2019 Spring and Summer Film Preview: “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” “Detective Pikachu” and more!

Two things seem to be defining the films of 2019: a desire for escapism, and a trend towards darker and scarier subject matter. That’s not particularly surprising given the current state of the world, and Hollywood is more than happy to offer a season of films designed to whisk us away to the edge of the solar system (Ad Astra, Aniara) or transport us to alternate realities (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Artemis Fowl) or outright scare the crap out of us (Child’s Play, Midsommar, and a bunch of other horror films).

It’s also a huge year for Disney. No less than three live action adaptations of the company’s animated classics will hit theaters by August — Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King. And that’s in addition to a fourth Toy Story that absolutely no one asked for, but we’re getting anyway.

Once again, superhero films are driving much of the popcorn fare, with two new X-Men films, a rebooted Hellboy, and a terrifying twist on the Superman origin story in Brightburn. But while they’re all set to offer superpowered thrills, the biggest — and presumably best — superhero action takes place in April. Specifically, the end of April. That’s when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

MARCH

Us — Jordan Peele collected both critical acclaim and an Academy Award for his satirical 2017 horror Get Out. Can lightning strike twice with this darker, psychological horror, about a husband and wife (Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o) who take their family to a beach house only to find themselves being terrorized by a group of doppelgängers known as “The Tethered”? According to Rotten Tomatoes, yes. Peele’s sophomore effort currently has a perfect 100% score, with critics lavishing praise on every aspect of Us, particularly Nyong’o and Duke’s performances. (3/22)

The Dirt — If Bohemian Rhapsody felt a little too tame, Netflix has something that might interest you. Based on the bestselling book about “the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” The Dirt follows the sex, drugs and car crashes of glam metal band Mötley Crüe. Helmed by frequent Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, don’t expect the film to skimp on Crüe’s more extreme moments — including vehicular manslaughter and an overdose that led to one member being declared legally dead for two minutes. (3/22)

Hotel Mumbai — The 2008 Mumbai attacks — which saw Islamic terrorists strike 12 areas of the city with coordinated shootings and bombings, killing 166 people and injuring almost 300 — are dramatized in this thriller. The crux of the film is the attack on and subsequent three-day siege of the landmark Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs all star, and early reviews suggest director Anthony Maras has crafted a powerful, gripping drama. (3/22)

Dumbo — Just accept that you’re going to bawl your eyes out and pack tissues accordingly. Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Disney’s beautiful, weepy hour-long animated classic offers a starry cast (Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito), rich CGI, and a powerful message about animal abuse and the often cruel treatment of animals in circuses. Initial reactions from critics suggest Burton remains as polarizing a filmmaker as ever, but the trailer alone was enough to soften even the hardest of hearts so here’s hoping Dumbo sustains its emotional heft for more than double the original’s runtime. (3/29)

APRIL

Shazam! — Another Captain Marvel from the other comics powerhouse. Shazam (originally known as Captain Marvel until a 2011 rebrand) takes center stage in the latest cinematic effort from DC Comics, albeit in a smaller-scale standalone affair than the excellent Wonder Woman and the okay Aquaman. Teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) gains the power to transform into adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), which comes in handy when Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) gains similar powers and — unsurprisingly — uses them for nefarious purposes. It looks to be a lighter, breezier effort than other Justice League films — a curiosity, given director David F. Sandberg made his name on low-budget horrors. (4/5)

Pet Sematary — Stephen King’s 1983 novel about a cemetery with the power to reanimate the dead (with predictably horrific consequences) gets a second film treatment after 1989’s quirky but mediocre adaptation. John Lithgow, Jason Clarke and Amy Semeitz star as adults who really should know better when they start burying dead pets and people to bring them back to life. (4/5)

Teen Spirit — A Cinderella story by way of American Idol. We presume that was the pitch for this musical drama, which stars Elle Fanning as Violet, a shy teenager who tries to leave her isolated life by entering an incredibly competitive singing competition. Actor Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the screenplay and steps behind the camera for the first time, but the end result seems far from cinematic nirvana, if early reviews are anything to go by. (4/5)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate — This is a bizarre one. Fifty years ago, members of the Manson Family cult murdered five people at now-disgraced director Roman Polanski’s home. Among them was his wife and rising actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant with their child. Those grisly, shocking murders have been transformed into a schlocky, jump-scare horror starring Hillary Duff as Tate — whose sister apparently branded the project “classless” — and Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett as celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring. What’s more, it’s not the only film this year that involves the Tate murders — Margot Robbie offers a very different take on Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July. (4/5)

The Public — Emilio Estevez writes, directs, and leads this ensemble comedy-drama about a standoff between police and a group of homeless people who refuse to leave a Cincinnati public library during a brutal cold front, because the city’s emergency shelters are full. Estevez and Jena Malone are two librarians caught in the middle as the homeless library patrons, led by Michael K. Williams, nonviolently face-off against Alec Baldwin’s police negotiator and Christian Slater’s District Attorney. A timely — if heavy-handed — film, according to critics. (4/5)

The Best of Enemies — The pretty incredible true-life tale of Ann Atwater, a civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a Ku Klux Klan leader, who battled one another for ten years over various issues until, in 1971, they agreed to co-chair a series of meetings to tackle desegregation in the schools of Durham, North Carolina. What followed was a surprising friendship, which ultimately led to Ellis quitting the Klan. Based on Osha Gray Davidson’s novel, writer-director Robin Bissell’s film stars Taraji P. Henson as Atwater and Sam Rockwell as Ellis. And if everything clicks, don’t be surprised to see this pop up again come awards season. (4/5)

Sauvage — Camille Vidal-Naquet’s film about a 22-year-old male sex worker who wanders through life is being heaped with praise — particularly for Felix Maritaud’s central performance as Leo, who secretly yearns for love amidst the fleeting connections he makes with those willing to pay for his time. By most accounts a vibrant, erotic, and explicit film, a Hollywood Reporter critic also branded Sauvage “uncompromising and yet strangely romantic.” (4/10)

Hellboy — Stranger Things‘ David Harbour steps into the role as the titular half-demon who battles dark forces on behalf of the government in this reboot. This time around, its Nimue, Queen of Blood — a powerful sorceress played by Milla Jovovich — who seeks to destroy mankind. Hellboy offers a darker take on the well-trodden superhero tale, and it remains to be seen if new director Neil Marshall and writer Andrew Cosby can produce the balance between horror and humor that typifies both the Hellboy comics and Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 and 2008 films. (4/12)

Her Smell — Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is Becky, lead singer of ’90s punk trio Something She, a group used to selling out stadiums but now relegated to smaller venues. Alex Ross Perry’s film charts Becky’s downfall into chaos and excess, until she’s forced to get herself back on the wagon and start finding her creativity again. Cara Delevingne and Dan Stevens costar, but its Moss’ phenomenal lead performance that seemingly makes Her Smell a must-see. (4/12)

Mary Magdalene — No, this isn’t one of those films from a Christian-focused production company. It’s more Noah than God’s Not Dead, with Rooney Mara as the titular biblical character who follows Jesus Christ (Joaquin Phoenix — make your own jokes about the appropriateness of that casting) through to the Resurrection. Unfortunately, Garth Davis’ film has received a lukewarm response from critics, who’ve complained about its pacing, character development, and, oddly, lack of focus on Mary. (4/12)

Wild Nights with Emily — Molly Shannon is Emily Dickinson, famed poet and notorious recluse. Or, is she? Madeleine Olnek’s film is based on research into Dickinson’s own letters, which suggested the writer was not only good-humored and enjoyed company, but was also having an affair with her brother’s wife, Susan Gilbert (Susan Ziegler). Critics are praising the film’s warmth and humor, and particularly Shannon’s portrayal of Dickinson. (4/12)

Under the Silver Lake — Andrew Garfield is the scruffy protagonist investigating the sudden disappearance of his neighbor (Riley Keough) in David Robert Mitchell’s noir thriller. While the trailer promises quirky, conspiracy theory thrills, critics are divided on the full product — Mitchell’s direction and Garfield’s performance have been repeatedly praised, but the script has been called confusing, cryptic, and surprisingly shallow. The lake, it seems, isn’t that deep. (4/19)

The Curse of La Llorona — If you’re not well-versed in Latin American folklore, La Llorona — or “The Weeping Woman” — is the ghost of a woman who drowned her children and now spends her time crying for them and trying to steal other lost children. Anna Garcia (Linda Cardellini) is a social worker in the ’70s who discovers that La Llorona has attached itself to her family — which doesn’t sound great for Anna’s kids, given Michael Chaves’ film is a supernatural horror and not a comedy. (4/19)

Someone Great — When Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is dumped by her boyfriend prior to a move to San Francisco, she has one outrageous last adventure in New York with her two best friends (DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow). This looks like an inoffensive and entirely by-the-books rom-com — and it’s on Netflix, so it’s basically perfect hangover material. (4/19)

Little Woods — Ollie (Tessa Thompson) and Deb (Lily James) are two women facing the harsh realities of life in a dead-end rural town in what’s being billed as a modern western, exploring why good people do bad things in times of need. Nia DaCosta’s film is being showered with praise not only for the numerous hot-button issues it touches on, including drug and opioid addiction and America’s spiralling healthcare crisis, but also for Thompson and James’ performances, DaCosta’s script and direction, and the emotional heft of its life-on-the-margins drama. (4/19)

Avengers: Endgame — This is it. The culmination of eleven years, 21 films, hundreds of characters, billions of dollars worth of destruction to various locations around the world, and a truly galaxy-spanning narrative. No other film this year has as much riding on its shoulders as Avengers: Endgame. Not only must it tie up the dramatic, emotional events of last year’s Infinity War, it must also set the template for the next decade of Marvel films. That’s no mean feat, but if there’s any studio that can pull it off, it’s Marvel. With a cast list longer than your arm and a budget bigger than some countries’ GDP, expect directors Anthony and Joe Russo to throw everything at the wall — and for most of it to stick. Anything less would be a disservice to Marvel’s efforts, and to the fans who’ve poured billions into Disney’s bank account along the way. (4/25)

White Crow — It seems, frankly, audacious to even try and release a film alongside Endgame, but Ralph Fiennes’ biopic about Soviet dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev’s defection to the west should offer a quieter counterpoint to the deafening roar of Marvel’s effort. (4/25)

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy — JT LeRoy does not exist. He is a literary persona, created by author Laura Albert in the ’90s to sell “semi-autobiographical” tales of a teenage boy’s experiences with poverty, drugs, and abuse. Perhaps even more audacious than that, Albert hired someone to appear in public as JT — her sister-in-law Savannah Knoop, who adopted full male drag to assume the persona, spending six years living JT’s life at events and book signings. Justin Kelly’s film, adapted from Knoop’s book detailing her experience, features Laura Dern as Albert and Kristen Stewart as Knoop, with the film tackling gender identity, fluidity, and the power of alternate personas. (4/26)

MAY

Long Shot — Charlize Theron is Charlotte, one of the most powerful women on earth, U.S. Secretary of State, and now presidential candidate (shades of 2016, anyone?). Seth Rogen is Fred, a somewhat douchey journalist who realizes Charlotte was his babysitter as a child. Jonathan Levine’s rom-com could have easily gone off the rails trying to convince us that Charlotte would risk her campaign by falling for Fred, but early reviews suggest quite the opposite — it’s not only timely, given the number of Democratic women running for the White House, but also apparently a warm, funny crowd-pleaser. (5/3)

Tell It to the Bees — Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger fall in love in a 1950s Scottish town. Naturally, that’s not well received by the conservative locals. Based on Fiona Shaw’s book, expect whispered secrets, a shaky accent from Paquin, and yes, lots of bees — though Variety notes that the film “teeters on the brink of cliche-riddled camp.” (5/3)

Tolkien — Just when you thought we’d exhausted ourselves of Tolkien-related material, here comes another film to mooch off the author’s legacy. This time it’s a biopic, with Nicholas Hoult starring as J.R.R. Tolkien, whose fantasy writings would go on to inspire millions of readers and billions of dollars in box office receipts. There’s a fairly starry cast, including Lily Collins, Derek Jacobi, and Colm Meaney, but the film will apparently also include fantasy elements, showing Tolkien’s imagination at work. Will producers just edit in The Lord of the Rings footage? (5/10)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu — With a trailer that launched a thousand memes due to its confusing array of “real-life” Pokémon, no one really seems to know what to make of this oddity, based on a 2016 video game about Pokémon franchise staple Pikachu solving a series of mysteries. Ryan Reynolds voices our titular detective, and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is his partner. The film at least seems somewhat self-aware, so hopefully it’s not as nightmarish to watch as its character design would suggest. (5/10)

The Hustle — Anne Hathaway (with an English accent, no less) and Rebel Wilson team up in a female-centred remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, itself a remake of 1964’s Bedtime Story. The film was apparently watered down from an R-rating to PG-13 — we’ll find out in May if that’s a good or bad thing. (5/10)

All Is True — Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in a film about the final days of playwright William Shakespeare. Judy Dench and Ian McKellen also star, and critics have praised the film’s aesthetics and cast. One for Anglophiles and Shakespeare fans — though anyone seeking a more comedic take on Will’s life should seek out Upstart Crow, penned by Ben Elton, who also wrote the script for All Is True. (5/10)

Poms — Following on from last year’s Book Club, about a group of older women who rediscover the joys of life after reading Fifty Shades of Grey, writer-director Bill Holderman and writer Erin Simms return to a similar well with a comedy about a group of women in a retirement community who start a cheerleading squad. Diane Keaton stars here as well, alongside Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman, and Celia Weston. (5/10)

Aniara — What if a ship carrying people from a doomed Earth to life on Mars is knocked off course? That’s the premise of this Swedish film, which sees the crew and passengers of the ANIARA sent drifting out of the solar system on a seemingly endless voyage. What follows is a slow descent into existential crises, anarchy, cults, suicides, and orgies — including same-sex pairings. The film looks incredibly ambitious, though early reviews are split on the effectiveness of the finished product. (5/17)

Aladdin — We have a few reservations about Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin. First the obvious one: Will Smith must at least match Robin Williams’ incredible performance in the 1992 original — the internet has already torn him to shreds based on just a trailer. Second, Guy Ritchie is directing, and he has a… mixed cinematic legacy, to say the least (2017 bomb King Arthur, anyone?). Third, Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) is really hot. We’re shallow, and that makes it much harder to root against him. A whole new world indeed. (Sorry.) (5/24)

Brightburn — What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? That’s the pitch in this Elizabeth Banks-starring horror, which twists the Superman origin story into something truly awful. Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn is producing, and his brothers Mark and Brian penned the script. This could be dark, terrifying fun. (5/24)

Ad Astra — Brad Pitt is an astronaut who travels to the edge of the solar system to uncover the mystery of why his father (Tommy Lee Jones) vanished while searching for extraterrestrial life on Neptune. Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland also star, but its release date could be subject to change — there’s no trailer as of yet, and in December last year writer-director James Gray, deep in post-production, was reportedly “hoping” they would make May. (5/24)

Rocketman — Elton John’s life gets dramatized in a musical featuring Taron Egerton as the multi-million selling gay singer-songwriter. The film showcases a number of moments from Elton’s life, from his first start in the music industry to his burgeoning exploration of his sexuality (though here’s hoping the latter is a little more fleshed out than the relatively tame Bohemian Rhapsody…). Egerton will also do all of his own singing — take that, Rami Malek. (5/31)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — Fun fact: This is the 35th film in the Godzilla franchise. A direct sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, everyone’s favorite large lizard faces-off against equally large monsters Mothra, Rodan, and three-headed King Ghidorah. If giant CGI battles are your thing, you know where to be at the end of May. (5/31)

Ma — A psychological horror featuring Octavia Spencer as Ma, a loner who befriends, cares for, and then starts to terrorize a group of teenagers? We’re sold. Tate Taylor (The Help, which also starred Spencer) directs, and Juliette Lewis, Missi Pyle, and Luke Evans star as the various adults oblivious to Ma’s schemes. (5/31)

JUNE

Dark Phoenix — The latest X-Men film tries to right the wrongs of 2006’s The Last Stand, which somewhat botched its introduction of Phoenix. After 2014’s Days of Future Past erased the events of Last Stand (it’s confusing, but bear with us), producers are trying again, with Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey set to transform into the powerful and dangerous Phoenix after a mission to space sees her hit with a solar flare. The usual cast — including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence — are all here, and Oscar-nominated producer (The Martian) and writer Simon Kinberg steps behind the camera for his directorial debut. (6/7)

Late Night — A cutthroat late night talk show host (Emma Thompson) teams up with her new — and only — female writer (Mindy Kaling) to try and save her show, after it’s threatened with cancellation. Kaling wrote the script and it’s helmed by Transparent director Nisha Ganatra, which suggests a compelling comedy-drama, but if anything Late Night only reminds us that there are currently just two female late night hosts (Samantha Bee and Busy Phillips), and both are on cable networks. (6/7)

Men in Black: International — Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth replace Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the mysterious Agents who keep earth safe from extraterrestrial threats and the population oblivious to the aliens living and working among us. Not quite a spin-off, not quite a sequel, regardless this looks like good popcorn fun, and Thompson and Hemsworth proved their chemistry working together in Thor: Ragnarok. (6/14)

Shaft — “More Shaft than you can handle” is the tagline and, tittering aside, Warner Bros. isn’t lying. A sequel to 2000’s Shaft, it stars Jessie Usher as John Shaft Jr., a cybersecurity expert who enlists his estranged father, John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson), to help him track down his missing friend. And for good measure, the original John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) tags along to help. That really is a lot of Shaft. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris co-wrote the script, so we’re expecting to enjoy every minute of this Shaft. (6/14)

Toy Story 4 — Toy Story 3 was a perfect coda to a trilogy of films that demonstrated a masterful dedication to filmmaking, voice-acting, and all-ages scripting. It was an emotional sucker punch of childhood-evoking nostalgia, and a tear-jerking reminder that animation can produce feelings both equal to and beyond that of live action. Did Disney and Pixar really need to make a fourth one? Is it truly because they found a story worth telling beyond the original three, or is it just to print even more money for the company? We’ll find out in June, but here’s something worth noting: Tim Allen said last year that the story was “so emotional” he struggled to record the last scene, and Tom Hanks called the ending a “moment in history.” We’re taking that to mean “bring every tissue you own, and some more for good measure.” (6/21)

Child’s Play — Everyone’s favorite sociopath toy returns in a genius bit of scheduling that puts the horrific doll alongside Toy Story in theaters. A remake of the 1988 film of the same name, Aubrey Plaza stars as the unwitting mother who buys her son (Gabriel Bateman) a Chucky doll, with predictably murderous consequences. (6/21)

Yesterday — What if you were the only person in the world who could remember the music of The Beatles? That’s the premise of Danny Boyle’s new film, which stars British actor Himesh Patel as a struggling musician who wakes up one day to find no one else has ever heard of “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude,” or “A Hard Day’s Night.” Naturally, he starts performing their music as his own, quickly becoming the world’s most famous singer-songwriter, and with predictably troublesome consequences. Kate McKinnon, Lily James, and Ed Sheeran (who suggests “Hey Dude” might be a better title”) co-star. (6/28)

JULY

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Tom Holland slips back into the Spidey suit for his second solo outing as the famed web-slinger. Unfortunately, it somewhat spoils Avengers: Endgame, as this takes place after that film. Given Spidey vanished into nothingness in Infinity War, we’re guessing he makes a miraculous recovery…. (7/5)

The Lion King — Arguably Disney’s most popular animated classic, if not its best, The Lion King finally gets the live action treatment (by way of bucketloads of CGI). The world has already gone crazy for the trailer, which featured an impossibly fuzzy and cute Simba (Donald Glover) being held aloft the other animals. Expect this to be one of the biggest films of the year — possibly of all time, depending on how well it makes the jump from two to three dimensions. (7/19)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino offers a slightly different take on the Manson Family murders to April’s The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Set against the backdrop of the murders, television actor Rick (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double and best friend Cliff (Brad Pitt) embark on an odyssey to break into the film industry. There’s also a starry ensemble, including Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, and Bruce Dern. Tarantino’s mystery drama also marks the last film appearance of Luke Perry, who died on March 4. (7/26)

Skin — The true-life story of Bryon Widner, a white supremacist who cofounded a violent white power group in Indiana, but who ultimately abandoned his racist past after marrying and having children. Widner’s story, including his lengthy and painful process to have his racist facial tattoos removed, was captured in 2011 documentary Erasing Hate, but is here given the dramatic treatment by Oscar-winning writer-director Guy Nattiv. Jamie Bell, in a phenomenal example of good makeup and effects, portrays Widner, alongside Vera Farmiga, Danielle Macdonald, Bill Camp, and Mike Colter. (7/26)

AUGUST

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Humanity officially jumps the shark with this, the first spin-off of the impossibly long-running and high-earning The Fast and the Furious franchise. We as a planet have collectively allowed these films to make over $5 billion at the box office — it’s time we take a stand and let this (presumably average) Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starring action comedy die. But that won’t happen. It’ll earn millions, and before we know it we’ll be suffering through Fast & Furious Presents: Citizen Kane 2: Roadbuds. (8/2)

The New Mutants — This would seem to be the year of darker and scarier superhero films. Following on from Hellboy and Brightburn, The New Mutants — the thirteenth X-Men film — follows five mutants locked up in a secret facility as they come to terms with their powers, escape their past sins, and fight for their lives. As a contrast to more jovial Marvel Comics adaptations like Shazam!, the film’s trailer is really quite something. (8/2)

Midsommar — Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster’s new horror film is drenched in color, light, and sunshine — all of it belying the dark underbelly that toils just below the surface. A young woman (Florence Pugh) joins her boyfriend (Jack Reynor) on a trip to Sweden, where they encounter a beautiful small town that reveals itself to have cult-like tendencies. Naturally, from there, it’s a steep, sun-soaked descent into hell. (8/9)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Not even children are safe from horror this year, as Guillermo del Toro adapts Alvin Schwartz series of scary children’s books. Not that the teasers aired during the Super Bowl suggest the final film will be even remotely appropriate for children (though, given the books’ perennial status on many “most banned” lists, perhaps even they weren’t entirely suitable…). Still, if you read them as a child, this should be a suitably chilling trip down memory lane. (8/9)

Artemis Fowl — Eoin Colfer’s popular series of fantasy novels gets the Disney treatment. Based on the first two Artemis books, Ferdia Shaw stars as the titular Artemis Fowl II, a juvenile genius who follows internet rumors to try and uncover the world of fairies, in a bid to learn more about the disappearance of his father. Nonso Anozie, Judi Dench and Josh Gad also star, and if Disney can get this adaptation right, there’s six more books to pull from for further films. (8/9)

The Kitchen — Running in a similar vein to last year’s Widows, The Kitchen stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss as three wives of Irish mobsters who take over their husbands’ criminal operations after the men are arrested by the FBI. Set in 1970s New York City and with Straight Outta Compton co-writer Andrea Berloff on writer-director duties, this could make for an entertaining crime drama — not least to see Haddish in a more dramatic role, something McCarthy managed with aplomb in last year’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? (8/9)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette — Bernadette Fox hates people, hates leaving the house, and hates the other parents at her daughter’s school (basically, she’s all of us). But that makes it all the more bizarre when she suddenly disappears. Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette in Richard Linklater’s mystery comedy, based on Maria Semple’s bestselling novel, alongside Kristin Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, and Emma Nelson as Bree, Bernadette’s daughter, who wants nothing more than to find her mother. (8/9)

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) just can’t catch a break. First, he had to defend the president (Aaron Eckhart) against an attack on the White House in Olympus Has Fallen, then against a massive attack on world leaders in London Has Fallen, and now he’s being framed for an assassination attempt against the new president (Morgan Freeman). And as long as the [Name] Has Fallen films continue to print money for Lionsgate, he won’t be getting an easy retirement any time soon. (8/23)

For more Spring Arts Film listings, please visit www.metroweekly.com or follow our new interactive version of the print edition at www.issuu.com/metroweekly.