rather than match, or dare exceed, her energy. Moreover, neither Tillie nor Drew are written to reveal the same depth, or register similar impact, as Vi.

Essentially, it’s Vi’s play, and Schraf ensures we’re engaged, at least, and considering the woman’s humanity fully, regardless of how one might respond to, or question, her fanatical devotion to cleaning up the environment. To reach the end, however, these three characters have to get somewhere together, and, with only one driving everything, and doing almost all the hauling, there’s only just enough power on hand to make it over the line.

Precarious (★★★☆☆) runs through June 28 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $62 to $79, with discount options and rush tickets available for each performance. Call 202-399-7993, ext. 2 or visit mosaictheater.org.