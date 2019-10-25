JR.’s Bar will be closed this weekend due to dispute over liquor license

JR.’s Bar will be closed until Monday, Oct. 28 due to an ongoing dispute with the District of Columbia over its liquor license.

In a post on the bar’s Facebook page, management said that the city’s response to “the issues with our liquor license were more intense than we expected,” and that the bar would be closed until those issues could be resolved.

“We know this is a big disappointment (believe us, we are bummed too!), but we have no choice but to comply with the city’s decision,” the post reads. “Please stayed tuned to our events section to find alternate location and/or dates for our events this weekend, including A Love Letter To The Rocky Horror Show, which as been moved to next weekend, still at JR’s.”

Management said that the bar would be open the following week, and announced no plans to cancel or move the annual 17th Street High Heel Race.

The post also claims the bar will be open for Halloween and on Saturday, Nov. 2 for Cornhole for a Cause, a local fundraising event sponsored by D.C.’s local cornhole league, which this year is raising money for the LGBTQ youth group Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders.

A spokesman for the District’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration was not immediately available for comment.

