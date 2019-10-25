“Criminalizing LGBT people and other key populations is utterly incompatible with the mandates of an effective HIV response,” the International AIDS Society said in a statement. “In 2018, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers and transgender people, together with their partners, accounted for a majority of new HIV infections, underscorin”g the need for governments to work with, not against, these communities who are most vulnerable to HIV.”

LGBTQ advocates denounced the recent attacks and arrests targeting vulnerable communities.

“We are repulsed by the homophobia in our society — in particular among police who routinely and disdainfully violate our right to associate and assemble peacefully as a community,” Clare Byarugaba, the equality and non-discrimination coordinator at Chapter Four Uganda, said in a statement. “Enough is enough.”

Read more:

GOP activist slams Pete Buttigieg: “We need to make homosexuality unthinkable again”

Virginia Beach human rights commissioner calls homosexuality an “abomination” and a “mental illness”

Third Catholic school teacher sues Indianapolis Archdiocese for anti-gay discrimination