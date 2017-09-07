Point Foundation fundraiser showcases appetizers and cocktails by local restaurants

“What drew me in when I went to my first Point Foundation event, before I was even involved with the board, was the scholars,” says Celina Gerbic. “I went, I listened, and I heard all the scholars speak. They were amazing. They brought me from tears to laughter to everything in between.”

Each year, Point Foundation provides scholarships to LGBTQ people, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college, in the hope of fostering and harnessing the talents of the LGBTQ leaers of the future.

“They’re brilliant people, some of them pursuing their Master’s, some of them going into medicine, law, you name it. But because of their status in the LGBTQ community, some of them have been marginalized and have families who abandoned them when they came out,” Gerbic, a member of Point Foundation’s Board of Trustees, says. “It shouldn’t be that someone’s educational opportunities get cut off just because they are LGBTQ. So that’s the main reason to support these leaders of tomorrow, and the educational efforts of Point Foundation.”

To provide financial support for those scholarships, the organization holds its annual Cornerstone Society Reception in Washington, D.C. This year, it’s centered around the theme of locally prepared food and features appetizers and cocktails made by chefs and mixologists from local restaurants, bars, and breweries. Participating restaurants include Cafe Saint-Ex, Compass Rose, Denizens Brewing Co., Fainting Goat, Lupo Verde, Menchie’s, Republic, Sierra Nevada, Slipstream, and the recently opened Tiger Fork.

“It’s a way to do what I call ‘fun philanthropy,’ a way to raise money for a very important cause,” says Gerbic. “The money goes to Point Foundation’s scholarships and its mentoring program for LGBTQ youth scholars. Each scholar gets paired with a mentor, so the money isn’t just going to their education, but it’s going toward making sure they’re fully supported along the way.”

The Point Foundation’s Cornerstone Society Reception is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Room & Board, 1840 14th St. NW, on Thursday, Sept. 14. General admission tickets purchased beforehand are $100, with $50 for young professionals. Tickets at the door are $125. Register online at pointfoundation.org.