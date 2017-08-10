Out on the Town: D.C. arts and entertainment highlights, August 10-16

FILM

A TALE OF TWO CITIES, MADAME DU BARRY

The National Gallery of Art concludes its month-long screening of films interpreting the lavish culture and complex history of 18th-Century France, coinciding with its summer exhibition America Collects 18th-Century French Paintings. On Friday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., Jack Conway’s Oscar-nominated 1935 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic screens. This version stars Ronald Colman as the disgraced and downcast British barrister, with Basil Rathbone stealing the show as loathsome aristocrat Marquis St. Evremonde. On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 12:30 p.m., the museum will show William Dieterle’s 1934 film starring Dolores del Rio in a comic portrayal of erstwhile courtesan and Louis XV consort Madame du Barry. East Building Auditorium, 3rd Street at Constitution Avenue NW. Free. Call 202-737-4215 or visit nga.gov. BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Disney gets a lot right in this sumptuously produced live-action remake of the studio’s 1991 animated classic. Directed by Bill Condon, a man who knows his way around a lavish Hollywood musical, this Beast, which set a record with a $170 million box office take in its opening weekend, is darker in tone and brighter in wit, if not nearly as romantically transporting as the Oscar-winning original. And now mere months after a success at megaplexes, the film closes out the screening season at the Capitol Riverfront. Thursday, Aug. 17. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with screening at sundown, approximately 8:30 p.m. Canal Park at 2nd and I Streets SE. Visit capitolriverfront.org. (Andre Hereford) THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Over the next few weeks kids and kids-at-heart in the suburbs will be abuzz watching outdoors the latest action-comedy to transport everyone’s favorite interlocking toys from childhood to the big screen, this time in service of the classic comic caper. Will Arnett is Batman, Michael Cera is Robin, Rosario Dawson is Batgirl and Zach Galifianakis is The Joker in Chris McKay’s Lego Batman Movie. The film is screening at a number of outdoor venues, including as part of the series Rosslyn Cinema + Pub in the Park in Gateway Park, 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington on Friday, August 11 (rosslynva.org) and on Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the AFI Silver Theatre Outdoor series in Veterans Plaza, Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, Silver Spring (afi.com/silver). You’ll have one last chance on Saturday, August 26, at Bethesda’s Strathmore as part of its Comcast Xfinity Outdoor Film Festival (strathmore.org). THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Landmark’s E Street Cinema offers Richard O’Brien’s camp classic, billed as the longest-running midnight movie in history. Landmark’s showings come with a live shadow cast from the Sonic Transducers, meaning it’s even more interactive than usual. Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at midnight. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

THE KING AND I

★★½ From the opening strains of its lush overture, The King and I announces its commitment to pomp and pageantry. The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical is cast with greater sensitivity towards verisimilitude than that original 1951 production. Director Bartlett Sher’s sumptuous rendition is engineered to please both Rodgers & Hammerstein fans and musical theater traditionalists, however it is not a destination for the artistically adventurous. The underlying musical is showing its age. At the Kennedy Center Opera House to Aug. 20. Tickets are $59 to $149. Call 202-467-4600, or visit kennedy-center.org. (AH) THE MARK OF CAIN

Was Cain a criminal? That’s the question hovering over this devised theatrical work from Synetic Theater, a neo-surrealist distillation of human history. Paata Tsikurishvili directs a large ensemble of Synetic veterans including Ryan Sellers, Dallas Tolentino, Philip Fletcher, Kathy Gordon and Irina Kavsadze, plus newcomer Megan Khaziran. Closes Sunday, Aug. 13. Theater at Crystal City or Vornado/Charles E. Smith], 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. Call 800-494-8497 or visit synetictheater.org. THURGOOD

George Stevens, Jr. wrote this play about the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, portrayed by Brian Anthony Wilson. Walter Dallas directs Brian Anthony Wilson in a one-man show that explores the long journey toward justice that began with Brown v. Board of Education. To Aug. 20. Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. WIG OUT!

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the work on which the Oscar-winning Moonlight was based, updates an earlier work inspired by African-American drag ball culture and its competitive dance-offs. Kent Gash directs the Studio X production, staged as an underground pageant complete with catwalk, created couture, and a cash bar. Jaysen Wright, Michael Kevin Darnall and Alex Mills lead the 11-person cast. Extended to August 20. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Tickets are $45 to $55. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.

MUSIC

BOMBA ESTEREO

Literally translating as stereo bomb in English, this band’s name is said to refer to a “badass party” in its native Colombia. The fun, festive trio, founded by bassist Simon Mejia and led by singer/rapper Liliana Saumet, is sure to live up to its name when it appears at the 9:30 Club. Just try to stand still to the band’s brand of modern-day, Latin electro-pop. The aptly named EDM gem “Fiesta” and especially the wild, bilingual EDM remake of Technotronic’s “Pump Up The Jam” — re-christened “Ponte Bomb” — is sure to get the crowd jumping. Thursday, Aug. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $30. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com. DANI STOLLER

Creative Cauldron’s summer cabaret series at ArtSpace Falls Church continues with “Everything You’ve Heard Is True” by Dani Stoller, a romp through favorite pop and rock tunes by this musical theater performer who describes herself in vivacious terms as a “perpetually single, viciously comfortable, overly talkative, terrifyingly anxious, totally neurotic, somewhat-endearing twenty-something.” Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $18 to $20 per show, or $55 for a table for two with wine and $110 for four with wine. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. HOT AUGUST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Old Crow Medicine Show, The Infamous Stringdusters, Lettuce, Cabinet, and Turkuaz headline this 25th annual folk and bluegrass festival presented by Stages Music Arts. Other groups set to perform across three stages include the Dustbowl Revival, Baskery, Electric Love Machine, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, Memphis Gold with special guest Brett Wilson, Squaring the Circle and Fried Prickin. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are $66 in advance or $79 on the day of. Want a VIP upgrade? That’ll set you back $189 total. Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Rd. in Cockeysville, Md. Visit hotaugustmusicfestival.com. INTERNATIONAL YOUNG ARTIST PIANO COMPETITION

Musical Arts International showcases six emerging young pianists — ages seven to 29 — in the 32nd annual competition started by pianist Li-Ly Chang to promote cultural exchange among artists of all nationalities. The program features a mix of pieces in styles from the West and a new premiere from the East. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. Kennedy Center Millennium Stage. Free. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. JUAN DE MARCOS & THE AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS

A remarkable ensemble of expatriate Cuban musicians led by Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, the Afro-Cuban All Stars is devoted to the full range of Cuban music. It is genuinely one of the best bands to see live, given the passion and quality to the musicianship, as documented in the classic Wim Wenders’s documentary Buena Vista Social Club. That film helped make stars out of some of the band’s original players, including the late Ruben Gonzalez and Ibrahim Ferrer. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $35. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com. LADY ANTEBELLUM

Formed in 2006, the country trio broke through the stratosphere with its perfectly realized hit “Need You Now,” which swept top pop honors at the Grammys in 2011. They reemerged earlier this year with hit single “You Look Good” and new album Heart Break. For their latest summer tour, the group enlisted support from Kelsea Ballerini, whom Billboard has trumpeted as “Country’s Next Queen,” and up-and-coming “Caliville” country crooner Brett Young. Sunday, Aug. 13. Gates at 6 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Tickets are $56.76 to $199. Call 800-551-SEAT or visit merriweathermusic.com. MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER

Mary Chapin Carpenter makes her annual pilgrimage to Wolf Trap, “one of my most treasured and favorite places.” She returns in a 30th anniversary toast to her acclaimed debut album Hometown Girl, with an opening set by the phenomenal alt-country singer-songwriter, Lucinda Williams, who penned Carpenter’s first hit, “Passionate Kisses.” Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $28 to $60. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. SUEDE

A mix of Adele, Diana Krall, and Bette Midler, the lesbian cabaret artist has spent decades wowing crowds with her rich contralto and playful, charismatic stage presence. Suede occasionally plays the trumpet, guitar, and piano in her performances of jazz standards, which also contains a smattering of pop and a lot of blues. She returns for what has become an annual engagement in Annapolis. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. Ram’s Head On Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. Tickets are $30. Call 410-268-4545 or visit ramsheadonstage.com.

COMEDY

DAMON WAYANS, JR.

The son of the famous In Living Color sketch comic, Wayans makes his debut at the DC Improv as part of the venue’s toast to its first 25 years as well as those positioned to be future stars over the next 25 years. From the big screen — How To Be Single — to the small — Fox’s New Girl, ABC’s Happy Endings — the Wayans progeny is well on his way to a huge career. Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $25, plus a two-item minimum. Call 202-296-7008 or visit dcimprov.com. EMO PHILIPS

The kooky, lovable Philips has been standing up for decades and has even earned plaudits from the likes of Jay Leno as “the best joke writer in America.” Even if you don’t recognize the quirky name, you’ve no doubt heard Philips’s distinctive voice in a ton of animated TV shows, including Slacker Cats, Doctor Katz, and Adventure Time. Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 and 9 p.m. Drafthouse Comedy, 1100 13th St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-750-6411 or visit drafthousecomedy.com. JOE MANDE

A writer for NBC’s The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, where he also occasionally appeared as Pawnee resident Morris Lerpiss, Mande has made a name for himself for contentious interactions on Twitter with corporations (La Croix Water) and celebrities, including President and Barron Trump. Mande drops by for a night of stand-up. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. Downstairs at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 day-of show. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org. THE SECOND CITY: …DIVIDED WE STAND

The Kennedy Center welcomes back famed comedy troupe The Second City for an update to last year’s popular Almost Accurate Guide to America. The comedians — Angela Alise, Ryan Asher, Tyler Davis, Katie Kershaw, Chucho Perez and Ross Taylor — have cooked up a new irreverent, mocking look at America, from the red states to the blue states to our orange head of state. Closes Sunday, Aug. 13. Kennedy Center Theater Lab. Tickets are $49 to $69. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

EXHIBITS

A SENSE OF RENEWAL

The Summer exhibition at the Goldman Gallery at Rockville’s Jewish Community Center, this group show features nature-focused works by Pauline Jakobsberg, Miguel Perez Lem, Felisa Federman, Nancy Nesvet and Terry Svat. To Aug. 13. The Goldman Gallery in the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Rd., Rockville. Call 301-881-0100 or visit benderjccgw.org. AI WEIWEI

China’s most famous and provocative international artist returns to the Hirshhorn with his newest project, centered on the themes of freedom and expression. The massive installation, on exhibit to Jan. 1, spans 700 feet around the entirety of the museum’s second-floor galleries and features 176 portraits, each made of thousands of plastic LEGO bricks, of individuals whom he considers activists, prisoners of conscience or advocates of free speech. An accompanying graphic wallpaper spans the gallery’s entire outer wall, transforming symbols of surveillance equipment into an intricate design. The seriousness of the subject contrasts with the playfulness of the material, creating a dichotomy that characterizes the artist’s philosophy. In addition, the museum offers a free screening of Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, the revealing 2012 film from journalist Alison Klayman documenting the persecution and abuse the indefatigable Weiwei has suffered over the years by Chinese authorities. The documentary screens as part of the Summer Evenings@Hirshhorn series on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. Call 202-633-1000 or visit hirshhorn.si.edu. INHOTIM: AT THE CROSSROADS OF GLOBAL CHANGE

The relationship among art, culture and climate change is reflected in the first U.S. exhibition from Inhotim, the Brazilian botanical garden and contemporary art museum. Presented in partnership with the International Development Bank, it features artworks from the permanent collection by Luiz Zerbini, Iran do Espirito Santo, Olafur Eliasson and Vik Muniz plus exclusive sound pieces by O Grivo. The exhibit serves to introduce the American public to the richness of the institute’s biodiversity as well as the history and significance of this landmark institution, established in 2006 in one of the world’s most heavily mined regions. The larger message is to stress the reality that climate change is a real and present danger and a drain on our collective future. Now to Oct. 13. IDB Cultural Center, 1300 New York Ave. NW. Call 202-623-1000 or visit iadb.org/exhibitions. RONI HORN

Maryland’s modern art and architecture-focused Glenstone Museum offers an exhibition of more than 30 works by Roni Horn, drawn from the museum’s collection and selected and installed by the artist herself. Spanning four decades of her career, works on view explore wide-ranging topics including nature, ecology, identity, landscape and language. Glenstone, set on 200 acres of rolling pasture and woodland in Montgomery County, Md., also offers hourly guided outdoor sculpture tours of works by Andy Goldsworthy, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Ellsworth Kelly, Jeff Koons, Charles Ray, Julian Schnabel and Richard Serra. Through Jan. 28, 2018. Glenstone Museum, 12002 Glen Road, Potomac, Md. Call 301-983-5001 or visit glenstone.org. ROSSLYN’S PUBLIC ART WALKING TOUR

Graham Coreil-Allen, one of Arlington County’s Public Artists in Residence, leads a WalkArlington tour focused on sharing the stories behind several prominent pieces of public art in Rosslyn. Among works to be discussed on the 90-minute tour, which will also explore a robust network of hidden public spaces, are: “the flying chrome arrows,” better known as Cupid’s Garden, “the huge concrete spheres” aka Dark Star Park, the Le Meridien overlook, and the Bennett Park Atrium. Remaining date is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Central Place Plaza, 1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington. Free. Call or visit rosslynva.org. SPECTACULAR GEMS FROM THE MERRIWEATHER POST COLLECTION

Marjorie Merriweather Post had one of the most remarkable collections of jewelry of the 20th century. For its latest exhibition, her former estate displays and shares stories about more than 50 exquisite accessories from the late cereal heiress and the historic gems that went into making them. Leading designers Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston and Verdura are represented in the collection, which includes pieces on loan from other museums and private collections. Through Jan. 1, 2018. Hillwood Estate, 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $18. Call 202-686-5807 or visit HillwoodMuseum.org. TRANSFORMER: HOMEGROWN

A summer exhibition showcasing local art, agriculture and business and examining what it means to sustain a hyper-local lifestyle in D.C. Works from more than 40 local artists from Transformer’s FlatFile program will be featured in this exhibition, a partnership with Up Top Acres, a network of rooftop farms, Miss Pixie’s and Logan Hardware. Each week, Transformer presents a different selection of works in tandem with special events, both at its gallery and in locations around the city, highlighting locally sourced and produced food and creative products. To Aug. 19. 1404 P St. NW. Call 202-483-1102 or visit transformerdc.org. VOULKOS: THE BREAKTHROUGH YEARS

The Renwick Gallery offers the first exhibition to focus on the early career of Peter Voulkos, from 1953 to 1968, when the potter’s radical methods and ideas opened up the possibilities for ceramics in ways that are still being felt today. One of the most influential ceramicists of the 20th century, Voulkos defied mid-century craft dictums to reinvent his medium, combining wheel-throwing with slab-building, traditional glazes with epoxy paint, figuration with abstraction and building large-scale ceramic structures with complex internal engineering. Through Aug. 20. Renwick Gallery, Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street NW. Free. Call 202-633-1000 or visit renwick.americanart.si.edu. WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA PRESENTS RETNA

The Kennedy Center hosts an exhibit of this graphic and street artist whose work informs the sets and costumes of the forthcoming production of Aida. Inspired by L.A.’s mural culture, the artist known simply as RETNA fuses fine art with graffiti and the traditional with the contemporary and has worked on advertising campaigns for Louis Vuittion and Nike, in addition to exhibiting at galleries around the world. Opens Monday, Aug. 14. On exhibit through Sept. 24. Hall of Nations. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

FOOD & DRINK

HAY-ADAMS: OFF THE RECORD LOBBY POP-UP

The Hay-Adams hotel’s famous downstairs hideaway and watering hole will be closed to undergo renovations over the next month. But never fear: Off The Record’s collectable political coasters, stately furnishings and classic cocktails will pop up to the lobby level at the hotel across Lafayette Square from the White House. Sip the Washington-original Lime Rickey (gin with fresh lime juice and club soda) or other classics, including a Mint Julep or a Fill a Buster (gin, ginger liqueur, cucumber, basil and sparkling wine). In what was the hotel’s original dining room and popular bar, you can also enjoy summer savory creations by executive chef Nicolas Legret — from OTR Sliders with crab cakes and tartar sauce, to a Seafood Platter of oysters, jumbo shrimp and lobster, to a grilled black angus strip steak with romaine, fries and Maitre d’Hotel butter — and desserts including S’Mores Cheesecake, Homemade Ice Cream and Hay-Adams Baked Cookies from pastry chef Josh Short. Now to Sept. 4. The Hay-Adams Room, 800 16th St. NW. Call 202-638-6600 or visit hayadams.com. HANK’S ON THE HILL: BEER-B-Q

The Capitol Hill location helps kick off DC Beer Week a day early with its fourth annual all-you-can-eat-and-drink-a-thon — as look as you’re in the mood for grilled meats and frosty brews from Atlas Brew Works. Chef Jay will be filling the grill with Baby Back Ribs and Fried Chicken, in addition to serving Pimento Grilled Cheese Bites, Mac & Cheese, Oysters on the Half Shell, Watermelon Salad, Smoked Cauliflower Fritters and Green Beans with Smoked Coconut. For dessert, try a tart and tangy Key Lime Pie. Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hank’s on the Hill, 633 Pennsylvania Ave SE. Tickets are $50. Call 202-733-1971 or visit hanksoysterbar.com. ROOFERS UNION: KICK THE KEG CHARITY EVENT

Another event meant as an early toast to the hoppy celebration known as DC Beer Week, which starts Sunday, Aug. 20, this time a charity benefit that doubles as a celebration of six D.C. breweries. Each brewery — 3 Stars, Atlas, Bluejacket, DC Brau, Hellbender and Right Proper — will select its best draft to tap at $7 a pour, and the first brewery’s keg to kick wins the honor of bragging rights as the people’s choice, with proceeds donated to the brewer’s charity of choice. While at Roofers Union, peruse all the intriguing beer options in the Cellar, and consider Chef Jenn Flynn’s seasonal Supper selections, from the Spring Pea Ricotta Ravioli to the star of the menu, the pan-roasted Alaskan Halibut with black quinoa and leeks. Thursday, Aug. 17. Roofers Union, 2446 18th St NW. Call 202-232-7663 or visit roofersuniondc.com. SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

Last year D.C. was deemed by various publications as one of the country’s best restaurant cities. There’s no better time to branch out from your usual haunts to see what all the fuss is about than through the popular bi-annual promotion that the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington started 16 years ago in a post-9/11 push for business. A whopping 250 establishments across the region will offer special three-course meals for $22 at lunch and brunch or $35 at dinner. Obviously, it’s more of a bargain at some restaurants than others, depending on their usual price points, though even a few diners and cafes participate by stepping up their usual affordable game. Many participants have also pledged to donate proceeds during the promotion to the Capital Area Food Bank. Monday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 20, at various throughout the area. For more information, including exclusive deals on meals through RAMW’s Diner Rewards Program, or to make reservations, visit rwdmv.com.

NIGHTLIFE

MIXTAPE WITH TOMMY CORNELIUS AND KEENAN ORR

Two of gay D.C.’s best DJs take turns behind the decks along with Matt Bailer, co-founder of this popular long-running dance party as it makes its long-overdue debut at U Street Music Hall. Mixtape has always been centered on the eclectic dance/pop music that gets played, or, to cite the promotional language, “Mixtape is about enjoying the music without any pretense.” Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 p.m. at U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Free before 11 p.m., or $10 after. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. TOWN: TOWN & COUNTRY

The DC Rawhides host an evening of social dancing every other week at Town Danceboutique starting at 6:45 p.m. with lessons in two-step, line dancing and west coast swing, followed by open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. 2009 8th St. NW. Cover is $5 including lessons and all-night dancing. Call 202-234-TOWN or visit towndc.com.

