AQUA DC and LULAC Lambda to hold joint Jell-O shot fundraiser at DC Eagle on July 6

AQUA DC, the local queer Asian Pacific Islander group, and LULAC Lambda, D.C.’s local LGBTQ Latinx organization, will host a joint fundraiser at the DC Eagle on Saturday, July 6.

That night, representatives from both clubs will offer patrons Jell-O shots and draft beer in exchange for donations. Suggested donations are $2 per Jell-O shot, or $5 for three shots; and $4 for a draft beer cup, or $9 for a pitcher.

Proceeds from the night’s event will go towards civic, educational, and cultural initiatives benefiting the LGBTQ API and Latinx communities.

“I want to thank the owners of the DC Eagle for hosting us once again,” Jesse Garcia, the president of LULAC Lambda, said in a statement. “Money raised that evening will go toward our annual scholarship for Queer Latinx students, plus programs that include voter registration, citizenship classes, and high school mentoring.”

“AQUA DC is very excited to partner again with LULAC Lambda. We also want to thank the DC Eagle for graciously hosting this event and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future,” Kyle Livingston, one of the co-chairs of AQUA DC, said in a statement.

“We plan on using funds from this event to host additional API cultural and advocacy events throughout the summer and fall as we continue to raise awareness and recognition of the queer API DC community,” co-chair Kevin Chen added.

