“195 Lewis” follows a black, queer and polyamorous couple

Yuri and Camille are a black, queer and polyamorous couple living in Brooklyn, but Yuri’s new lover and old college friend complicates the situation.

Rae Leone Allen and Yaani Supreme’s dramedy, directed by Chanelle Aponte Pearson, is presented as part of Reel Affirmations monthly screening series RA Xtra. Pearson and members of the cast are scheduled to appear for a talkback with catered reception after the screening, hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis of The Ask Rayceen Show.

Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12, or $25 for VIP seating as well as one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and popcorn. Call 202-682-2245 or visit thedccenter.org.