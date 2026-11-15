‘Prime’ Review: Polyamory, Hot Tubs, and Hardly Any Conflict

Friendly young novelist Joe (Logan Thomason) doesn’t know what to expect when he invites cute delivery driver Oli (Adriel Irizarry), short for Oliver, to stick around for a few beers and Oli says yes. But we can expect their very careful flirtation might lead the two to the hot tub bubbling in the background of their conversation.

By that point, Jon Garcia’s Prime has established that whatever happens between them, Joe’s live-in partner Amelia (Hope Garcia) likely won’t mind. She and Joe have an open relationship, and she has her own thing going. She confides to Joe early on that she’s feeling a growing closeness with her new friend Luca (Alex Christian). “We’re thinking of adding a physical element to our relationship,” she says.

Frank discussions about their needs and desires comprise much of Joe and Amelia’s seemingly stable partnership, and this movie. Set in the most likely of places — Portland, Oregon — Prime proceeds from one thoughtful, graphically detailed sex and dating conversation to another, as Joe and Amelia navigate their individual comfort level with the other’s extracurricular activities.

Then Amelia and Luca hash out what they can and can’t do physically, per the rules of Amelia’s main partnership, and Joe and Oli work out what they’re willing to do or not do with other guys. No one freaks out, everyone’s level-headed. It’s all a touch too civil to be totally convincing.

For the most part, however, the screenplay by director Garcia (The Falls trilogy) and Rodney David Moore conveys the constant discourse with real-sounding speech — with the exception of Amelia. Not just in the script, but in Hope Garcia’s performance, Amelia comes off unnaturally composed, like someone who studied polyamory in college.

Joe talks and acts more like someone in the immediate, disorienting throes of strange, new feelings, although he does confess to his dad that he’s previously had connections outside his and Amelia’s relationship with men. Even offscreen parents aren’t safe from the movie’s no-holds-barred sex talk.

As for the actual sex, the movie tastefully gets down to business, with direction attuned to the heat of anticipation. Thomason and Irizarry play the build-up lightly, considering how glaringly obvious the scenario is, with the beer and the hot tub. Still, they make Joe and Oli’s hunger for each other the film’s primary driving force.

By contrast, Amelia and Luca produce little palpable chemistry in their chats or hookups, particularly as their connection supposedly evolves into something deeper. A montage cross-cutting between the two couples fucking, separately, drives home the point, perhaps intentionally (not that it’s a competition).

The movie maintains a matter-of-fact ease about the characters’ sex and love lives, which they all seem to go about with clear-eyed maturity. Only Joe appears to experience pangs of uneasiness with expanding the boundaries of his primary partnership.

In one unfortunately overwrought scene, he swaddles himself in a blanket on a sofa as Amelia and Luca audibly get it on elsewhere in the house. Otherwise, there’s precious little conflict, just peaceful, understanding vibes, and spotty sound editing.

The general conversation about non-monogamy, sexual fluidity, and polyamory — Joe and Amelia prefer the term “open” to “poly” — is admirably progressive, if basic, but the depiction is too idealized. It’s all perfect morning-after breakfasts, and merrily sharing charcuterie with your girlfriend and her other boyfriend.

Waiting for someone to really feel the sting of insecurity, or sharpen a knife, proves fruitless since everybody’s all good with everything. But then, that might be the underlying goal here: the delicate assembly of a Joe-and-Amelia-centered polycule, one added partner at a time. Conflict surely awaits, but they’re just not there yet, still soaking in the hot tub.

Prime is unrated and available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV. Visit darkstarpics.com.