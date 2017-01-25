Netflix revives Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Hot on the heels of Will & Grace‘s return to NBC, Netflix has announced that it’s reviving another LGBT series: makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The original show ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007 and made household names out of the “Fab Five” — Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Felicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez — who offered lifestyle makeovers to slovenly straight men.

Somehow, Netflix has rebranded the quaint, dated show as the best entertainment possible for a politically and morally fractured America.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” the producers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

The reboot will ditch the original cast — who spent 100 episodes transforming straight men in the mid ’00s and won an Emmy for their efforts — instead replacing them with a new “Fab Five.”

An initial order of 8 episodes will determine if Queer Eye truly can “bring us closer,” or if its premise will just look horrendously outdated in 2017.