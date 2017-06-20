Taqueria del Barrio partners with DC queens for new drag brunch

From Perry’s and Nellie’s to Dirty Martini and Freddie’s, the list of drag brunch options in the area is about to get a little longer.

On Saturday, June 24, Taqueria del Barrio — a Mexican restaurant in the Petworth neighborhood — kicks off a new monthly drag brunch. Desiree Dik serves as hostess and will be joined by queens Bombalicious Eklaver and Jasmine Tea, and they’ll hold two shows during brunch with no cover charge.

Reservations are being encouraged with the first seating available at 10 a.m. and show at 10:30 a.m., and a later seating available at 1 p.m. with a show at 1:30 p.m. The brunch will be à la carte and feature dishes such as churro French toast and chilaquiles, as well as any of Taqueria del Barrio’s signature tacos served on made-in-house tortillas. There will also be $6 mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Absolut cocktails available.

Taqueria del Barrio will continue its drag brunch every last Saturday of the month, with plans to eventually add traditional brunch service every weekend.

Taqueria del Barrio is located at 821 Upshur St. NW. Call 202-723-0200. Visit taqueriadelbarrio.com.