Pansexual Adult Film Star Dale Savage Dies at 62

Dale Savage, an adult film star best known for his gay and bisexual work, died on June 19 after suffering a stroke. He was 62.

Savage’s death was announced in an X post by Anthony Duran, a partner at the adult film production house Ducati Studios, on July 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let all of his fans know that adult film star @TheDaleSavage passed away from a stroke on June 19th,” Duran wrote. “I am still in shock and having a hard time finding the words to write this.”

Duran continued, “As a handsome, pansexual muscle daddy, Dale started his career at 50 years old. He quickly rose to become a true superstar in the industry. He absolutely loved his work and collaborated with some of the top studios and actors. After a busy and successful career, he retired about three years ago to enjoy a quiet life in Vail, Colorado. Love never dies. Until we meet again.”

Savage worked as a firefighter before entering the adult entertainment industry at age 50. He often played “daddy” or “older man” roles and worked for about a decade before retiring.

His death follows those of several other adult film actors known primarily for gay content — including Koby Falks, Lane Rogers, and Seth Peterson — who have died over the past year.

As recently as June 13, Savage was still active on X, where he had amassed 70,000 followers, People magazine reported.

“Omg no. Ugh he was such an awesome and sweet guy,” wrote Seth Knight. “May he fly high and keep watch over us!”

“We were skiiing in Vail earlier this year. I kept expecting to run into him,” wrote Christian Mitchell. “Sad news indeed.”

“So sorry to see this, and sorry for your loss. I’d hoped he and I might still run into each other some day. Some of the hottest dad porn of this generation and a nice guy in my experience,” Wade Wolfgar wrote. “Rest in peace good sir.”

Fans also shared their own messages in the replies.

“May he rest in peace, I loved his performances and also the way he interacted with his followers. He’ll be very missed,” one wrote.

“I just read the news,” another wrote, addressing Savage directly. “I’m so sorry that you no longer with us you were a great performer and you made so many people happy.”