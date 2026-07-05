Man Accused of Smearing Feces, Pulling Gun on Sex Partner

A West Miami man is facing three felony charges for allegedly pulling a gun on, choking, and beating a sexual partner who became upset after a disturbing sexual act during a hookup.

According to West Miami police, officers responded to a call about a man “crying and bleeding in the middle of the roadway” around 6 a.m. on June 28. They arrived in the 6100 block of Southwest 14th Street, where they found the victim, who told them what had happened before the assault, as reported by independent Miami-area TV station WPLG.

The victim told police he had been hanging out with Luis Alberto Negrin, 38, drinking and smoking cigarettes throughout the early morning hours. Eventually, the two men began having sex.

During the sexual encounter, police said Negrin, who was the “top” in the encounter, withdrew his penis to ejaculate and found it covered in fecal matter. He then allegedly rubbed his penis and the fecal matter across the victim’s face without the victim’s consent. The victim was “angry and disgusted” by Negrin’s actions, sparking a “verbal argument” between the two men.

The argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Negrin allegedly pulled out a small silver handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head “while making threatening gestures.”

“Fearing for his safety and believing [Negrin] was capable of shooting him, [the victim] stated that he slowly backed away farther into the residence in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” police wrote in an official report. “[The victim] advised that [Negrin] continued to follow him while keeping the firearm aimed at his head.”

Once in the kitchen, Negrin allegedly placed the victim in a headlock and “applied extreme pressure around his neck, making it difficult for him to breathe,” according to the report. The victim told police he lost consciousness twice.

The report states that the victim tried to call 911, but Negrin grabbed his cellphone. Negrin also allegedly punched the victim multiple times, causing cuts, redness, and swelling to his face.

“[The victim] stated that he continued looking for an opportunity to escape because he believed [Negrin] would continue to assault him or possibly shoot him,” the police report states.

Police say the victim managed to “break free” and run to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor called 911. Responding officers said the victim’s injuries were consistent with his account of the incident.

When police went to Negrin’s home to speak with him, he allegedly barricaded himself inside for two hours before opening the door.

Police arrested Negrin and charged him with felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery by strangulation, and tampering with a witness or victim, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery. Prosecutors will review the arrest report and evidence before deciding whether to pursue additional charges or sentencing enhancements.

Negrin pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. As of the afternoon of June 29, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on an $8,500 bond. However, according to court records, he was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Negrin is scheduled to be arraigned on August 27 at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

Disturbing or odd crime stories are nothing new in Florida. In December 2025, a man in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood was arrested on burglary charges after allegedly breaking into another man’s apartment, touching him inappropriately while he slept, and then urinating on him.

Also in December, a man in Jacksonville was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting and partially paralyzing his neighbor. Police say he had previously targeted the man by smearing feces on his house and placing anti-LGBTQ signs where his neighbor could read them because he believed the man had trespassed onto his property.

In November 2025, a man in West Palm Beach was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony after allegedly trying to run down members of an LGBTQ running group during a meet-up at a local park because of their sexual orientation.