Seth Peterson, Gay Adult Film Star, Dies at 28

Gay adult film star Seth Peterson has died at 28, according to a post from his fiancé on Peterson’s X account.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my Fiance and best friend Seth,” Cyrus Stark wrote in a post published at 9:42 p.m. on March 21. “I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken.”

No cause of death was mentioned.

Stark signed the post using the moniker “Kobe,” a reference to one of his stage names, Kobe Marsh. Stark and Peterson, whose real name was Adam Aguirre, collaborated on several adult productions.

Fans expressed shock and sadness at Peterson’s passing.

“Very sorry for your loss I just read everything on Google. He was the best actor in the porn world and even a great person out of that. R.I.P Seth you will be missed,” another user wrote, including a praying hands emoji.

“I am in complete shock and am profoundly heartbroken. I adored Seth,” another user wrote. “From the moment I saw him debut with Helix, I was head over heels for this insanely attractive and sweet man. My deepest condolences to you, Kobe, and to his entire family. Goodbye my sweet, sweet prince.”

Peterson launched his career in 2020, working exclusively for Helix Studio for four years before later creating content for other studios, including Men.com, Men at Play, Naked Sword, Falcon Studios, and Next Door Studios, according to IAFD.

Peterson was nominated for several adult film industry awards, including the GayVN Award for Best Actor for his work in Helix Studios’ Unraveled in 2023. He also won a GayVN Fan Award for “Hottest Newcomer” in 2021.

Peterson joins a growing list of adult film actors who have died at a young age.

In December 2025, Lane V Rogers, also known as Blake Mitchell, died in a motorbike accident at 31. Earlier that month, Rhett Messerly, known by his on-screen alias Scott Finn, died at 27.

In March 2025, adult film star Daniil Fedorovich Onofrey, also known as Damien Stone, died at 32 of heart complications, reportedly from an enlarged heart. In May 2025, Australian adult film star Anthony Cox, also known as Koby Falks, died at 42.