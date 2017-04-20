Capital Pride announces Heroes Awards and other honorees

The Capital Pride Alliance has announced the 10 individuals and one organization it will honor at the 2017 Capital Pride Heroes Gala.

Held annually, the gala recognizes those people and organizations that have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community or have helped advance the cause of LGBTQ rights. The Capital Pride Alliance gives out five types of awards: Heroes Awards, Engendered Spirits, two awards named after deceased founding board members, and the Ally Award.

As they are each year, the recipients are nominated by members of the local LGBTQ community. The nominations for Heroes, Bill Miles and Larry Stansbury and Ally awards are reviewed by a committee of Capital Pride’s Board of Directors, who then make recommendations to the full Board, which has final approval. The Engendered Spirits nominees are recommnded by the Trans Pride Committee and then approved by the full board.

The gala will by hosted by the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. and held at the Carnegie Library on Saturday, May 13.

“The Capital Pride Alliance extends thanks and gratitude to our community, which has numerous individuals, leaders, and activists dedicated to fighting for LGBTA rights for all of us,” Bernie Delia, the president of the Board of Directors of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such a challenging honoree selection process, with so many outstanding individuals who are nominated. We’re very pleased to announce and celebrate these individuals at the 2017 Heroes Gala.”

Heroes Awards are given each year to individuals whose body of work has had a “positive, significant, and lasting impact” on the LGBTQ community. This year’s Heroes are: Dee Curry, a longtime HIV/AIDS activist, member of the Ryan White Planning Council, and transgender rights spokesperson; Juan Carlos Loubriel, an HIV prevention and education specialist from Whitman-Walker Health; Amy Loudermilk, a local LGBTQ advocate and director of initiatives looking in suicide prevention at the Trevor Project; Richard Rosendall, local equality activist and member of the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance; and Melvin Thomas, a founding member of Stonewall Sports and a volunteer with the Hugh O’Brian youth development program.

Engendered Spirit awards are given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the transgender community. This year’s honorees are Dr. Stacey Karpen, a clinician and researcher focused on the application of cultural humility in domestic and international settings, specifically with populations affected by HIV/AIDS and transgender children and adults, and Hayden Mora, a founding member of Trans United and political campaign activist. Karpen and Mora will also be honored at Capital Trans Pride on May 20.

Capital Pride will award Jerry Houston, a radio personality at HOT 99.5 PRIDE RADIO and volunteer executive producer of the Capital Pride Concert, with the Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for exemplary contributions to the annual Capital Pride celebration. It will present Brother, Help Thyself, the local organization supporting LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS nonprofits in the Baltimore-Washington region, with the Larry Stansbury Award for Exemplary Contributions to Pride.

Receiving Capital Pride’s Ally Award will be Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, a vocal advocate for LGBTQ inclusion in hockey. Holtby has worked closely with the pro-LGBTQ organization You Can Play to promote greater inclusion in sports, even serving as the Capitals’ official You Can Play ambassador.

The Capital Pride Heroes Gala will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Washington, D.C., 801 K St. NW. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit capitalpride.org.