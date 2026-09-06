Looking for Lilli’s: Sapphic Bar Seeks Arlington Home

“We currently have only one gay bar in Northern Virginia — Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington,” says SC Nealy. “Freddie’s is wonderful and has been a great thing to have in our community, but we don’t have any female-centered spaces in the area. And I’ve repeatedly heard how often people want that and have looked for that.”

Nealy aims to change that by opening a lesbian bar in Arlington by the fall of 2027. A licensed professional counselor and owner of the LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative, she is currently searching for a suitable location.

She plans to name the venue Lilli’s Bar in honor of the late Dr. Lilli Vincenz, a pioneering activist and the first lesbian member of the Mattachine Society of Washington.

“Throughout the 1970s, she had this clandestine, underground meeting at her house every Wednesday for gay women — at great risk to herself, given the time,” says Nealy. “It was called the Gay Women’s Open House, and she made it a priority to create this meeting space for people. I’m hoping to continue that legacy for the queer, lesbian, and sapphic community in the D.C. area by creating a similar space.”

Lilli’s Bar will operate as a coffeehouse during the day before becoming a cocktail bar for patrons 21 and older at night. Nealy says it will differ from other queer-centered spaces in the area, such as Alexandria’s Friends of Dorothy Café, a queer-owned, family-friendly daytime business.

“It’ll be a date night-type of place, with quieter music playing, but not a nightclub type of vibe,” Nealy says.

Nealy also plans to make the bar available for community gatherings without charging event fees.

“I would like it to be a space where people can have their book club or host a meeting of Equality Arlington or a planning event for Arlington Pride, which we’ve struggled to make happen in Arlington County,” she says, referring to the Pride celebration that was abruptly postponed until 2027.

Men — particularly gay men — will be welcome at Lilli’s. But because the bar is intended as a queer space centered on sapphic, lesbian, and gender-diverse people, male patrons will be expected to be respectful allies to the larger queer community.

Before Lilli’s can become a reality, Nealy must secure and renovate a location, obtain the necessary licenses to serve alcohol, and raise enough money to cover startup and early operating costs. She estimates she will need at least $200,000 and has launched a GoFundMe for the venture.

Nealy also plans to raise money through pop-up events, with attendees invited to donate whatever they can afford. The first is scheduled for Friday, October 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Water Park at National Landing in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood.

The outdoor event will feature live entertainment and vendors from local queer-owned businesses. Organizers will also share information about Vincenz and the vision for Lilli’s.

“The biggest challenge has been finding the right space,” says Nealy, who is working with Amy Rice of Rice Retail Advisors to find a permanent home for the bar in central or southern Arlington. She’s looking for a location that is accessible by Metro or bus or offers free parking.

Nealy has received advice and support from the owners of JR.’s, Her Diner, and A League of Her Own. “I’ve been trying to get that advice and soak in all that knowledge right now,” she says.

Lilli’s Pop-Up: Queer Joy on the Waterfront will be held Friday, October 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Water Park at National Landing, 1601 Crystal Drive, in Arlington. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For more information, visit lillisdmv.com.