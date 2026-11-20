Spoiler Alert: This recap reveals events from Episodes 11 and 12 of The Traitors: New Blood.

In a season of backstabs, betrayals, and enough fruit to keep all our doctors happy, The Traitors: New Blood comes to an end tonight. After some highly suspicious behavior from both Katie and Shane during the previous mission, Clyde is right on the trail of the remaining Traitors. However, at the Roundtable, Jay takes all the heat. This is the final banishment in which a player’s identity is revealed after they’re banished, and the Traitors use this to their advantage.

Jay is called out for purposefully trying to confuse the players with his chaotic gameplay, something he defends as meant only for the Traitors. In a nearly unanimous vote, Jay is banished from the castle, which feels like an act of justice for fans of the show. Everyone is entitled to their own strategy, and I can forgive inaccuracy, but it’s so much worse to be wrong and annoying. His awkward departing moments of revelation are the final nail in the coffin, and perhaps a sign that casting should avoid this type moving forward.

Though the Faithful fail to banish a Traitor, Clyde brings up both Katie and Shane as possible suspects, citing the possibility that he heard Shane’s heavy footsteps during the previous mission, as well as Katie’s performatively bad puzzle skills. This is good evidence, even if Katie dismisses it as circumstantial. I’m thankful this mission happened late in the season, or perhaps we would have had to suffer through “Puzzlegate.”

However, Clyde plays a dangerous game, and that night in the turret, the Traitors select Clyde to be the final murder. At first I thought this was a bad move. Why put such direct heat on yourself this close to the end? But Clyde is the only real voice against Shane and Katie, and the Traitors are smart to silence him before the final Roundtable.

The next morning, Wyatt recalls Kriste’s tears the night before and finds it suspicious that she would claim to feel so isolated in a game in which she’s supposedly on the majority team. Meanwhile, Victor wants to trust Katie, but his inability to look past his schoolboy crush might come back to haunt him in the end.

After breakfast, it’s time for the final mission of the season, and in typical Traitors finale fashion, a helicopter is involved. Abbey and Katie must ride in the helicopter and rappel 80 feet below to deliver sticks of dynamite, while the other players on the ground are responsible for locating two hidden bunkers filled with the final portion of the grand prize.

If the players can release all the money within an hour, $264,300 will belong to whoever walks away from the final banishment. Abbey and Katie both successfully deliver the dynamite, with Katie herself jumping into the freezing-cold loch nearby to secure the victory.

I always enjoy the grand scale of the helicopter challenge, but it gets boring when the players consistently win every mission. If the producers wanted to save some money, why not make the missions a little bit harder? Audiences will still watch the show even if the final payout is a few thousand dollars less.

After the mission, Victor makes a royally stupid move and reveals to Wyatt that he lied about having a shield to protect Shane, something Wyatt sees as a total betrayal of the “boys alliance.” I’m not certain how this specifically points to Victor being a Traitor, but it doesn’t look good, and at the final Roundtable, it becomes the chief piece of evidence against him.

However, Kriste’s reaction to allegations flung in her direction proves to me more consequential. She becomes aggressively defensive, and even her biggest ally, Abbey, notices the shift. Kriste becomes the next victim of banishment, though her identity as either a Traitor or a Faithful remains hidden. Going into the endgame, there are zero suspicions against Shane. The question remains: Will Teeny Traitor Katie survive the “Fire of Truth”?

For the first round of the endgame, to no one’s surprise, all the players elect to banish again. This is the moment, for true fans of the game, when things really get juicy. All the players (except for Katie, notably) agree that one Traitor remains in the game. Katie uses the plural “Traitors,” and this must be some last-ditch effort to connect herself to another player in the event she gets voted out. I can see her thinking here, but I don’t think this final clawing attempt has the effect she desires.

In a shocking 4-1 vote — Shane betraying the very Traitor who recruited him — Katie is banished from the game. I have no doubt that Shane feels terrible about this slimy move, though he doesn’t have much choice. I just feel bad for Katie, who, in my opinion, was the smartest Traitor of the season.

But the game isn’t over just yet. Wyatt and Abbey vote to continue the banishments, and like doomed lovers, Victor joins Katie in her fate. While the final result might still have been the same, I can’t help but think that the game could have ended at the final four if Victor had not mentioned his lie about the shield. Victor’s Icarus story comes to an end and remains a cautionary tale for headstrong Faithful in future seasons.

The three remaining players vote to end the game, and the room fills with tears. Wyatt and Abbey think they’ve won, but Shane knows that’s not the case. And now, he has to tell them he’s been lying.

While nothing will ever live up to the Rob and Maura reveal at the end of season four, this is quite an emotional finale, and Shane’s guilt is as palpable as it is devastating. Nonetheless, after the initial shock wears off, Wyatt and Abbey at least pretend to be happy for Shane.

My first instinct is to be angry that a Traitor recruited in the show’s final weeks is the sole winner. I still believe Katie did not deserve her fate, but such is the nature of shows like these. In the end, Shane played the perfect Faithful for most of the game. This earned him a lot of credit by the finale, to the point where no one — not even his own fellow Traitor — knew what tricks he had up his sleeve.

All episodes of The Traitors: New Blood are streaming on Peacock. Visit peacocktv.com.