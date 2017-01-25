Metro Weekly
Netflix revives Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Makeover show will turn "red states pink" and "Make America Fabulous Again"

By on January 25, 2017

Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Carson Kressley, Thom Felicia, and Kyan Douglas, Photo: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy / Bravo

Hot on the heels of Will & Grace‘s return to NBC, Netflix has announced that it’s reviving another LGBT series: makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The original show ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007 and made household names out of the “Fab Five” —  Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Felicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez — who offered lifestyle makeovers to slovenly straight men.

Somehow, Netflix has rebranded the quaint, dated show as the best entertainment possible for a politically and morally fractured America.

In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” the producers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

The reboot will ditch the original cast — who spent 100 episodes transforming straight men in the mid ’00s and won an Emmy for their efforts — instead replacing them with a new “Fab Five.”

An initial order of 8 episodes will determine if Queer Eye truly can “bring us closer,” or if its premise will just look horrendously outdated in 2017.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
