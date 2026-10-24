Steve Hilton Attacks Xavier Becerra With AI-Generated Anti-Trans Ad

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton launched an AI-generated ad attacking his Democratic rival — former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra — over transgender athletes in sports.

Hilton seeks to paint Becerra as out of step with California voters by accusing him of “extremism” for opposing blanket bans on transgender women and girls competing on female-designated sports teams.

The ad features a hulking adult “trans” soccer player with a mustache colliding with teenage female players as one of the girls’ fathers watches helplessly.

“Who is that?” the father asks of the mustached player as the coach looks at his phone.

“New starter. Last week she declared herself a girl,” the coach responds, echoing an oft-repeated trope that transgender athletes transition on a whim simply to gain a competitive advantage over cisgender females.

As the mustached player knocks the female soccer players to the ground, the father asks, “Who allowed this?”

The camera then cuts to an AI-generated Becerra.

“That? That was me. I fought for boys to play in girls’ sports, and I’ll keep doing it as governor,” the fake Becerra says.

“And what if they get hurt?” the father asks.

“Sorry,” says the fake Becerra.

The father then unleashes a primal scream, crying, “NOOOOOOOOO!!!!” as the commercial ends.

A small disclaimer at the bottom of the ad reads: “Ad generated or substanitally altered using artificial intelligence. Ad paid for by Steve Hilton for Governor 2026.”

Hilton’s ad, available in English and Spanish, targets socially conservative Latino voters. Latinos make up approximately one-third of California’s voters.

The ad depicts the “trans” player as a hulking adult competing against teenage girls, exaggerating the physical differences to suggest that transgender athletes have a significant advantage over cisgender players. High school sports associations across the country impose upper age limits, typically 19, on all athletes.

“I felt it was important to make clear to Latino families that what they’re seeing in their kids’ schools is not some natural disaster that is impossible to prevent,” Hilton told The New York Post. “It is the direct result of Democrat politicians’ actions — Becerra supports all this extremism and would make it worse.”

He claimed to be hearing “strong concerns” from Latino parents about LGBTQ visibility and the affirmation of trans identities in schools, adding that those parents are “desperate for someone to help them push back against what they see as crazy, fringe ideologies that go against their deepest beliefs and values.”

Hilton also accused Democrats of focusing on social issues and indoctrination rather than literacy or providing students with a quality education.

Becerra, who previously served as a congressman and California’s attorney general, has defended California’s LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination laws and supported a law allowing public school students to participate in sports based on their gender identity. He has also supported the interpretation that federal civil rights laws prohibiting sex-based discrimination extend to transgender individuals.

The attack ad comes as Becerra — who has been criticized by some on the Democratic Party’s left flank for running a lackluster, uninspiring campaign — appears to be faltering in the polls.

While a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, released on September 24, showed Becerra leading Hilton by 25 points, a poll from the Hilton campaign shows the race much closer, with Becerra leading by just under six points, 45.7% to 40.1%, with 14% of voters undecided.

California currently has no restrictions on transgender participation in sports. In recent years, trans track and field athlete AB Hernandez has won medals in high jump, long jump, and triple jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships — sparking anger from some parents.

However, under a policy instituted by the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, Hernandez’s placement does not displace any athletes who finish behind her, meaning the top nine cisgender girls in the state will still earn the placement, medals, and points that would have been awarded to them had Hernandez not competed.

“Trans folks are people, and we owe them the ability to protect them and their rights,” Becerra told KNBC last year when questioned about trans athletes in sports. He also noted that the number of transgender Americans is small, saying that there are “probably more Americans getting hit by lightning than trans Americans wanting to play in girls’ sports.”

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that says that you are entitled to play a sport,” he said during a November 2025 interview with CBS California.

“I’m not interested as governor in having someone be bullied or someone discriminated because of who they are, simply for that reason,” he said. “And if the rules allow an individual to play in that sport, those are the rules, and you should abide by them.”