WATCH: Log Cabin Republicans defend Trump endorsement with bizarre argument

A Log Cabin Republicans spokesperson has defended the organization’s endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2020 election by claiming that life is now better for LGBTQ people than it was during Barack Obama’s presidency.

That’s according to LCR spokesman Charles Moran, who made the claim during an appearance on Fox News, saying that things are “inarguably” better for LGBTQ people under Trump.

Log Cabin’s surprise endorsement came after the LGBTQ Republican organization previously refused to endorse Trump in 2016.

However, its board decided that Trump had benefited the LGBTQ community enough to warrant their endorsement for 2020 — a decision that was entirely separated from the anti-LGBTQ reality of Trump’s presidency and led to the resignations of some of Log Cabin’s top members.

Jennifer Horn, who resigned as a Log Cabin board member, blasted the decision, saying she had to leave because “There is no world where I can sit down at the dining room table and explain to my children that I just endorsed Donald Trump for president.”

Acknowledging Horn’s decision, Moran told Fox News that Log Cabin asked itself whether LGBTQ people were in a better position now than four years ago, and decided yes.

“Jennifer is a friend and up until 24 hours ago she was a fellow board member with me on the national board,” he said. “But like so many disaffected Republicans who have not been comfortable with President Trump and with his record, I look at the question of, ‘Is America better off now than it was four years ago and is the LGBT community better off now than it was four years ago?’ And under President Trump, the answer is inarguably, yes. President Trump is the first person elected president of the United States who supported gay marriage and also has a background supporting equality issues both as a businessman and as a philanthropist. But now also as a president of the United States.”

He added that Log Cabin always tries “to follow the rule of trust but verify. And looking at President Trump’s appointments, appointing people in our organization, taking meetings with our organization, and just really advancing the big causes that are important to the LGBTQ community.”

A recent analysis of Trump’s appointments found that the total number of LGBTQ administration appointees lags far behind the Obama administration, and pales in comparison to the number of anti-LGBTQ people who have been nominated to cabinet positions and federal judgeships.

And while Log Cabin may argue that LGBTQ people are “inarguably” in a better place than four years ago — which, it should be noted, was during the pro-LGBTQ tenure of President Barack Obama — the facts just don’t support it.

This month alone, the Trump administration has pushed to allow federal contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ people, to remove healthcare discrimination protections for transgender people, and told the Supreme court to make it legal nationwide to fire or refuse to hire trans people. That hardly screams “better” for LGBTQ people.

Watch the full Fox News segment below:

