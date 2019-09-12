Fall Arts Preview 2019: Classical & Choral

Take flight this season on musical journeys to worlds new and undiscovered, or revisit the warmth of dear, familiar harbors, and do it all while never leaving the DMV. Follow the American Pop Orchestra’s Pied Piper to Hamelin, or hitch a ride on Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. Be transported to a galaxy far, far away with the Baltimore Symphony’s live performance of the Empire Strikes Back score, or to ye olde Downton Abbey with the Fairfax Symphony’s musical tribute to the beloved series. Step “Outside the Bachs” with the New Orchestra of Washington, or into the future with Washington National Opera’s premiere 20-minute operas. There are more paths to explore, and musical treasures to discover, than even the most avid music lover could manage in a season. Still, there’s certainly no harm in trying to see and hear it all.

AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA

Arena Stage

1101 6th St. SW

www.theamericanpops.org

Coat of Many Colors: The Music of Dolly Parton — This season opener celebrates American treasure Dolly, with guest vocalists Joan Osborne, Neyla Pekarek, Nova Y. Payton, Morgan James, Jess Eliot Myhre, Rita Castagna, and recent Metro Weekly cover star Garrett Clayton performing the country legend’s greatest hits and hidden gems alongside founding Maestro Luke Frazier and the APO (9/21, Fichandler Stage)

— This season opener celebrates American treasure Dolly, with guest vocalists Joan Osborne, Neyla Pekarek, Nova Y. Payton, Morgan James, Jess Eliot Myhre, Rita Castagna, and recent Metro Weekly cover star Garrett Clayton performing the country legend’s greatest hits and hidden gems alongside founding Maestro Luke Frazier and the APO (9/21, Fichandler Stage) Music & Mindfulness Series: Yoga with the American Pops Orchestra — Yoga instructor Dan Carter leads this season’s sessions of mindful yoga, accompanied by calming live music courtesy of the APO (10/26 and 2/22/20, Molly Smith Study)

— Yoga instructor Dan Carter leads this season’s sessions of mindful yoga, accompanied by calming live music courtesy of the APO (10/26 and 2/22/20, Molly Smith Study) The Pied Piper — A new journey through the familiar fairy tale, and the Great American Songbook, for this installment of the theatrical children’s series (1/18/20, Molly Smith Study)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Capital City Symphony’s Meet the Orchestra: That String Thing! — A quintet of the orchestra’s string-playing members share how they create such beautiful music in this intimate, educational experience designed for young patrons, ages three and above (9/28, Sprenger Theatre)

— A quintet of the orchestra’s string-playing members share how they create such beautiful music in this intimate, educational experience designed for young patrons, ages three and above (9/28, Sprenger Theatre) Capital City Symphony’s Symphonic Travels — Maestra Victoria Gau and the symphony open the orchestra’s 52nd season, “a celebration of the outdoors as expressed through the joy of music,” with the bright optimism of Aaron Copland’s An Outdoor Overture, and guest violist Colin Sorgi performing Jennifer Higdon’s Viola Concerto and Berlioz’s Harold in Italy (10/13, Lang Theatre)

— Maestra Victoria Gau and the symphony open the orchestra’s 52nd season, “a celebration of the outdoors as expressed through the joy of music,” with the bright optimism of Aaron Copland’s An Outdoor Overture, and guest violist Colin Sorgi performing Jennifer Higdon’s Viola Concerto and Berlioz’s Harold in Italy (10/13, Lang Theatre) Capital City Symphony’s Symphonic Flight — Led by assistant conductor Tiffany Lu, the symphony orchestra celebrates the songs and grace of our feathered friends with a program including Respighi’s The Birds, and guest violinist James Stern performing “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (11/24, Sprenger)

— Led by assistant conductor Tiffany Lu, the symphony orchestra celebrates the songs and grace of our feathered friends with a program including Respighi’s The Birds, and guest violinist James Stern performing “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (11/24, Sprenger) The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra: A Bohemian Christmas — The award-winning, 17-piece BCJO, founded by saxophonist Brad Linde, and directed by Linde and trumpeter Joe Herrera, offers an eclectic selection of holiday-themed tunes from the big band repertoire (12/16, Sprenger)

— The award-winning, 17-piece BCJO, founded by saxophonist Brad Linde, and directed by Linde and trumpeter Joe Herrera, offers an eclectic selection of holiday-themed tunes from the big band repertoire (12/16, Sprenger) Capital City Symphony’s Symphonic Dancing — This interactive family concert aims to get everyone in the audience up on their feet, dancing to the sprightly melodies of composers Scott Joplin and William Grant Still (1/26/20)

BALTIMORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

Season Preview Concert — The BSO celebrates its new season with a free concert of crowd-pleasing classics, including Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, a theme from John Williams’ unforgettable Star Wars score, and movements from Beethoven’s 9th and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. (9/14, Meyerhoff)

— The BSO celebrates its new season with a free concert of crowd-pleasing classics, including Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, a theme from John Williams’ unforgettable Star Wars score, and movements from Beethoven’s 9th and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. (9/14, Meyerhoff) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert — Episode V of the Jedi Saga screens as the BSO, led by Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh, performs John Williams’ score live (9/19, Strathmore and 9/20-21, Meyerhoff)

— Episode V of the Jedi Saga screens as the BSO, led by Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh, performs John Williams’ score live (9/19, Strathmore and 9/20-21, Meyerhoff) Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 — BSO Music Director Marin Alsop conducts, joined by guest violinist/composer Daniel Bernard Roumain to perform centerpiece composition Voodoo Violin Concerto (9/27, 9/29, Meyerhoff and 9/28, Strathmore)

— BSO Music Director Marin Alsop conducts, joined by guest violinist/composer Daniel Bernard Roumain to perform centerpiece composition Voodoo Violin Concerto (9/27, 9/29, Meyerhoff and 9/28, Strathmore) Symphonic Fairy Tales — Young pianist Conrad Tao takes on the rarely heard Scriabin Piano Concerto (10/3, Strathmore and 10/4-5, Meyerhoff)

— Young pianist Conrad Tao takes on the rarely heard Scriabin Piano Concerto (10/3, Strathmore and 10/4-5, Meyerhoff) Music Box: Autumn Colors — Celebrate fall with a BSO oboe, bassoon and piano trio (10/5, Meyerhoff)

— Celebrate fall with a BSO oboe, bassoon and piano trio (10/5, Meyerhoff) The Nat King Cole Songbook — Jazz vocalist Denzal Sinclaire and the BSO interpret Cole’s greatest hits (10/10, Strathmore and 10/11-13, Meyerhoff)

— Jazz vocalist Denzal Sinclaire and the BSO interpret Cole’s greatest hits (10/10, Strathmore and 10/11-13, Meyerhoff) Brahms Symphony No. 4 — Joined by soprano Aušrinė Stundytė, contralto Renée Morloc, contralto Sonya Alexandra Knussen, and the Women’s Voices of Peabody Opera, the BSO goes big with Wagner and Brahms (10/17, Meyerhoff and 10/20 Strathmore)

— Joined by soprano Aušrinė Stundytė, contralto Renée Morloc, contralto Sonya Alexandra Knussen, and the Women’s Voices of Peabody Opera, the BSO goes big with Wagner and Brahms (10/17, Meyerhoff and 10/20 Strathmore) Off the Cuff: Brahms Symphony No. 4 — Music director Marin Alsop unpacks the profound emotions of Brahm’s masterpiece (10/18, Strathmore and 10/19, Meyerhoff)

— Music director Marin Alsop unpacks the profound emotions of Brahm’s masterpiece (10/18, Strathmore and 10/19, Meyerhoff) Lemony Snicket’s The Composer Is Dead — The audience at this family concert is presented a mystery to solve, while learning about the instruments of the orchestra (10/26, Meyerhoff)

— The audience at this family concert is presented a mystery to solve, while learning about the instruments of the orchestra (10/26, Meyerhoff) Mozart Violin Concerto — Violin phenom Stefan Jackiw returns to the BSO in a program of Viennese masterpieces (10/26, Strathmore and 10/27, Meyerhoff)

— Violin phenom Stefan Jackiw returns to the BSO in a program of Viennese masterpieces (10/26, Strathmore and 10/27, Meyerhoff) Leslie Odom, Jr. with the BSO — The Tony Award-winner sings hits from Hamilton, Spring Awakening, the Nat King Cole songbook, and more (11/1, Meyerhoff)

— The Tony Award-winner sings hits from Hamilton, Spring Awakening, the Nat King Cole songbook, and more (11/1, Meyerhoff) Movie with Orchestra: Ghostbusters (11/2-3, Meyerhoff; 11/18, Strathmore)

(11/2-3, Meyerhoff; 11/18, Strathmore) Emanuel Ax Performs Brahms (11/8, 11/10, Meyerhoff and 11/9, Strathmore)

(11/8, 11/10, Meyerhoff and 11/9, Strathmore) Black Violin — Classically-trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) are joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes for their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music, often described as “classical boom” (11/9, Meyerhoff)

— Classically-trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) are joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes for their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music, often described as “classical boom” (11/9, Meyerhoff) Music Box: Great Big Animals — A toddler-friendly show with a jazz quartet and plush animal friends (11/10, Gordon Center and 11/16, Meyerhoff)

— A toddler-friendly show with a jazz quartet and plush animal friends (11/10, Gordon Center and 11/16, Meyerhoff) Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 (11/15, 11/17, Meyerhoff and 11/16, Strathmore)

(11/15, 11/17, Meyerhoff and 11/16, Strathmore) Stravinsky Pulcinella — Russian-American composer and pianist Lera Auerbach joins the BSO for this evocation of the world of commedia dell’arte clowns (11/21, Meyerhoff and 11/24, Strathmore)

— Russian-American composer and pianist Lera Auerbach joins the BSO for this evocation of the world of commedia dell’arte clowns (11/21, Meyerhoff and 11/24, Strathmore) Off the Cuff: Stravinsky Pulcinella (11/22, Strathmore and 11/23, Meyerhoff)

(11/22, Strathmore and 11/23, Meyerhoff) Midweek Concert: The Snowman — Get into the holiday spirit with the animated film projected with live music performed by the BSO (12/7, Meyerhoff)

— Get into the holiday spirit with the animated film projected with live music performed by the BSO (12/7, Meyerhoff) Handel Messiah — Edward Polochick leads the BSO Symphonic Chorale in this holiday favorite, featuring the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus (12/7-8, Meyerhoff)

— Edward Polochick leads the BSO Symphonic Chorale in this holiday favorite, featuring the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus (12/7-8, Meyerhoff) Cirque Nutcracker — Troupe Vertigo’s acrobats, jugglers, and aerialists perform Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic with a circus twist (12/12, Strathmore and 12/13-15, Meyerhoff)

— Troupe Vertigo’s acrobats, jugglers, and aerialists perform Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic with a circus twist (12/12, Strathmore and 12/13-15, Meyerhoff) Gospel Christmas with CeCe Winans and the Morgan State University Choir (12/19-20, Meyerhoff)

(12/19-20, Meyerhoff) Holiday Spectacular with Baltimore Choral Arts Society (12/21, Meyerhoff)

(12/21, Meyerhoff) Movie with Orchestra: Amadeus (1/3/20, 1/5, Meyerhoff and 1/4, Strathmore)

(1/3/20, 1/5, Meyerhoff and 1/4, Strathmore) Music Box: Snowflakes on Parade — Frolic with a BSO string quartet in a beautiful winter wonderland of fluffy, white snow (1/11/20, Meyerhoff and 1/12, Gordon Center)

— Frolic with a BSO string quartet in a beautiful winter wonderland of fluffy, white snow (1/11/20, Meyerhoff and 1/12, Gordon Center) Ben Crawford: Broadway and Beyond — Current star of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway performs songs from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, South Pacific, and Company (1/16/20, Strathmore and 1/17/20-1/19/20, Meyerhoff)

— Current star of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway performs songs from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, South Pacific, and Company (1/16/20, Strathmore and 1/17/20-1/19/20, Meyerhoff) Mendelssohn Violin Concerto (1/24/20-1/25/20, Meyerhoff and 1/26, Strathmore)

(1/24/20-1/25/20, Meyerhoff and 1/26, Strathmore) Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto — (1/30/20, Strathmore and 1/31/20-2/1/20, Meyerhoff)

— (1/30/20, Strathmore and 1/31/20-2/1/20, Meyerhoff) Charlie Chaplin’s Legacy: Classical Music in Film — Combining clips from classic Chaplin films with live music, Charlie Chaplin’s Smile is violinist Philippe Quint’s tribute to Charlie Chaplin on his 130th birthday (2/7/20 and 2/9, Meyerhoff and 2/8, Strathmore)

— Combining clips from classic Chaplin films with live music, Charlie Chaplin’s Smile is violinist Philippe Quint’s tribute to Charlie Chaplin on his 130th birthday (2/7/20 and 2/9, Meyerhoff and 2/8, Strathmore) Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet (2/13/20, Meyerhoff and 2/14, Strathmore)

(2/13/20, Meyerhoff and 2/14, Strathmore) Off The Cuff: Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet — (2/14/20, Strathmore and 2/15 Meyerhoff)

— (2/14/20, Strathmore and 2/15 Meyerhoff) Midweek Concert: Classical Mash-Up — Grammy-nominated beatboxer and progressive hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon and electric cellist/composer Wytold offer a crash course in the fundamentals of remixing (2/19/20-2/21/20, Meyerhoff)

— Grammy-nominated beatboxer and progressive hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon and electric cellist/composer Wytold offer a crash course in the fundamentals of remixing (2/19/20-2/21/20, Meyerhoff) Classical Mash-Up (2/22/20, Meyerhoff)

(2/22/20, Meyerhoff) Aretha – A Tribute — A tribute to the Queen of Soul featuring symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins (2/27/20, Strathmore and 2/28-3/01, Meyerhoff)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

David Finckel, cello, Wu Han, piano – Founder’s Day Celebration — Pianist Wu Han, currently serving as artistic advisor of Wolf Trap’s Chamber Music at the Barns, and cellist David Finckel explore two emotional extremes: joy and sorrow, through the works of Bach, Mendelssohn, Glazunov, and Chopin (10/27)

— Pianist Wu Han, currently serving as artistic advisor of Wolf Trap’s Chamber Music at the Barns, and cellist David Finckel explore two emotional extremes: joy and sorrow, through the works of Bach, Mendelssohn, Glazunov, and Chopin (10/27) The Silk Road Ensemble — Ensemble founder, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, won’t appear at this performance, but that won’t stop these virtuosos from creating music “that is contemporary and ancient, familiar and foreign, traditional and innovative, and draws on styles from around the world to create a new musical language” (11/15-16)

— Ensemble founder, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, won’t appear at this performance, but that won’t stop these virtuosos from creating music “that is contemporary and ancient, familiar and foreign, traditional and innovative, and draws on styles from around the world to create a new musical language” (11/15-16) Escher String Quartet with Jason Vieaux, guitar — The celebrated quartet and guitarist Vieaux perform works by Boccherini, Schumann, Albéniz, and Wolf (11/22)

— The celebrated quartet and guitarist Vieaux perform works by Boccherini, Schumann, Albéniz, and Wolf (11/22) Jeffrey Kahane, piano — Renaissance man Kahane takes on on J.S. Bach’s masterwork, The Goldberg Variations (12/1)

— Renaissance man Kahane takes on on J.S. Bach’s masterwork, The Goldberg Variations (12/1) Will Liverman, baritone and Ken Noda, piano — Wolf Trap Opera alumnus Liverman embarks on a musical journey as the Wanderer whose demons lead him to the icy regions of the Self in Schubert’s iconic Die Winterreise (1/12/20)

— Wolf Trap Opera alumnus Liverman embarks on a musical journey as the Wanderer whose demons lead him to the icy regions of the Self in Schubert’s iconic Die Winterreise (1/12/20) Paul Huang, violin , Danbi Um, violin , and Orion Weiss, piano — A series of musical conversations between two violinists, Paul Huang and Danbi Um, and pianist Orion Weiss, including a world premiere composition by Chris Rogerson (2/14/20)

— A series of musical conversations between two violinists, Paul Huang and Danbi Um, and pianist Orion Weiss, including a world premiere composition by Chris Rogerson (2/14/20) Brentano String Quartet — The quartet pays homage to inspiration, with Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor Op. 132, followed by tributes by Mario Davidovsky and Mendelssohn (2/28/20)

BENDER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER WASHINGTON

Kreeger Theater

6125 Montrose Rd.

Rockville, Md.

301-881-0100

www.benderjccgw.org

Parker Quartet & Boston Symphony Orchestra Quartet — Grammy-winning Parker Quartet will be joined by members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra to perform the Mendelssohn Octet (9/22)

— Grammy-winning Parker Quartet will be joined by members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra to perform the Mendelssohn Octet (9/22) Mozart in Jeans with Pianist Alon Goldstein — A 45-minute all-Mozart, morning family concert is followed by an afternoon encore concert for adults (11/3)

— A 45-minute all-Mozart, morning family concert is followed by an afternoon encore concert for adults (11/3) Stefan Jackiw, violin & Anna Polonsky, piano — The formidable duo plays pieces by Bach, Brahms, and Stravinsky (11/17)

— The formidable duo plays pieces by Bach, Brahms, and Stravinsky (11/17) Shanghai Quartet & Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet — One of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles, the quartet is joined by clarinetist Fiterstein in a program consisting of Beethoven’s Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132 and Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581 (12/8)

— One of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles, the quartet is joined by clarinetist Fiterstein in a program consisting of Beethoven’s Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132 and Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581 (12/8) The Mount Vernon Virtuosi: When Bach Met Bloch With Cellist Amit Peled — A new chamber orchestra established by Peabody Conservatory cello faculty artist Peled, the MVV present a special concert of the Bach Cello Suites along with selections from Ernest Bloch’s From Jewish Life (2/2/20)

CONGRESSIONAL CHORUS

Calvary Baptist Church

733 8th St. NW

202-629-3140

www.congressionalchorus.org

Nevertheless, She Persisted… — A program celebrating America’s women composers (11/24)

DC’S DIFFERENT DRUMMERS

202-403-3669

www.dcdd.org

Capital Pride Symphonic Band Fall Concert — Annual autumn showcase by the LGBT musical organization’s sit-down symphony (11/9, Church of the Epiphany)

— Annual autumn showcase by the LGBT musical organization’s sit-down symphony (11/9, Church of the Epiphany) DCDD’s Holiday Concert (12/15, Church of the Reformation)

THE EMBASSY SERIES

202-625-2361

www.embassyseries.org

The series presents its 25th season of “uniting people through music diplomacy,” via concerts and cultural events

Irina Muresanu, violin (9/13, Embassy of Romania)

(9/13, Embassy of Romania) Roman Rabinovich, piano (9/17, Embassy of Uzbekistan)

(9/17, Embassy of Uzbekistan) 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Independence of South Africa (10/10, Embassy of South Africa) — Formosa Quartet Special Concert (10/25, The Twin Oaks Estate-Taiwan)

(10/10, Embassy of South Africa) — (10/25, The Twin Oaks Estate-Taiwan) Richard Lin, violin and Chih-Yi Chen, piano (11/12, Anderson House – Society of the Cincinnati)

(11/12, Anderson House – Society of the Cincinnati) Elham Fanoos, piano (11/22, Embassy of Afghanistan)

(11/22, Embassy of Afghanistan) Gala Holiday Concert with the New York Virtuosi Strings (12/4, Embassy of Slovakia)

(12/4, Embassy of Slovakia) Zlatomir Fung, cello (12/6, Embassy of Bulgaria)

FAIRFAX SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

GMU Center for the Arts

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

www.fairfaxsymphony.org

The Downton Abbey Era — Luxuriate in a musical journey back to beloved Downton, featuring guest artist Janet Sung, violin (9/21)

— Luxuriate in a musical journey back to beloved Downton, featuring guest artist Janet Sung, violin (9/21) Nostalgic Nights with Berta Rojas, guitar (11/16, GMU Harris Theatre)

(11/16, GMU Harris Theatre) The Nutcracker — The annual performance with the Fairfax Ballet (12/21-22)

— The annual performance with the Fairfax Ballet (12/21-22) The Four Seasons — Violin soloist Simone Porter joins the orchestra to perform both Vivaldi and Piazzolla’s Four Seasons (2/8/20)

FOLGER CONSORT

202-544-7077

www.folger.edu

Music for Machiavelli: Florence Circa 1500 — Folger Consort performs carnival songs Machiavelli wrote for the Medici family and music for his comedic stage play The Mandrake, among other works, with instrumentalists Larry Lipnik, Dan Meyers, Mark Rimple, and Mary Springfels, and soprano Emily Noël (9/27-29, St. Mark’s on Capitol Hill)

— Folger Consort performs carnival songs Machiavelli wrote for the Medici family and music for his comedic stage play The Mandrake, among other works, with instrumentalists Larry Lipnik, Dan Meyers, Mark Rimple, and Mary Springfels, and soprano Emily Noël (9/27-29, St. Mark’s on Capitol Hill) Gloria! A Baroque Italian Christmas (12/13-18, St. Mark’s)

(12/13-18, St. Mark’s) Palestrina’s Perfect Art with Stile Antico — A concert of late-Renaissance compositions (2/7/20-2/8/20, National Cathedral)

GAY MEN’S CHORUS

202-293-1548

www.gmcw.org

Coulda Woulda Shoulda — A cabaret about all the things we wish we had done differently (9/21, City Winery)

— A cabaret about all the things we wish we had done differently (9/21, City Winery) Small Ensembles Extravaganza — The company’s select ensembles present a showcase of popular music (10/26, Live! at 10th & G)

— The company’s select ensembles present a showcase of popular music (10/26, Live! at 10th & G) The Holiday Show — An all-new, bigger and better than ever edition of musical holiday cheer (12/7, 12/14-15, Lincoln Theatre)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Mason School of Music: Grand Piano Celebration (9/22)

(9/22) Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Music of Mozart and Haydn — The virtuoso pianist’s “concerts with commentary” give the story behind the music

— The virtuoso pianist’s “concerts with commentary” give the story behind the music Symphonic Band & Mason Percussion Concert (10/2)

(10/2) The Four Italian Tenors — The quartet of world-class tenors entertains on their debut U.S. tour Viva Italia!

— The quartet of world-class tenors entertains on their debut U.S. tour Viva Italia! University Wind Symphony with Fairfax Wind Symphony Concert (10/8)

(10/8) Virginia Opera: Tosca — Puccini’s tour-de-force of jealousy, intrigue, and murder opens the company’s 45th season

— Puccini’s tour-de-force of jealousy, intrigue, and murder opens the company’s 45th season Mason Symphony Orchestra (10/16)

(10/16) Fall Choral Concert — An annual showcase for the select choral ensemble University Singers, and the nearly 100-voice University Chorale (10/20)

— An annual showcase for the select choral ensemble University Singers, and the nearly 100-voice University Chorale (10/20) Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Mistresses and Masterpieces (10/20)

(10/20) Zurich Chamber Orchestra, with Daniel Hope, violin: The Four Seasons (11/10)

(11/10) University Wind Symphony and Mason Symphonic Band (11/11)

(11/11) Virginia Opera: Il Postino — Crystal Manich directs this VO debut production, sung in Spanish and based in part on the 1994 Oscar-winning film (11/16-17)

— Crystal Manich directs this VO debut production, sung in Spanish and based in part on the 1994 Oscar-winning film (11/16-17) University Guitar Ensemble Concert (11/23)

(11/23) Mason Symphony Holiday Concert (12/8)

(12/8) String Chamber Concert (12/10)

(12/10) Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna — The world-famous ensemble of sopranos and altos, comprised of boys between the ages of 9 and 14 and representing 31 countries, returns for their annual holiday concert (12/13)

— The world-famous ensemble of sopranos and altos, comprised of boys between the ages of 9 and 14 and representing 31 countries, returns for their annual holiday concert (12/13) American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops (12/14)

THE IN SERIES

Source Theatre

1835 14th St. NW

202-204-7763

www.inseries.org

Butterfly — Presenting Puccini’s classic in a new version, performed in English and Italian, and “stripped of the distancing exoticism of the original” (Now-9/22)

— Presenting Puccini’s classic in a new version, performed in English and Italian, and “stripped of the distancing exoticism of the original” (Now-9/22) Stormy Weather — Inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest, the story of colonization and subjugation retold with the music of Billie Holiday, and poetic-prose written by Sybil Williams (10/18-27, Atlas Performing Arts Center)

— Inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest, the story of colonization and subjugation retold with the music of Billie Holiday, and poetic-prose written by Sybil Williams (10/18-27, Atlas Performing Arts Center) L’Enfance Du Christ — In collaboration with the Foundry United Methodist Church Choir, a unique staging of Berlioz’s grand oratorio explores human migration and the power of hospitality to those fleeing persecution (12/7-14, Foundry United Methodist Church)

— In collaboration with the Foundry United Methodist Church Choir, a unique staging of Berlioz’s grand oratorio explores human migration and the power of hospitality to those fleeing persecution (12/7-14, Foundry United Methodist Church) Le Cabaret de Carmen — Performed in French, in a fast-paced 90-minutes, Bizet’s opera comes to life in a unique cabaret-style tango performance (1/3-1/19)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Vocal Arts DC presents Brenda Rae, soprano , in Recital (9/15, Terrace)

(9/15, Terrace) Takács Quartet I: Bartók’s string quartets, Nos. 1, 3, & 5 (10/15, Terrace)

(10/15, Terrace) Takács Quartet II: Bartók’s string quartets, Nos. 2, 4, & 6 (10/16)

(10/16) WPA presents Melbourne Symphony (10/16, Concert Hall)

(10/16, Concert Hall) Vocal Arts DC presents Christian Gerhaher, baritone , and Gerold Huber, piano, in Recital (10/18, Terrace)

(10/18, Terrace) Drew Petersen — From making his Carnegie Hall debut at age five, to earning an American Pianist Award in his twenties, and recently being signed by Steinway & Sons to their celebrated artist roster, 25-year old Petersen is living up to early hype as a child prodigy (10/19, Terrace)

— From making his Carnegie Hall debut at age five, to earning an American Pianist Award in his twenties, and recently being signed by Steinway & Sons to their celebrated artist roster, 25-year old Petersen is living up to early hype as a child prodigy (10/19, Terrace) Maxim Lando — Pianist (10/28, Terrace)

— Pianist (10/28, Terrace) Spektral Quartet: Looking Skyward (10/29)

(10/29) Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio — KenCen Trio-in-Residence shares a program celebrating Beethoven’s upcoming 250th birthday (10/30, Terrace)

— KenCen Trio-in-Residence shares a program celebrating Beethoven’s upcoming 250th birthday (10/30, Terrace) The Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Fall Concert (11/3, Terrace)

(11/3, Terrace) Fortas Chamber Music Concerts: Cantus — The eight-member, all-male vocal ensemble presents the D.C. premiere of a new composition by Grammy Award-winner Libby Larsen (11/13, Terrace)

— The eight-member, all-male vocal ensemble presents the D.C. premiere of a new composition by Grammy Award-winner Libby Larsen (11/13, Terrace) WPA presents Zoltán Fejérvári, piano, in Recital (11/17, Terrace)

(11/17, Terrace) Randall Goosby, violin (12/3, Terrace)

(12/3, Terrace) Pamela Frank, violin, and Peter Serkin, piano (12/4, Terrace)

(12/4, Terrace) Vocal Arts DC presents Michelle Bradley, soprano, in Recital (12/11, Terrace)

MARYLAND LYRIC OPERA

240-427-5568

www.mdlo.org

Il Tabarro/Cavalleria Rusticana in Concert (9/14-15, Strathmore)

(9/14-15, Strathmore) MDLO Young Artist Institute Fall Gala — Six rising young talents star in this year’s gala, conducted by music director Louis Salemno, and featuring excerpts from six operas in three different languages (11/1, Strathmore)

— Six rising young talents star in this year’s gala, conducted by music director Louis Salemno, and featuring excerpts from six operas in three different languages (11/1, Strathmore) MDLO Orchestra Inaugural Concert with Soloist Leon Fleisher (11/12, Strathmore)

(11/12, Strathmore) New Production Premiere: Massenet’s Thaïs — Claudia Zahn directs this new, fully-staged production, with soprano Sarah Joy Miller singing the title role (1/30/20 and 2/1/20, Kay Theatre)

NATIONAL CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

Gunston Arts Center

2700 S. Lang St.

Arlington, Va.

703-276-6701

www.nationalchamberensemble.org

Concert 1: Mozart Celebration — NCE’s lucky 13th season explores “The Classics Reimagined,” starting with the season opener featuring intimate versions of selections by Mozart (10/19, Gunston Arts Center)

— NCE’s lucky 13th season explores “The Classics Reimagined,” starting with the season opener featuring intimate versions of selections by Mozart (10/19, Gunston Arts Center) Concert 2: Holiday Cheer — A holiday concert, highlighted by performances from the Outstanding Young Artist piano competition winners, and concluded with a Carols Sing-Along (12/14, Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington)

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC

Music Center at Strathmore

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.nationalphilharmonic.org

Eroica + Beethoven — The acclaimed Eroica Trio teams up with the National Philharmonic for a performance of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, “one of the most unusual concertos in the Western tradition” (9/21-22)

— The acclaimed Eroica Trio teams up with the National Philharmonic for a performance of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, “one of the most unusual concertos in the Western tradition” (9/21-22) Voices of Light: Silent Film with Live Orchestra and Chorale — The National Philharmonic Chorale joins the orchestra, conducted by Stan Engebretson, to perform Richard Einhorn’s score accompanying a screening of Theodore Dreyer’s silent-era masterpiece The Passion of Joan of Arc (11/23)

— The National Philharmonic Chorale joins the orchestra, conducted by Stan Engebretson, to perform Richard Einhorn’s score accompanying a screening of Theodore Dreyer’s silent-era masterpiece The Passion of Joan of Arc (11/23) Holiday Singin’ Pops — Top-level Broadway and international talent deliver fresh new takes on beloved holiday songs (12/6)

— Top-level Broadway and international talent deliver fresh new takes on beloved holiday songs (12/6) Holiday Sing-Along with Guest Artist Iyona Blake — Local musical theater powerhouse joins the orchestra and members of its chorale for a program of holiday favorites led by Victoria Gau (12/7)

— Local musical theater powerhouse joins the orchestra and members of its chorale for a program of holiday favorites led by Victoria Gau (12/7) Hallelujah! Handel’s Messiah (12/21-22)

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Season Opening Gala Concert — Maestro Gianandrea Noseda conducts a jazz-inspired program, featuring guest pianist extraordinaire Yuja Wang (9/28, Concert Hall)

— Maestro Gianandrea Noseda conducts a jazz-inspired program, featuring guest pianist extraordinaire Yuja Wang (9/28, Concert Hall) Carmina Burana (10/3-5, Concert Hall)

(10/3-5, Concert Hall) Janowski conducts Bruckner’s Seventh — Joined by guest violinist Arabella Steinbacher to perform Mozart’s demanding Violin Concerto No. 4 (10/10-12, Concert Hall)

— Joined by guest violinist Arabella Steinbacher to perform Mozart’s demanding Violin Concerto No. 4 (10/10-12, Concert Hall) Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular — Even the musicians are serving spooky looks at this annual Halloween tradition (10/20, Concert Hall)

— Even the musicians are serving spooky looks at this annual Halloween tradition (10/20, Concert Hall) Krzysztof Urbański conducts Tchaikovsky’s Fourth — Guest pianist Lise de la Salle performs Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 (10/31-11/2, Concert Hall)

— Guest pianist Lise de la Salle performs Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 (10/31-11/2, Concert Hall) Nurit Bar-Josef, violin — Gianandrea Noseda conducts a dance-inspired program, spinning through a waltz by Strauss, tango by Piazzolla, polka by Stravinsky, and more (11/7-9, Concert Hall)

— Gianandrea Noseda conducts a dance-inspired program, spinning through a waltz by Strauss, tango by Piazzolla, polka by Stravinsky, and more (11/7-9, Concert Hall) Tristan and Isolde: Act II — Masters of the Wagnerian repertoire, soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Stephen Gould sing the story of young lovers. Noseda conducts. (11/13-15, Concert Hall)

— Masters of the Wagnerian repertoire, soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Stephen Gould sing the story of young lovers. Noseda conducts. (11/13-15, Concert Hall) Also sprach Zarathustra — Celebrated soprano Renée Fleming and Grammy-nominated baritone guest with the NSO to perform the D.C. premiere of Kevin Puts’ Brightness of Light. Noseda conducts (11/21-23, Concert Hall)

— Celebrated soprano Renée Fleming and Grammy-nominated baritone guest with the NSO to perform the D.C. premiere of Kevin Puts’ Brightness of Light. Noseda conducts (11/21-23, Concert Hall) Celebrating Slatkin at 75 (12/5-7, Concert Hall)

(12/5-7, Concert Hall) Handel’s Messiah (12/19-22, Concert Hall)

NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON

Westmoreland Unitarian Christian Church

1 Westmoreland Circle NW

Bethesda, Md.

240-745-6587

www.neworchestraofwashington.org

Chiaroscuro — Guests Ryo Yanagitani, piano, and Chris Carrillo, trumpet, join NOW for this season opener that explores the use of contrast in musical narratives, with a program including legendary film composer Bernard Hermann’s Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra (9/14, Live! at 10th & G)

— Guests Ryo Yanagitani, piano, and Chris Carrillo, trumpet, join NOW for this season opener that explores the use of contrast in musical narratives, with a program including legendary film composer Bernard Hermann’s Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra (9/14, Live! at 10th & G) Día de los Muertos featuring Brahms’s Ein deutsches Requiem — A special presentation of Brahms by NOW, featuring The Choral Arts Chamber Singers (11/9-10, Mexican Cultural Institute)

— A special presentation of Brahms by NOW, featuring The Choral Arts Chamber Singers (11/9-10, Mexican Cultural Institute) Outside the Bachs: A Holiday Concert! — A family-friendly musical tour spanning the globe, featuring guest soprano Laura Choi Stuart (12/13, Blackrock Center for the Arts and 12/15, Strathmore)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Holidays in Harmony — An a cappella concert featuring The Alexandria Harmonizers with special guests Vocal Spectrum, and the award-winning student chorus A CAPPELLA (11/30)

— An a cappella concert featuring The Alexandria Harmonizers with special guests Vocal Spectrum, and the award-winning student chorus A CAPPELLA (11/30) Strathmore Children’s Chorus: Great American Folksong for the Holidays (12/8)

THE CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY OF WASHINGTON

202-244-3669

www.choralarts.org

National Symphony Orchestra: Carmina Burana — The Choral Arts singers join the NSO to perform Orff’s outrageous cantata (10/3-5, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)

— The Choral Arts singers join the NSO to perform Orff’s outrageous cantata (10/3-5, Kennedy Center Concert Hall) Día de los Muertos featuring Brahms’s Ein deutsches Requiem — A special presentation of Brahms by the New Orchestra of Washington, featuring The Choral Arts Chamber Singers (11/9-10, Mexican Cultural Institute)

— A special presentation of Brahms by the New Orchestra of Washington, featuring The Choral Arts Chamber Singers (11/9-10, Mexican Cultural Institute) NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops! with Leslie Odom, Jr. — The NSO Pop’s annual tradition, complete with Santa, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, “snow,” and guest Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. (12/13-14, KC Concert Hall)

— The NSO Pop’s annual tradition, complete with Santa, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, “snow,” and guest Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. (12/13-14, KC Concert Hall) Songs of the Season — Joined by mezzo-soprano Kristina Lewis, the Choral Arts Chorus and Youth Choir bring glad tidings with a selection of favorite holiday carols and seasonal classics (12/15-16, 12/21, and 12/24, KC Concert Hall)

— Joined by mezzo-soprano Kristina Lewis, the Choral Arts Chorus and Youth Choir bring glad tidings with a selection of favorite holiday carols and seasonal classics (12/15-16, 12/21, and 12/24, KC Concert Hall) A Family Christmas — Expect a visit from Santa, Frosty, and Rudolph at this concert program of holiday classics (12/23, Schlesinger Concert Hall and 12/24, KC Concert Hall)

— Expect a visit from Santa, Frosty, and Rudolph at this concert program of holiday classics (12/23, Schlesinger Concert Hall and 12/24, KC Concert Hall) Living the Dream…Singing the Dream — Annual Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs (1/26/20, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)

THE CITY CHOIR OF WASHINGTON

National Presbyterian Church

4101 Nebraska Ave. NW

202-495-1613

www.thecitychoirofwashington.org

Haydn Lord Nelson Mass — The choir performs “arguably Haydn’s greatest choral work,” Mass for Troubled Times, as well as the Washington premiere of Pärt’s otherworldly Salve Regina (11/10)

— The choir performs “arguably Haydn’s greatest choral work,” Mass for Troubled Times, as well as the Washington premiere of Pärt’s otherworldly Salve Regina (11/10) A Twelfth Night Concert — The choir Partners in Song, and in spirit, with the Freedom High School Chamber Choir (Chantilly, VA), directed by Laura Lazarevich, to present an evening of traditional carols and songs to celebrate the new year (1/5/20)

THE CLARICE

Gildenhorn Recital Hall

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Bach Cantata Series: BWV 248 IV (9/17)

(9/17) Faculty Artist Series: The French Connection (9/22)

(9/22) Faculty Artist Series: Joseph Grimmer, bassoon (9/29)

(9/29) Imani Winds: A Woman’s Perspective (10/4)

(10/4) UMD Wind Orchestra: The Awakening Hour (10/4, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(10/4, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Family Art Day: Imani Winds (10/5, Langley Park Community Center)

(10/5, Langley Park Community Center) UMD Symphony Orchestra: Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony (10/5, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(10/5, Dekelboum Concert Hall) UMD Repertoire Orchestra (10/16, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(10/16, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Bach Cantata Series: BWV 140 (10/17, Grand Pavilion)

(10/17, Grand Pavilion) UMD Wind Ensemble: Journeys (10/18, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(10/18, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Masterful Strings: Masterclass with Peter Zazofsky, violin (10/22)

(10/22) Brentano Quartet (11/1)

(11/1) UMD Wind Orchestra: The Oracle (11/1, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(11/1, Dekelboum Concert Hall) UMD Symphony Orchestra: Holst’s The Planets (11/3, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(11/3, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Stefon Harris & Blackout (11/8, MilkBoy ArtHouse)

(11/8, MilkBoy ArtHouse) Tenebrae — The 17-voice ensemble from the U.K. celebrates 20th-century English choral music (11/13, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church)

— The 17-voice ensemble from the U.K. celebrates 20th-century English choral music (11/13, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church) Maryland Opera Studio presents Ariodante (11/21-25)

(11/21-25) Honors Chamber Music (12/2)

(12/2) Winter Concert:Femmes de Chanson and MännerMusik (12/2, Memorial Chapel)

(12/2, Memorial Chapel) Handel’s Messiah (12/8, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(12/8, Dekelboum Concert Hall) UMD Percussion Ensemble (12/9, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(12/9, Dekelboum Concert Hall) UMD Choral Activities: Bach Cantata Series (1/18/20)

(1/18/20) NextLOOK: Simone Baron — Baron’s new work for dance and chamber ensemble, ruin gaze, examines the mystery and magic of ruins (2/14/20, Joe’s Movement Emporium)

— Baron’s new work for dance and chamber ensemble, ruin gaze, examines the mystery and magic of ruins (2/14/20, Joe’s Movement Emporium) Maryland Opera Studio: Opera New Work Reading (2/14/20)

(2/14/20) Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet: Fanm d’Ayiti (2/19/20, MilkBoy ArtHouse)

(2/19/20, MilkBoy ArtHouse) UMD Choral Activities: Bach Cantata Series (2/20/20, Grand Pavilion)

(2/20/20, Grand Pavilion) Faculty and Guest Artist Series: The Boston Trio (2/20/20)

(2/20/20) UMD Men’s Chorus: Men’s Chorus Invitational (2/22/20, Memorial Chapel)

(2/22/20, Memorial Chapel) UMD Symphony Orchestra: Phenomenal Women (2/28/20, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(2/28/20, Dekelboum Concert Hall) UMD Orchestra: Dvořák and Copland (2/29/20, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION

1600 21th St. NW

202-974-6832

www.phillipscollection.org

Paquito D’Rivera & Harlem Quartet — The opening Sunday Concert of the 2019/20 season brings Cuban musical phenom and 14–time Grammy award-winner D’Rivera together with the versatile Harlem Quartet for a genre-defying collaboration that blurs boundaries (10/13)

— The opening Sunday Concert of the 2019/20 season brings Cuban musical phenom and 14–time Grammy award-winner D’Rivera together with the versatile Harlem Quartet for a genre-defying collaboration that blurs boundaries (10/13) Christian Tetzlaff, violin, and Lars Vogt, piano (10/20)

(10/20) Z.E.N. Trio — Works by Schubert, Shostakovich, and Arno Babajanian (10/27)

— Works by Schubert, Shostakovich, and Arno Babajanian (10/27) Jonathan Biss: Beethoven Piano Sonata Series, Part I — For the first installment in his exploration of the Beethoven Piano Sonatas, Jonathan Biss turns to Sonatas of Beethoven’s “early period” (12/1)

— For the first installment in his exploration of the Beethoven Piano Sonatas, Jonathan Biss turns to Sonatas of Beethoven’s “early period” (12/1) Music, Symbolism & Les Nabis — Soprano Axelle Fanyo, pianist Bénédicte Jourdois, and pianist George Fu “explore the origins of the symbolist aesthetics of the Nabi painters through music inspired by the movement’s literary progenitors: poets Charles Baudelaire and Stéphane Mallarmé” (11/10)

— Soprano Axelle Fanyo, pianist Bénédicte Jourdois, and pianist George Fu “explore the origins of the symbolist aesthetics of the Nabi painters through music inspired by the movement’s literary progenitors: poets Charles Baudelaire and Stéphane Mallarmé” (11/10) Vision String Quartet — Tickets have already sold out for this program by the exciting young international ensemble (11/17)

— Tickets have already sold out for this program by the exciting young international ensemble (11/17) Jonathan Biss: Beethoven Piano Sonata Series, Part II — Biss interprets Sonatas of Beethoven’s “middle period” (12/1)

— Biss interprets Sonatas of Beethoven’s “middle period” (12/1) Francisco Fullana, violin , & Tomomi Sato, piano (12/8)

(12/8) Claremont Trio — The Claremont Trio returns to the Phillips for a program of all-female composers (12/15)

URBANARIAS

www.urbanarias.org

Opera Improv at Busboys and Poets — The cutting-edge opera company returns with a brand-new show of sung improv (11/21)

WASHINGTON BACH CONSORT

202-429-2121

www.bachconsort.org

A Royal Occasion: Handel’s Coronation Anthems — The Consort’s vocalists and instrumentalists serenade you with exquisite music composed for Kings and Queens (9/22, National Presbyterian Church)

— The Consort’s vocalists and instrumentalists serenade you with exquisite music composed for Kings and Queens (9/22, National Presbyterian Church) At Home with Bach: Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 — Consort principal cellist John Moran directs a program featuring the Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 alongside other works by Bach, Telemann, and Stölzel (11/8, Live! at 10th & G, and 11/9, Virginia Theological Seminary)

— Consort principal cellist John Moran directs a program featuring the Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 alongside other works by Bach, Telemann, and Stölzel (11/8, Live! at 10th & G, and 11/9, Virginia Theological Seminary) The Tudors: Sacred Motets of Tallis, Sheppard, Byrd, and others (12/6, Live! at 10th & G, and 12/7, Virginia Theological Seminary)

THE WASHINGTON CHORUS

202-342-6221

www.thewashingtonchorus.org

Mozart Requiem (11/16, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)

(11/16, Kennedy Center Concert Hall) A Candlelight Christmas — The 130+ voices of the chorus sing holiday selections backed by the National Capital Brass (12/14, Strathmore; 12/15, 12/22, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)

— The 130+ voices of the chorus sing holiday selections backed by the National Capital Brass (12/14, Strathmore; 12/15, 12/22, Kennedy Center Concert Hall) The Washington Chorus Kids, Family + Friends Christmas — Put on your Ugly Christmas sweater and join TWC for their new signature holiday concert for the entire family, featuring carol sing-alongs, candy canes, and a special appearance from Jolly Old St. Nick (12/23, GMU Center for the Arts)

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN PHILHARMONIC

703-799-8229

www.wmpamusic.org

Piano and Friends: Music with Winds, Voice, and Strings — The WMP performs selections by Mozart, Fauré, and Dvořák for its final concert this season at Alexandria’s History Museum (9/15, The Lyceum)

— The WMP performs selections by Mozart, Fauré, and Dvořák for its final concert this season at Alexandria’s History Museum (9/15, The Lyceum) Elgar Cello Concerto — WMP opens its season with an American Songbook collection, including composer Gwyneth Walker’s setting of Langston Hughes’ poem Let America Be America Again (10/13, Alexandria-Masonic Memorial)

— WMP opens its season with an American Songbook collection, including composer Gwyneth Walker’s setting of Langston Hughes’ poem Let America Be America Again (10/13, Alexandria-Masonic Memorial) Stravinsky Pulcinella (12/8, Alexandria-Masonic Memorial)

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA

Kennedy Center

202-295-2400

www.dc-opera.org

Otello — Russell Thomas sings the title role and Leah Crocetto is his Desdemona in Verdi’s raging storm of jealousy and betrayal (10/26-11/16, Opera House)

— Russell Thomas sings the title role and Leah Crocetto is his Desdemona in Verdi’s raging storm of jealousy and betrayal (10/26-11/16, Opera House) The Magic Flute — WNO’s enchanting quest for love and truth features a whimsical production designed by late Where the Wild Things Are author/illustrator Maurice Sendak (11/2-23, Opera House)

— WNO’s enchanting quest for love and truth features a whimsical production designed by late Where the Wild Things Are author/illustrator Maurice Sendak (11/2-23, Opera House) WNO: American Opera Initiative: Three New 20-Minute Operas — Three world premiere short operas staged in a concert performance, accompanied by a small chamber orchestra comprised of WNO Orchestra musicians (1/10/20, Terrace)

