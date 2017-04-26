Congressional Republicans beg Trump for “religious liberty” executive order

A group of congressional Republicans has sent a letter to President Trump asking him to issue an executive order that would carve out exemptions to allow people, businesses, or nonprofits to avoid any activity that would violate their sincerely held religious beliefs.

The letter, obtained and first published by USA Today, asks the president to sign a draft executive order on religious liberty that was previously published by The Nation in February. The letter was signed by 51 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including some congressmen with the most anti-LGBTQ voting records, including Reps. Mark Meadow (R-N.C.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Harris (R-Md.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Raul Labrador (R-Idaho).

Under the language in that order, people with beliefs opposing homosexuality, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, or extramarital sex would be granted special exemptions that allow them to refuse to serve LGBTQ people. They could also fire or refuse to hire LGBTQ people as employees, deny them employee benefits or refuse to provide insurance coverage for certain treatments or prescriptions, and still be entitled to receive special tax breaks and government grants or contracts.

The letter from the House members echoes a similar one sent to Trump earlier this month signed by 18 senators asking for similar protections for religious objectors.

In the letter, the congressmen say that they are pleased with Trump’s support of the First Amendment Defense Act and his promise to sign it into law, but say he should not wait for Congress to make the first move in extending such exemptions.

“Because religious liberty is of such importance and under such threat, we believe that the draft executive order should be signed without delay and that all the protections discussed in this letter should be enshrined permanently in our laws,” the Republicans write to Trump.

In February, Trump was reportedly considering an executive order to reverse an executive order by President Obama that prohibits federal employers or companies that receive federal contracts from discriminating against LGBTQ employees. Trump never signed off on that order, choosing instead to leave the Obama-era protections in place.

However, that same month, Ken Blackwell, a fellow at the Family Research Council and a former domestic adviser to Trump’s transition team, told The Huffington Post’s Michelangelo Signorile that Trump’s staff was redrafting some sort of “religious freedom” executive order. According to USA Today, the White House is currently trying to find some middle ground between protecting LGBTQ rights and providing sufficient exemptions for people and religiously-affiliated businesses or organizations opposed to equality measures.

The lawmakers also ask Trump to consider signing the Russell Amendment, which was added to (but later removed from) the National Defense Authorization Act last year. That amendment would effectively reverse the Obama-era executive order on federal contractors, allowing religiously-affiliated nonprofits to receive taxpayer money while reserving the right to refuse to hire or fire LGBTQ people because of objections over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Beyond LGBTQ issues, the lawmakers are also asking for the executive order to eliminate a requirement that employers provide insurance coverage for contraception under the Affordable Care Act, and to allow doctors to refuse to perform abortions based on their religious beliefs.

They also ask Trump to support the Free Speech Fairness Act, legislation that would lift prohibitions currently placed on churches and religious nonprofit organizations regarding their involvement in the political sphere. The act, as introduced, would prevent a church that, for example, endorsed a specific political candidate for office, from ever being threatened with the loss of its tax-exempt status.