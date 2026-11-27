A gay couple says they were snubbed at a concert in Hartford, Connecticut, after the performer asked audience members celebrating an anniversary to stand and then acknowledged every couple but them.

The Rev. Darrell Goodwin and his husband, Kentavis “Kenny” Goodwin-Brice, attended a sold-out November 7 concert at The Bushnell’s Belding Theater featuring John Violinist, who performs violin interpretations of R&B, soul, and contemporary music.

Goodwin, who leads the United Church of Christ’s Southern New England Conference and serves on the town council in Bloomfield, Connecticut, had bought tickets to celebrate the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary, the Hartford Courant reports.

Goodwin recounted the incident in a Facebook post.

“The evening started wonderfully,” Goodwin wrote. “Until it didn’t.”

At one point in the show, John Violinist invited everyone celebrating an anniversary to stand. “Kenny and I proudly stood alongside other couples around us,” he recalled. “One by one, he acknowledged the couples, asked how many years they had been together, and celebrated their love. Everyone around us was acknowledged. Except us.”

He and his husband remained standing as the other couples sat down. Even when audience members pointed toward them after John Violinist asked if he had missed anyone, the violinist continued to ignore them.

“Eventually, I turned to Kenny and said, ‘Let’s sit down,'” he wrote. “I cannot adequately describe how humiliating it felt to stand there, in a theater full of people, watching our marriage be treated as though it was invisible.

“But then something beautiful happened. A woman from the front row came over, embraced us, and said, ‘I see you. I love you! Happy Anniversary!’ Others around us began offering congratulations, affirming our marriage, and reminding us that we were loved. The audience did what the artist would not.”

As the concert went on, Goodwin wrote, the violinist’s “repeated framing of relationships exclusively between men and women only deepened our sense of exclusion,” and the couple eventually left.

“Let me be clear. John is an incredibly gifted musician. But talent does not excuse behavior that leaves people feeling dehumanized,” Goodwin wrote. “I cannot speak to his intentions. I can speak to what happened, how it happened, and the pain it caused.”

Goodwin said he had reached out to both John Violinist and The Bushnell’s leadership seeking “accountability, an apology, and a refund.” In an update to the post, he said both had apologized privately and The Bushnell had promised a refund, but that the couple was waiting for public statements. “This was done in public and we deserve it to be publicly remedied,” he wrote.

The violinist responded in a comment on Goodwin’s post. “I’m sincerely sorry you were left feeling overlooked and excluded during a moment meant to celebrate love,” he wrote. “It was never my intention to make you feel that way. … LGBTQ+ people are a valued part of my audience and community. Your love deserves the same recognition and respect as anyone else’s.”

After nine days of criticism from social media users who had learned of the couple’s story, The Bushnell posted a public apology on its social media accounts.

“We are aware and have spoken to Rev. Darrell Goodwin and Kentavis Goodwin-Brice who attended the November 7 performance at The Bushnell and were excluded during an anniversary moment in the show,” the statement reads. “They have shared with us that that exclusion was deeply hurtful. We are so sorry they had this experience, and we’re grateful to the audience members who showed them such kindness.”

“The Bushnell is committed to a welcoming, respectful and safe environment for every patron, today and always,” the statement continued. “We look forward to continuing our conversation with the couple directly.”

Goodwin told the Courant that the couple has received messages of both support and hate since speaking out about their experience.

“To the beautiful strangers who stood up for us, thank you,” Goodwin wrote on Facebook. “You reminded me that allyship is not simply believing the right things. It is having the courage to act when someone’s dignity is being diminished. … I refuse to believe that cruelty gets the final word. Love does. And our love will never be invisible.”