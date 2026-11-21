Powered by Dina Soltan’s agile solo performance, Chris White’s arresting production of My English Persian Kitchen conjures a vivid world of oppression and resistance inside a mostly bare black box theater.

Bare, save for a well-stocked kitchen island with a stovetop in the center of the space. A midsize fridge a few feet away completes set designer Pip Terry’s spare but effective concept of the kitchen where an unnamed Woman, portrayed by Soltan, prepares a traditional Persian dish for expected guests.

As she chops, cooks, and stirs, she shares the tale of how she got from her volatile life in Tehran to this comfy kitchen in London. Pilot and passenger for the turbulent journey, the Woman narrates her story, steering the audience through her extraordinary 2007 escape from Iran — and from the man who would have kept her there — while also re-enacting (or in some cases reliving) the harrowing events.

A Solas Nua production in association with Mosaic Theater Company, this North American premiere marks the third play by Irish-Palestinian playwright Hannah Khalil to open in D.C. this season, following Spooky Action Theater and Solas Nua’s beguiling feminist fable Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights.

My English Persian Kitchen, from a story by Iranian author and nutritional therapist Atoosa Sepehr, furthers Khalil’s clear commitment to giving a sharp-tongued voice to women, particularly those of the Middle East, who might not feel heard, even in their own homes. Her characters don’t skirt around the sexist oppression they experience as a matter of culture, religion, history, and the plain contempt shown by men.

The Woman here explains that she was an educated business owner back in Tehran who tenaciously resisted assuming the duties and expectations that went with becoming any man’s wife. Then, as she describes it, she “sleepwalked” into marriage with Him, the callously diminishing chauvinist husband who sought to control her.

She’d spent her whole life determined not to end up trapped in a kitchen cooking for a man, so she didn’t cook at all, she tells us. Now, she’s cooking on her own terms, we can see, as she cheerily preps the parsley, mint, chives, dill, spinach, and spring onions to make her beloved Persian noodle soup, Ash-e-reshteh.

The real-time act of food preparation, executed with flair by Soltan and complemented by the savory, herbaceous aromas, is naturally absorbing.

White, a frequent collaborator of Khalil’s who also directed productions of Kitchen in England, Scotland, and Ireland, makes a play for all five senses, employing Dan Balfour’s dynamic sound design and Marty Langthorne’s precise lighting to pulse-pounding effect.

Occasionally, the Woman passes around an herb or spice so audience members can enjoy a whiff, or even rub the ingredients between their fingers. Food, as a source of sustenance and connection, a pillar of family and community, a form of caring and expression, becomes a silent co-star.

The combined sensory effect aids in transporting us into the Woman’s evolving reality. Of course, Soltan’s vibrant performance does most of the heavy lifting.

Whether joyfully recalling how her aunt read her Wuthering Heights, translating the English into Farsi, or looking haunted as she alludes to a past traumatic event that left her in physical pain, Soltan takes us along with this Woman on her journey toward freedom.

She and White find a measured urgency in unfolding the Woman’s story, which shifts between narration, her inner monologue, and stirring action. In one chillingly claustrophobic scene, she climbs inside the kitchen fridge, which doubles as a holding cell, lending a palpable tension to her depiction of confinement.

The production also taps into the Woman’s constant fear, after escaping the tyranny of her marriage, that He might yet show up in London to forcibly take her back to Iran. Would anyone notice if she vanished from this new place where no one knows her?

In their marriage, He wore down her sense of self-worth. In her new country, she wants to be seen. In this play, we can readily imagine seeing her, meeting her, and breaking bread at her table, tasting a meal she made with love. The audience at the press performance did get to take home a bowl of Ash-e-reshteh (prepared by award-winning Persian restaurant Joon, of Tysons Corner), and it was delicious, a cultural connection to warm the palate and the heart.

★★★★☆

My English Persian Kitchen runs through Dec. 13 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $42 to $75, with discount options and rush tickets available for each performance. Call 202-399-7993, ext. 2, or visit www.mosaictheater.org or www.solasnua.org.