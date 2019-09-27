Mexican citizen charged with shooting transgender woman in northwest Dallas

- Features
A 29-year-old Mexican national has been arrested in the shooting a transgender woman in northwest Dallas last week.
Domingo Ramirez-Cayente faces a charge of aggravated assault for shooting a 35-year-old Latina transgender woman multiple times in the chest and arm. He remains in the Dallas County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
According to witnesses, Ramirez-Cayente allegedly was driving in his pickup truck along Dennis Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, when he saw the victim and pulled up alongside her. Ramirez-Cayente reportedly began to harass her, making derogatory remarks about gay and transgender people.
The woman tried to ignore Ramirez-Cayente, but he followed her to a nearby bus stop, at which point he pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery to treat her injuries. Police have said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.
Police later released surveillance footage of Ramirez-Cayente’s red Chevrolet pickup, which was used to track him down. He was arrested on traffic charges, and, in a subsequent interview, admitted to shooting the victim, reports The Dallas Morning News.
Ramirez-Cayente was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. He had a separate drug-related conviction dismissed after successfully completing probation.
Friday’s attack is the fifth such incident involving targeted violence against a transgender woman in Dallas County in the past year. In October, 29-year-old Brittany White was found fatally shot inside a parked vehicle in southeast Dallas.
In April, a 26-year-old transgender woman was stabbed in South Dallas, but survived and was able to describe her attacker to police. That case remains under investigation.
In May, 22-year-old Muhlaysia Booker was found shot to death in Far East Dallas, just weeks after she was beaten unconscious by a mob of people in an attack caught on video following a minor car accident. Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 33, has since been charged with her murder.
In June, police arrested Ruben Alvarado, 22, for the slaying of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old trans woman whose body was pulled from White Rock Lake. A grand jury indicted Alvarado on a charge of felony murder, finding evidence in support of the claim that he strangled Lindsey and beat her with his hands, his belt, and an unknown object.
