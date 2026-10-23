‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Episode 7 Recap: Pretty Dead

Spoiler Alert: This recap reveals events from Episode 7 of The Traitors: New Blood.

Niyyah has been murdered in plain sight, and still not a single Traitor has been discovered by this bumbling class of Faithfuls. Is tonight the night when Victor’s “fruitgate” theory will finally make landfall? Let’s just say my expectations for this crew are very low.

The heat is on for both Joe and Tomica, and despite Tomica’s vicious case of “Victor-itus,” the Traitors make the smart decision to stir confusion amongst the contestants. Mark becomes the turret’s next victim, much to the horror of the Faithful, who compare Mark’s fate to the death of the family dog. Maybe my bias as a cat person is showing, but that doesn’t seem to be the nicest analogy to make.

I’d honestly hoped the Traitors had gone with another name thrown out in the turret: Wyatt.

Wyatt’s elimination would have been a finger pointed directly at Abby L, and if you’ve been following along with these weekly recaps, you should know how I feel about Abby L and her opinions. Alas, as Alan says, “Pretty Mark is pretty dead.”

At breakfast, Ben starts to grow suspicious of Katie, clocking her calm demeanor in the wake of Mark’s death. Victor plays a dangerous game, loudly and repeatedly accusing Tomica of being a Traitor. In one way, this protects Victor from being murdered, creating a firm link between the two. However, it comes across as arrogant, and if he’s not careful, it could be a one-way ticket to banishment.

Meanwhile, Abby L is still barking up the Wyatt tree, as Tomica and Katie attempt to spread Victor’s name around. Morgan seems to be on board with this stupid theory, to no one’s surprise. This is disappointing considering Morgan is a key player in the whole “fruitgate” affair. Perhaps the Scottish air causes memory loss, because how could she forget Joe quite literally throwing an apple at her?

However, Ben and Wyatt don’t believe Victor is a Traitor. They might not be totally on board with “fruitgate” yet, but they see Victor’s behavior as simply “playing hard.” They remember what similar accusations did to a Faithful like Michael, and props to them for attempting to prevent such a mistake from happening again.

Next we get to the challenge in which players must dig through the straw-filled chests of an army of spooky scarecrows in search of bags of gold. The player who collects the most gold will be awarded a special “never-before-seen power.” But that’s not all — scattered among the strawmen are four “black hearts” that players can use to remove others from the running for the coveted power.

To no one’s surprise, Victor is given the first black heart by Shane, and Alan himself has to calm the nerves of this sore loser. Clyde makes a weak move by giving the next black heart to Morgan. It is clear his friendship with Tomica makes it difficult to accept any Traitor theory attached to her name.

Abby L targets… you guessed it — Wyatt, and Ben gifts the final black heart to Katie, unknowingly being the only Faithful who actually did something right. Katie’s eyebrows do this crazy arch when she realizes she lost, and this expression of bewilderment perfectly encapsulates how I’ve felt the entire season thus far.

After the challenge, Victor and Tomica have a small conversation with potentially huge consequences. Victor once again presents his theory to Tomica, and an accusation of Traitor recruitment is thrown back in his direction. When Victor asks for evidence or another name under Tomica’s suspicion, she hesitates and stutters. But then a bomb drops.

“Katie,” says Tomica, throwing her fellow Traitor under the bus. My jaw dropped. Later, Tomica and Shane claim that Victor’s “fruitgate” theory “came out of nowhere.” Are you kidding me? The players know that a murder in plain sight occurred. Why is Victor the only Faithful questioning how that happened? Tomica and Joe holding the “poison fruit” is the only observed behavior that isn’t based on a “gotcha” slip-up by one of the Faithful.

At the roundtable, Kriste begins discussions with a bullet in Abby L’s direction. Is she right? No. Would an Abby L banishment be a net positive for the Faithful? Absolutely. So I say, more power to ya, Kriste! And honestly, her evidence is quite strong. Abby L has been at the head of many wrongful Traitor accusations. Sounds like Traitorous behavior. Kriste has certainly had worse ideas.

Victor brings up Niyyah’s death and questions why no one is curious about the murder in plain sight. Here comes “body language expert” Jay, who claims that Victor has “done nothing to prove that he isn’t a Traitor.”

This is such a common thread on this show, and it angers me every time. In a court of law, the jury looks at the evidence pointing towards the guilt of a defendant, not a lack of evidence proving their innocence. This is basic civics, and my recommendation for Jay is a repeat of seventh-grade government class.

Joe’s name is brought up in the apple conversation, and Tomica inserts herself right in the fold. If I had a dollar for the number of times Tomica and Joe stood up for each other at the roundtable, I could buy my own castle in Scotland!

If the Traitors were smart, they would create as much distance as possible between each other. They are setting themselves up like dominoes — when one falls, the rest are bound to quickly follow suit.

Victor tells the table about Tomica’s Katie accusation, much to the surprise of her fellow Traitors. Tomica claims she misspoke and meant to say Kriste, but the damage is already done. In one of the most bizarre votes I’ve ever seen (Tomica, Victor, Abby L, Wyatt, Morgan, and Katie all receive votes), Victor is banished from the castle.

Is all hope lost? Have the Faithfuls eliminated their top sleuth? Not quite yet. Alan steps in and informs the players that the contestant who earned the most gold in the day’s challenge will receive “the Power of Pardon” and may choose to save Victor from banishment or personally stamp his ticket back to America.

We end here with many questions. The fate of not only Victor but the entire Faithful class is held in the hands of this mystery winner. Will “fruitgate” make a triumphant return, or will the Faithful once again damn a member of their own league? I’ll see you next week…

The Traitors: New Blood airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. Visit peacocktv.com.