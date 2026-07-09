RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Salina EsTitties Joins Big Brother

Jason De Puy, the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum better known by his stage persona, Salina EsTitties, will compete on season 28 of the CBS reality competition Big Brother.

As EsTitties, De Puy competed on season 15 of Drag Race and season 11 of Drag Race All Stars, finishing sixth and ninth, respectively.

De Puy will compete out of drag on Big Brother — although it wouldn’t be surprising if Salina EsTitties made a brief appearance, as Courtney Act did in series 21 of the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother. According to Entertainment Weekly, De Puy is the first Drag Race contestant to compete on the American version of the reality show.

To promote the upcoming season, CBS introduced 14 houseguests in a “Broveal” video on YouTube. The contestants live together in a house, compete in challenges, and nominate one another for elimination before viewers ultimately decide the winner.

“I’m Jason De Puy, I’m 35 years old, I live in Los Angeles, California, and I’m a professional drag queen,” De Puy says as a clip of him on Drag Race plays. “It feels crazy to be on Big Brother! I’m low-key a super fan. I watch live feeds when I’m bored, [and] I need something to watch. I’ve been watching since season 16, so I’ve been around.

“Wouldn’t it be iconic if a gay, first-generation Latino drag queen won Big Brother, right now in 2026?” De Puy concludes. “I’m really trying to come in and win this thing.”

Among the other contestants are a rocket scientist and MMA fighter, a pickleball coach, a Jumbotron engineer, and a self-described “corporate game show host.” The cast also includes Lyric Medeiros, the son of 1980s pop singer Glenn Medeiros.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS has also teased that “additional surprise houseguests will be revealed on air,” suggesting the network may once again bring back former reality show contestants. CBS previously did so with Cirie Fields on season 25 and Rachel Reilly, who returned in unannounced season premiere appearances before winning season 27 of Big Brother.