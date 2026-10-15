‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Composer Lucian Piane Dies at 46

Lucian Piane, a composer, music producer, and recurring judge on the early seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died after being hit by a car in Glendale, California.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Piane, 46, was hit by the car on the morning of October 12. The Glendale Fire Department told the news outlet that first responders attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Piane died from blunt trauma after being hit by a car. The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Piane had two run-ins with Glendale police in the days before his death. On October 10, he was taken into custody for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance and received a citation. He was briefly taken back into custody on October 11 for allegedly assaulting a police officer or emergency worker. He received a second citation and was scheduled to appear in court on October 12.

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, mourned Piane in a statement posted to Instagram on October 13.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Lucian Piane,” the statement reads. “Lucian left behind a legacy of truly beautiful music. May his struggles never dim the memories of a sweet man, a dear friend, and a master musician. Rest in peace, Lucian.”

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who served alongside Piane on the show’s judging panel, replied to the post, writing: “Such a beautiful soul, so talented…such a loss.”

Piane was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 4, 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in musical composition from New York University in 2003 and served as a music assistant at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004.

He worked as a music and tech assistant on the 2007 film musical Hairspray, earning a Grammy nomination, and as an orchestrator on the 2008 film Pretty Ugly People. He joined RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009 and regularly appeared as a musical coach and judge during its first eight seasons. He is credited with composing some of RuPaul’s biggest hits, including “Sissy That Walk,” “Cover Girl,” “Glamazon” and “Peanut Butter.”

Around the time of his departure from the Emmy-winning show in 2016, Piane publicly struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues that played out across his social media accounts. In late 2016, he shared a series of messages containing racist slurs and anti-Semitic content. He also shared a naked photo of himself on Twitter, now known as X.

Piane eventually apologized for the posts, blaming them on “marijuana psychosis.”

He continued sharing information about his journey to sobriety, sharing a hopeful update concerning his progress in an August Instagram post, writing: “Sober over a year and getting back in the game.

He continued posting about his journey to sobriety, writing in an August Instagram post: “Sober over a year and getting back in the game.”

In the days before his death, some fans raised concerns after Piane posted a series of videos to Instagram showing himself spending time on the street. In one video, he attempted to brush his teeth while smoking and driving a car. Worried followers began questioning whether he was safe and emotionally stable.