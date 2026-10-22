Arlington Bishop Urges “No” Vote on Same-Sex Marriage Measure

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, is urging Catholics to pray, fast, and vote “no” on two ballot measures that would protect abortion rights and repeal the state’s two-decade-old constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

Burbidge addressed the measures in a September 30 video posted to the Diocese of Arlington’s YouTube channel, shortly after early voting began for the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The first ballot measure, if approved, would guarantee access to abortion while allowing restrictions during the third trimester, “except when the patient’s health is at risk or the pregnancy cannot survive.”

The second ballot measure would repeal the Marshall-Newman Amendment, a 2006 voter-approved constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage and other forms of legal recognition for same-sex couples, including civil unions.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision effectively nullified the ban, but advocates argue that the language should be removed from Virginia’s constitution altogether — particularly if the conservative high court overturns Obergefell.

The marriage ballot measure would “affirm that two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender, or race,” invoking the landmark Loving v. Virginia ruling that struck down the state’s interracial marriage ban and helped establish the legal precedent for same-sex marriage.

Burbidge has emphasized Catholic Church teachings that human life is sacred and a gift from God, and that marriage is reserved for one man and one woman. The Church also teaches that while gender can be distinguished from biological sex, the two cannot be separated.

The Diocese of Arlington launched a “Catholics Vote No” campaign urging the faithful to “defeat” the “two radically unjust ballot initiatives” through spiritual and political action.

“As Catholics, we vote ‘no’ on these proposed amendments because we recognize that these are matters of basic and fundamental justice and concern matters of intrinsic right and wrong,” the campaign’s website states.

Burbidge has urged Catholics to pray the Stations of the Cross — a series of meditations on Christ’s suffering and crucifixion — while fasting by eating only “one full meal and no meat.” He also encouraged Catholics to “pray the rosary and fast from social media for at least a few hours” each Sunday, “especially before and after Mass.”

Polling on the ballot measures has been limited, although a January survey from Christopher Newport University found that two-thirds of Virginians support or strongly support access to abortion and contraception.

The survey did not address the same-sex marriage amendment. Opponents of repeal argue that voting “no” would not affect the legal recognition of same-sex marriages under the 2015 Supreme Court ruling. Supporters counter that “[t]here is no guarantee that marriage equality will stay the federal law of the land.”

“We can’t afford to wait to see if that changes,” Virginians for Marriage Equality said on its website. “Waiting leaves thousands of Virginia families unprotected the next time the legal ground shifts beneath them.”