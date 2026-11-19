A group angered by openly gay San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s response to housing and homelessness has launched an effort to recall him.

In a notice published on November 3 in the San Diego Daily Transcript, the group claims Gloria “has failed to put everyday San Diegans first and is unfit for office.” The effort is led by progressive attorney Genevieve Jones-Wright, a former mayoral candidate who challenged Gloria in 2024 but failed to advance past the primary under California’s “top-two” system.

“We have lost confidence in [Gloria’s] competence, leadership, judgment, and candor,” the notice said, according to NBC affiliate KNSD. “San Diegans deserve honest answers, transparent decisions, responsible stewardship of public money, and a mayor who is accessible and accountable to the people.”

The notice — the first step toward a recall campaign — also claims Gloria’s housing policies have “favored developers and special interests over residents struggling to remain in their homes,” and that his approach to homelessness “has fallen short of the humane, effective, and accountable approach this crisis demands.”

“We believe the cost of a recall is justified by the need to protect San Diegans from continued fiscal mismanagement,” the group concluded.

To force a recall election, organizers must collect valid signatures from 15% of registered city voters, or 122,936 people, within 120 days of the notice’s publication. If enough are valid, the San Diego City Council would call an election within 180 days.

That means any recall election would likely not happen until summer. The ballot would have two parts: whether to recall Gloria and, if so, who should replace him, with the top vote-getter serving out the rest of his term, which runs through 2028.

Organizers told Axios they are angry about trash and parking fees, closed or filthy public park bathrooms, and other quality-of-life and affordability issues.

Although Gloria was reelected in 2024 with 55% of the vote, polling shows voters have soured on his performance. According to recall organizer Kathleen Harmon, he also angered political insiders by backing a political outsider over incumbent District 4 City Councilmember Henry Foster in this month’s election.

It remains unclear whether organizers will gather the required signatures. Even if the recall makes the ballot, voters have historically been reluctant to oust elected officials. In Gloria’s case, the recall election would come only about a year before voters choose a new mayor anyway, in 2028.

Some critics have alleged that the recall is simply a way for activists, in this case on the left, to oust a mayor they disagree with and get a “do-over” of an election they lost.

A special recall election could cost the city at least $12 million, based on projections using data from previous citywide recall efforts. City Clerk Diana Fuentes told the Voice of San Diego that the San Diego County Registrar of Voters estimates the cost at $15 million to $16.5 million. The city would have to find money it doesn’t have, likely by cutting other budget items.

Equality California, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, has come out against the recall, arguing Gloria should be allowed to finish his term.

“As San Diego’s first openly LGBTQ+ mayor, Todd Gloria has shown LGBTQ+ young people that they belong in public office, too,” Tony Hoang, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “In the Assembly, he worked with Equality California to protect access to healthcare for transgender youth in foster care and authored legislation to help teachers better support LGBTQ+ students. As mayor, he created an LGBTQ+ advisory group to give our community a direct voice at City Hall.”

He added, “At a time when LGBTQ+ young people are seeing their rights and healthcare come under attack across the country, it matters that they can look to City Hall and see a mayor who has spent his career standing up for them.”