Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court seat

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening nominated Neil Gorsuch, a judge sitting on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.

Trump’s selection is guaranteed to kick off an emotionally-charged and contentious fight in Congress, as Senate Democrats are expected to block his nominee to the court. Many on the political Left have urged Democrats to filibuster the nominee and leave the court with only eight justices, feeling that Republicans unfairly denied President Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, the right to a confirmation hearing.

Gorsuch was born on Aug. 29, 1967 in Denver, Colo. and moved to Washington, D.C. in 1981. His mother, Anne Gorsuch, was the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Reagan. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he previously clerked for two Supreme Court Justices: Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

In Gorsuch, Trump is selecting someone in the mold of Scalia. Gorsuch, who was nominated to his current by President George W. Bush in 2006, has been known as an “originalist,” meaning he seeks to interpret the law in a limited way, as originally intended by the framers of the Constitution.

Where Gorsuch differs from Justice Scalia largely lies in his interpretation of the role of federal agencies. Unlike Scalia, Gorsuch does not support what is known as the Chevron doctrine, a precedent set forth by the 1984 case Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., dealing with regulations under the Clean Air Act.

Under the Chevron doctrine, courts are expected to defer to an agency’s own interpretations of the authority granted to them by Congress in cases where 1) the intent of Congress was ambiguous; and 2) the interpretation adopted by the agency can be considered reasonable or permissible. Gorsuch has differed, embracing the idea that courts should be able to overrule agency experts when it comes to enforcing regulations, as he did in Gutierrez-Brizuela v. Lynch and Caring Hearts Personal Home Services, Inc. v. Burwell.

Gorsuch was also one of the original judges in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby decision, which found that corporations are considered people, and can refuse to cover contraceptives as part of their employees’ health insurance, based on their personal religious objections. As Metro Weekly previously reported, the implications of the decision extend far beyond birth control and could endanger some LGBT protections. For instance, if the head of a corporation held personal or religious objections to same-sex marriage, homosexuality, or extramarital, they might decide to refuse to extend benefits to the spouses or children of LGBT employees, or might refuse to cover medications like PrEP or antiretrovirals.

