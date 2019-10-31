Out On the Town: D.C. arts and entertainment highlights – Oct. 31-Nov. 6

FILM

CARMEN & LOLA

From Spain comes a modern-day, same-sex take on Romeo and Juliet, focused on two star-crossed teens from Madrid’s marginalized Roma community. Arantxa Echevarría won Best New Director at this year’s Goya Awards, Spain’s version of the Oscars, for her powerful debut starring Rosy Rodríguez as the daughter of street vendors preparing for her upcoming wedding — until she meets a rebellious graffiti artist played by Zaira Romero. The AFI Silver Theatre offers a special screening presented in collaboration with Spain Arts & Culture. In Spanish with English subtitles. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:15 p.m. 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $11 to $13 per screening. Call 301-495-6720 or visit www.afi.com/Silver.

DEATH IN VENICE

Selected as the “No. 14 Best Arthouse Film of All Time” in The Guardian‘s ranking from 2010, this 1971 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s novella of homosexual desire was overseen by renowned — and gay — Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti. Dirk Bogarde stars as a celebrated composer who travels to Venice and becomes, per The Guardian, “overtaken by an unrequited passion for an unattainable boy,” played by Björn Andrésen. Death in Venice is the next offering in the Capital Classics series at Landmark’s West End Cinema. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 each. Call 202-534-1907 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.

FRANKIE

Three years after Little Men, Greg Kinnear returns to work with Ira Sachs, the gay filmmaker also known for standout gay-themed films including 1996’s Delta and 2014’s Love Is Strange. This time out, Sachs has cast Kinnear opposite Marisa Tomei as a New York couple summoned along with several extended family members of a somewhat famous and rich actor on a holiday to celebrate her life now that she’s dying of cancer. An American/French co-production, the drama Frankie stars Isabelle Huppert, Jérémie Renier, Brandon Gleeson, and Pascal Greggory, the latter playing the actor’s gay ex-husband. Opens Friday, Nov. 1. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com.

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

Edward Norton directs Edward Norton in a film written and produced by Edward Norton. Narcissism aside, Norton has adapted Jonathan Lethem’s award-winning novel about a private investigator with Tourette syndrome in ’50s New York who tries to solve the mystery of his mentor’s murder. Bruce Willis, Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe are just some of the stars filling this crime caper, which critics suggest is a solid — if slow — tale of murder and corruption in NYC. Opens Friday, Nov. 1. Area theaters. Visit www.fandango.com. (Rhuaridh Marr)

PUNK THE CAPITAL: BUILDING A SOUND MOVEMENT

Some of the earliest punk shows in D.C. are seen via Super-8 footage in a new documentary examining the period when punk rock exploded the city — roughly 1976 to 1983. The AFI Silver Theatre offers special screenings next weekend of Punk The Capital, featuring performances by Bad Brains, Minor Threat, the Slickee Boys, and Black Market Baby, and with interviews of key punk leaders, including Ian and Alec MacKaye, Henry Rollins, and Cynthia Connolly. The movement is a model for DIY culture around the world, according to filmmakers Paul Bishow, James June Schneider, and Sam Lavine, who will be on hand for discussions after the last screenings on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10. Additional programming includes a discussion with several musicians after the first screening on Nov. 9 about the original Madam’s Organ, in honor of the venue’s 40th anniversary. Screenings are Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $11 to $13 per screening. Call 301-495-6720 or visit www.afi.com/Silver.

THE LODGER: A STORY OF THE LONDON FOG

A few days after Halloween, the Atlas Performing Arts Center presents a screening of one of Alfred Hitchcock’s earliest films accompanied with live music composed by Andrew Earle Simpson. Focused on the hunt for a serial killer in London inspired by the real-life Jack the Ripper, The Lodger is a silent film thriller from 1927, nearly two decades before Hitchcock became widely and internationally known as the Master of Suspense — and a dozen years before he uprooted for Hollywood. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. Sprenger Theatre, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $16 to $20. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.atlasarts.org.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The E Street Cinema offers a screening of Richard O’Brien’s camp classic, billed as the longest-running midnight movie in history. Landmark’s showing comes with a live shadow cast from the Sonic Transducers, meaning it’s more interactive than usual. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at midnight. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

A CHORUS LINE

Touted as “the best musical ever,” this meta-musical was also one of the first to explicitly address gay issues and feature gay characters, most famously Paul, who movingly relates his personal story of inadvertently coming out to his parents when they see him perform in drag. Jeff Gorti takes on the role in a new production at Signature Theatre that comes a half-century after the show debuted on Broadway and subsequently went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and nine Tony Awards. Matthew Gardiner directs a large, 26-member cast and oversees a crew including Denis Jones, who has developed new choreography that nods to the original by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian. “One (Singular Sensation),” “What I Did for Love,” and “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three” (aka “Tits and Ass”) are three standout standards from the show, which was conceived by Bennett and developed by a team led by composer Marvin Hamlisch, lyricist Edward Kleban, and book writers James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. In previews. Runs to Jan. 5. MAX Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit www.sigtheatre.org.

AIRNESS

Billie Krishawn stars as Nina, who discovers there’s more to air guitar than playing pretend when she enters an air guitar competition. Christina A. Coakley directs the D.C. premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s comedy also featuring Dani Stoller, Drew Kopas, Harrison Smith, Chris Stezin, Gary L. Perkins III, and Forrest A. Hainline IV. The show is a co-production between Keegan Theatre, where the show will run for most of November, and Virginia’s 1st Stage, which takes up the mantle in December. Previews begin Nov. 8. Runs to Nov. 30. 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets are $41 to $51 plus fees. Call 202-265-3767 or visit www.keegantheatre.com.

AMADEUS

Genius and jealousy collide in 18th-century Vienna as the mediocre Antonio Salieri does everything in his power to destroy his musical rival, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Folger Theatre offers a production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award-winning play directed by Richard Clifford and featuring a 13-person cast led by Ian Merrill Peakes as Salieri and Samuel Adams as Mozart. Previews begin Nov. 5. Runs to Dec. 22. 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $27 to $85. Call 202-544-7077 or visit www.folger.edu.

CABARET MACABRE

The multi Helen Hayes Award-winning devised theater ensemble Happenstance offers another run of its popular annual show that the company’s co-founder Sabrina Mandell once described to Metro Weekly as “a series of dark comic vignettes inspired by the works of Edward Gorey.” The premise and most of the content of each year’s Cabaret Macabre is different, though there’s always an overture, a closing “danse macabre,” “absurd” scenarios featuring an actor mannequin — and a “dangerous croquet battle.” Mandell stars alongside Happenstance’s co-founder Mark Jaster, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Alex Vernon, and special guest artist Ellen Cherry. Remaining performances are Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 West Preston St. Baltimore. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 410-752-8558 or visit www.theatreproject.org.

DAY OF ABSENCE

White citizens in a sleepy southern town are forced to recognize the value and vitality their African-American neighbors offer them one random day when they mysteriously disappear. Raymond O. Caldwell and Angelisa Gillyard direct a Theater Alliance retelling of a “reverse minstrel show” that Douglas Turner Ward originally created in 1965, one billed as a comedic and pointed commentary on systemic racism that is sadly still relevant today. Jared Shamberger leads a 10-member cast as the town’s mayor in the 90-minute, intermissionless play. To Nov. 3. Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Place SE. Tickets are $25 to $40, except for at least 10 Name-Your-Own-Price seats up for grabs one hour before each show. Call 202-241-2539 or visit www.theateralliance.com.

DISNEY’S NEWSIES

A band of underdogs become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York in this musical featuring a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, and based on a 1992 film that initially bombed at the box office. Molly Smith puts her stamp on the show in a production at Arena Stage. Previews begin Friday, Nov. 1. Runs to Jan. 12. Fichandler Stage in the Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit www.arenastage.org.

E2

Maryland’s Rep Stage presents a contemporary reimagining by Bob Bartlett of Christopher Marlowe’s tale of Edward II, England’s infamous ineffectual king. Now to Nov. 17. The Horowitz Center’s Studio Theatre at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Call 443-518-1500 or visit www.www.repstage.org.

ESCAPED ALONE

In Caryl Churchill’s dark comedy, three old friends are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat with a side of apocalyptic horror. Holly Twyford directs. To Nov. 3. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit www.sigtheatre.org.

EVERYBODY

The Shakespeare Theatre Company offers a radical adaptation of the 15th-century morality play Everyman by Obie- and MacArthur “Genius” Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon). In his revamped and rechristened Everybody, Death (Nancy Robinette) pays a visit to the overly optimistic and sanguine titular character to help knock some realistic sense into them. Everybody will be played by anybody and somebody among the other nine members of the cast, chosen at random, by lottery live on stage before every performance. Will Davis directs the resulting “irreverent, rollicking” comedy also touted as remixing “the archetypal medieval morality play into an explosive experiment of wit and emotion.” To Nov. 17. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit www.shakespearetheatre.org.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The zany American sci-fi musical comedy, from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, concerns a nerdy floral shop employee and wisecracking carnivorous plant who chews more than the scenery. Puppet designer Matthew Aldwin McGee is tasked, with puppeteer Rj Pavel, with bringing full, menacing life to the bloodthirsty Audrey II, with Marty Austin Lamar providing the plant’s soulful voice. Christian Montgomery leads the human cast as Seymour, the unlikely hero infatuated with his coworker Audrey (Teresa Quigley Danskey). Nick Martin directs. To Nov. 17. Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $19 to $55, plus fees. Call 202-204-7741 or visit www.constellationtheatre.org.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Known for ambitious stagings of eccentric, or just plain out-there, fantasy tales, Rorschach Theatre offers a reprise of Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters, originally produced in 2014. Set in a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired mysterious world created by a suburban American teenager as her way to cope with and escape from high school, when she dies her sister struggles to keep the fantasy world turning. Randy Baker returns to direct the remount, reimagined for 2019 to include site-specific elements bringing audiences into unseen places throughout the Atlas Performing Arts Center, from the elevator to the basement. To Nov. 10. Lab Theatre II, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $25 to $40. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.atlasarts.org.

THEORY

A young tenure-track professor tests the limits of free speech by encouraging her students to contribute to an unmoderated discussion group, where an anonymous student posts offensive comments and videos. Victoria Murray Baatin directs a Mosaic Theater Company production of Norman Yeung’s drama. Josh Adams, Musa Gurnis, Benairen Kane, Camilo Linares, Tony K. Nam, Andrea Harris Smith, and Tyasia Velines star. Now to Nov. 17. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Call 202-399-7993 or visit www.mosaictheater.org.

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company partners with New York’s Movement Theatre Company to offer the D.C. debut of a theatrical work by Aleshea Harris that uses parody, song, and movement to show, through a series of vignettes, the resilience of black people despite “the pervasiveness of anti-blackness” in our culture. The audience is asked to not only observe, but participate in a boundary blurring production directed by Whitney White and featuring a cast including Alana Raquel Bowers, Rachel Christopher, Ugo Chukwu, Kambi Gathesha, Denise Manning, Javon Q. Minter, Beau Thom, and newcomer Nemuna Ceesay. This weekend’s performances are at THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE. To Nov. 10. 641 D St. NW. Call 202-393-3939 or visit www.woollymammoth.net.

MUSIC

ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN W/THE NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC

“The Music of Abba” is the name of the game from a group that has been called “the No. 1 ABBA tribute band in the world.” You can expect to hear all the hits you know and love from the original Swedish pop group, from “Dancing Queen” to “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo” to “Take A Chance On Me.” And all of it presented and accompanied by Strathmore’s resident orchestra led by Piotr Gajewski. Given this takes place two days after Halloween, patrons are encouraged to “come in your favorite ABBA costume.” Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. Music Center, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $29 to $79. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

BLUE DOT JAZZ TROUPE

Rooted in the music of New Orleans, this modern rhythmic jazz ensemble mixes in blues, funk, Afro-Cuban, and pop to bring the signature American music genre to life in new and dynamic ways, with the intention of getting audiences moving and dancing. And since this past summer, they’ve been doing it three nights a week, performing live at Kramerbooks’ Afterwords Café, in the back of the venue, where patrons can enjoy late-night food as well as a host of literary-inspired cocktails and over 20 craft beers on tap. Thursdays from 9 to 11 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to midnight. 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-387-3825 or visit www.kramers.com.

DC DIFFERENT DRUMMERS FALL CONCERT

“For The Children” is the title of this year’s fall concert by the organization’s Capitol Pride Symphonic Band, performing music exploring the early phases of life as well as offering hope for the future, particularly the next 50 years of the LGBTQ community. The band, led by Anthony Oakley, will perform a wide range of music, from classic pieces by Julius Fucik and Percy Grainger to those by contemporary composers Anthony J. O’Toole, Omar Thompson, and Yukiko Nishimura. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees. Call 202-269-4868 or visit dcdd.org.

JOHN EATON: 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Every year the local jazz veteran and pianist offers performances at the Barns at Wolf Trap focused on American pop and jazz standards and built around a particular theme or era. The next Eaton program in the intimate and acoustically rich venue is a celebration of all that he’s done and an overview of all that he’s shared over the last 30 years. Expect an afternoon of songs, stories, and laughs from the man whom Washingtonian magazine has held up as the area’s “Best Jazz Pianist: John Eaton then, now, and probably forever.” Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $27. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit www.wolftrap.org.

JORDAN RAKEI

The New Zealand-native vocalist and multi-instrumentalist has drawn international attention as touring support for acts including Bonobo, as well as his featured vocal work on Disclosure’s “Masterpiece” from 2015’s Caracal. The 27-year-old, touted as a “bright young hope of jazz,” tours in support of new set Origin, inspired by dystopian visions of the future and including the singles “Say Something” and “Minds Eye.” Sam Wills opens. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $24. Call 202-408-3100 or visit www.sixthandi.org.

MARYLAND LYRIC OPERA INSTITUTE FALL CONCERT

Rising young talents from the MDLO Institute will perform excerpts from six classic operas in three different languages in a showcase supported by the full 50-member MDLO Orchestra on stage. Music Director Louis Salemno will conduct sopranos Alexandra Razskazoff and Sarah Joyce Cooper, mezzo-soprano Olga Syniakova, tenors Joseph Michael Brent, Yi Li, and Mauricio Miranda, baritone Christian Bowers, and bass Michael Pitocchi. The evening’s program includes Beethoven’s Fidelio, Gounod’s Faust, Verdi’s Falstaff, Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, Bizet’s Carmen, and Strauss’s Der Rosenkavlier. Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $10 to $75. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

MAX WEINBERG’S JUKEBOX

The longtime drummer of Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer presents a concert with his four-piece band where the audience gets to choose what songs they’ll perform. Selections are made via a jukebox-like video menu with over 300 possible songs including hits by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and of course the Boss. Weinberg is also known from his 17-year stint as Conan O’Brien’s bandleader and comedic foil. Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $52. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit www.wolftrap.org.

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

NSO Music Director Gianandrea Noseda conducts a dance-inspired program, spinning through a waltz by Strauss — Tales from the Vienna Woods — Circus Polka by Stravinsky, Duke Ellington’s jazzy interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s lush ballet score, Nutcracker Suite, and tango from Piazzolla, with Libertango and his tango-inspired Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, performed with NSO Concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef, and more. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

OLNEY BIG BAND: SWING, SWING, SWING XI

The “Golden Age of Big Band Radio” is revived this weekend on the mainstage at Maryland’s Olney Theatre Center. Expect many of the historic tunes made famous by big band directors Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, and Woody Herman. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Tickets are $10 to $25. Call 301-924-3400 or visit www.olneytheatre.org.

REBIRTH BRASS BAND

Formed in 1983, this New Orleans band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to festivals and stages all over the world, in the process leading a revival in the Crescent City’s brass band tradition. The band returns to The Hamilton, which will set up a dance floor in front of the stage so patrons can get down and into the groove. Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

A Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass/rock sextet based in the liberal oasis of Asheville, North Carolina, Steep Canyon Rangers is going on two decades in the business. On a break from its decade-long work collaborating with actor/banjoist Steve Martin, the group tours in support of last year’s Out In The Open, produced by the famous Grammy-winning folk producer Joe Henry. Kaia Kater opens. Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St. Frederick, Md. Tickets are $23.75 to $38.75 plus fees. Call 301-600-2828 or visit www.weinbergcenter.org.

THE KENNEDY CENTER CHAMBER PLAYERS: FALL CONCERT

Comprised of principal players of the National Symphony Orchestra, this acclaimed ensemble toasts the 250th birthday of Beethoven in a program with two popular sonatas from the German giant, the Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major “Spring,” featuring soloist Ricardo Cyncynates, and Cello Sonata No. 1 in F Major featuring soloist David Hardy. Hardy will also perform Jaffe’s Sonata For Cello and Piano accompanied by Lambert Orkis. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. Terrace Theater. Tickets are $36. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA: OTHELLO

Russell Thomas sings the title role and Leah Crocetto is his Desdemona in Verdi’s raging storm of jealousy and betrayal as adapted from Shakespeare. Daniele Callegari conducts and David Alden directs a production originally created by English National Opera as a co-production with Royal Swedish Opera and Teatro Real Madrid. The performances, in Italian with projected English titles at the Kennedy Center Opera House kicks off WNO’s new season. To Nov. 16. Tickets are $45 to $299. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA: THE MAGIC FLUTE

The WNO will alternate November performances of its first production of Othello in 20 years with Mozart’s enchanting quest for love and truth via a whimsical production designed by the late Maurice Sendak, the acclaimed children’s author and illustrator (Where the Wild Things Are). A production “for all ages” from Portland Opera led by conductor Eun Sun Kim and director Christopher Mattaliano, The Magic Flute will be performed in English with projected English titles. Opens Saturday, Nov. 2. To Nov. 23. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $25 to $299. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org.

DANCE

FUEGO FLAMENCO XV: FLAMENCO APARICIO DANCE COMPANY

Rafael Peral and Maria Adame, two of Spain’s most distinguished flamenco artists, will perform in the second week of this two-week festival, now in its 15th year. GALA Theatre’s festival launches next weekend with a reimagining of Entresueño from Edwin Aparicio, the festival’s co-founder and director. Aparicio’s namesake company will perform the work, which explores the frontier of consciousness where memories blur and mix with imagination, and reality gives way to dreams, as revised by the gay choreographer and Aleksey Kulikov, his longtime collaborator and also his husband. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Tickets are $30 to $55. Call 202-234-7174 or visit www.galatheatre.org.

RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE WITH ARTURO O’FARRILL ENSEMBLE

Praised for more than 30 years for his carefully crafted blend of African, modern, Caribbean, and social dance styles, Brown presents his recent choreographic work New Conversations: Iron Meets Water, performed by his troupe accompanied by live Afro-Cuban jazz music courtesy of Grammy winner O’Farrill. The performance is preceded by the discussion “Kinetic Collaborations” in which Brown and O’Farrill reflect on their collaboration. Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $29 to $69. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

SOLE DEFINED: ZAZ

This inaugural Dance Place Artist-in-Residence features dancers who turn their bodies into human drums and work to translate global rhythms through tap dance and body percussion. In the premiere performance of Zaz, the troupe examines the events of Hurricane Katrina from a small speakeasy in New Orleans, through intimate, first-person testimonies using storytelling, digital projection, song, and brass music. The aim is to take the audience on a “high-energy immersive roller coaster.” Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 202-269-1600 or visit www.danceplace.org.

COMEDY

WASHINGTON IMPROV THEATER: LIFE AND DEATH WITH WIT

No two performances are alike when performed by the Washington Improv Theater — D.C.’s answer to those comedy star-making groups such as Chicago’s Second City and L.A.’s Groundlings — especially since they’re spurred on by the audience. That’s as true as ever with the troupe’s latest performance series, which nods to the Latin American holiday Day of the Dead. Select performances will include a remount of In Lieu of Flowers, a show that comes with an improvised funeral as it works to memorialize the life of a particular audience member, with POPville‘s Dan Silverman the special guest of honor during the late show on Friday, Nov. 1, and the Washington Post‘s Alexandra Petri getting her due during the late show on Friday, Nov. 8. Each performance also features a different mix of the improvised ensembles that comprise WIT, from on-the-spot musical creations courtesy of iMusical, to the clever antics of the all-female-identifying group Hellcat, plus the groups Poetic Resistance, Nox!, Madeline, Uncle Gorgeous, and Lizard Girl. Weekends to Nov. 23. Spooky Action Theater, 1810 16th St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $18. Call 202-248-0301 or visit www.witdc.org.

READINGS & DISCUSSIONS

ANNABELLE SELLDORF OF SELLDORF ARCHITECTS

The New York-based architect Selldorf will share her vision and key projects, with a particular focus on her company’s first two forays into D.C.: from the Liz, the soon-to-open building at 14th and R Streets NW overseen by Fivesquares Development and Whitman-Walker Health, to the new greenhouse and educational building at Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown, their design of which was recently selected for approval. The discussion comes as part of the National Building Museum’s “Spotlight on Design” series. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. Tickets are $20, or $12 for members. Call 202-272-2448 or visit www.nbm.org.

AMERICAN RESISTANCE: FROM THE WOMEN’S MARCH TO THE BLUE WAVE

In partnership with the University of Maryland’s Be Informed Lectures and Libations Series, Kramerbooks hosts a discussion led by a sociology professor at the University of Maryland and focused on her sixth and latest book, which explores the anti-Trump “Resistance” movement. Dana Fisher uses innovative survey data and interviews with key players to analyze the movement and demonstrate its success as well as extrapolate what it “all means for the future of American democracy.” Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-387-1400 or visit www.kramers.com.

MJ RODRIGUEZ

Best known to date as the fiercely lovable house mother Blanca from FX’s Pose, the trans actress and singer also known for playing Angel in the 2011 Off-Broadway revival of Rent will deliver the keynote address at the 5th annual summit organized by the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Community Engagement at George Washington University, with the appropriate theme “Be Bold.” And not only is the presentation open to the general public — and, you know, fans of the House of Evangelista — tickets are also free (limit two per transaction), and as of press time, still available. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. GW Lisner, 730 21st St. NW. Call 202-994-6851 or visit www.gwutickets.com.

PAMELA NEWKIRK IN CONVERSATION WITH JONATHAN CAPEHART

In Diversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business, a New York University journalism professor looks at the separate failings of Hollywood, corporate America, and academia to diversify their predominantly white-run operations, despite great effort and expense. Newkirk shows where such programs failed and also suggests better ways to achieve similar goals in her book as well as in a conversation with the Washington Post‘s Capehart. Monday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit www.politics-prose.com.

STORY DISTRICT: HORROR SHOW

The area’s preeminent storytelling organization purportedly makes its “beyond-the-Beltway debut” with a special Halloween-themed show a day after the holiday. At Amp by Strathmore in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda, eight storytellers will share personal tales of real-life horror, or “situations that went oh-so-very wrong.” The lineup includes Graham Campbell, Christina Jones, Coby Jones, Jean Kamara, Mike Kane, Vijal Nathan, Nick Semanko, and Danish Shah. Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. 11810 Grand Park Ave. Tickets are $18 to $26. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.ampbystrathmore.com.

TOM SHERWOOD & MARK SEGRAVES W/KOJO NNAMDI

The host of WAMU 88.5’s The Kojo Nnamdi Show and The Politics Hour gets put in the interviewee seat for once as the featured guest at a live discussion at the Hill Center. Interviewing the native of Guyana and star radio host and producer will be Sherwood, the veteran local news reporter who is also the “Resident Political Analyst” on The Politics Hour, and Segraves of NBC4 News. The conversation comes as part of the “All Politics Is Local” series, supported by the Capitol Hill Community Foundation. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 p.m. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Free but advance registration recommended. Call 202-549-4172 or visit www.HillCenterDC.org.

FOOD & DRINK

DC BEER FESTIVAL

Eighty breweries fill the concourse at Nationals Park to help spread beer cheer the first Saturday in November — pouring 200 varieties of beers, with a particular focus on fall seasonal offerings. Atlas, Red Bear Brewing, Right Proper, and 3 Stars are among the D.C. craft breweries represented. Over a dozen of D.C.’s top food trucks will also be on hand at the annual beer fest, also offering Bobby McKeys Dueling Pianos, lawn games, DJs and more. Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1500 South Capitol St. NE. Tickets are $45 per session and include unlimited drink tastings. Visit www.dcbeerfestival.com.

EMPORIYUM

Union Market is a haven for foodies year-round, but one weekend every November it becomes a veritable foodie’s paradise. In addition to the regular merchants and food stalls inside the Market proper, over 100 artisans, producers, chefs and restaurants from around the Mid-Atlantic and beyond set up booths behind the market to sample and peddle their latest wares and fares. It’s a good assortment of tasty edibles and thoughtful gifts, for friends and family — and yourself. Top vendors participating this year include Spoken English, Sfogliatella, Swizzler, the Fermented Pig, Brewer’s Crackers, Zesty Z Spreads & Condiments, The Dough Jar, Modern Bar Cart, South Mountain Creamery, Fraktured Sauce, Ella May Candy and Confections, Petitpot, Don Ciccio & Figli liquors, Laoban Dumplings, the Neighborgoods, and Capitol Cider House. The Emporiyum launches with a Preview Party and Cocktail Battle among D.C. bartenders, presented by Happied, on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dock5 at Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. General admission is $15 to $25, while VIP is $40 offering early access plus special bites and sips, and a gift bag; the Friday Preview Party is $50 plus fees, or $80 with an All Access Weekend Pass. Visit www.theemporiyum.com.

ART & EXHIBITS

ARTY QUEERS: D.C.’S LGBTQ+ ART MARKET

The DC Center for the LGBT Community offers the chance for local LGBTQ and queer-identified artists to showcase and sell their works on the second Saturday of every month, including Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prospective art buyers can expect to see original artworks in a range of media, including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry, glasswork, textiles, and clothing. 2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105. Call 202-682-2245 or visit www.thedccenter.org.

MCLEAN ANTIQUES SHOW & SALE

The McLean Community Center hosts this annual event featuring a group of dealers representing American, Continental, and Asian antiques, decorative accessories, furniture, folk art, porcelain, silver, paintings, prints, linens, and Oriental carpets and rugs. Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1234 Ingleside Ave., Mclean, Va. Admission is $10 for both days. Call 703-790-0123 or visit www.www.aldentheatre.org.

MEMENTO MORI

Named after a Latin phrase meaning “remember that you will die,” a current group exhibition in Old Town’s Torpedo Factory Art Center confronts the single most inevitable fact of all human existence. Memento Mori also explores how death shapes life, in transformative as well as self-restraining and self-descructive ways. The 28 works on display in the contemporary-focused Target Gallery range from figurative to abstract to conceptual, but many are “deeply personal, referring to the artist’s own brush with death or loss of a loved one,” according to the show’s juror Laura Roulet. The show’s centerpiece is Diamond Wave II by Madaline Gardner of Greencastle, Penn., a large, monochromatic work with hypnotic, silver-lined formations that create a void and conjure life’s impermanence. Although a majority of the works come from artists based elsewhere, including one from Italy, the show features a dozen artists from the Washington region, including Tom Greaves and Jon-Joseph Russo of D.C., Ceci Cole McInturff and Henrik Sundqvist of Alexandria, Kerry Hentges and Angela Kleis of Fairfax, and Aziz Raad and David Terrar of Gaithersburg. To Nov. 3. 105 North Union St. Alexandria. Free. Call 703-838-4565 or visit www.torpedofactory.org.

MID-CENTURY MASTER: THE PHOTOGRAPHER OF ALFRED EISENSTAEDT

Nearly 50 photographs and ephemera from the Life Magazine artist known for capturing larger-than-life personalities and those among the most notable people of the 20th century — from Marilyn Monroe to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. This special exhibition at Hillwood explores the relationship that evolved over the course of photo sessions between Eisenstaedt and Hillwood founder Marjorie Merriweather Post. Concurrently, on the second floor of the mansion, Hillwood features a special display celebrating Adelaide Close Riggs, the eldest of Post’s three daughters, in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the museum as well as the 20th anniversary of her passing. To Jan. 12. 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $18. Call 202-686-5807 or visit www.HillwoodMuseum.org.

POTTERY ON THE HILL SHOW AND SALE

Twenty of the nation’s top ceramic artists collaborate in the annual functional pottery show sponsored by East City Art, offering something for both the most avid pottery collector and the casual observer, from table platters to fanciful mugs to cooking pots. Potters with works on display this year include Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery, Bruce Gholson and Samantha Henneke of Bulldog Pottery, Dan Finnegan, Warren Frederick, Richard Hensley, Matthew Hyleck, Michael Kline, Matthew Krousey, Katherine Maloney, Matthew Metz, Lisa Orr, Donna Polseno, Mark Shapiro, Stacy Snyder, Hitomi and Takuro Shibata of Studio Touya, Sam Taylor, and Catherine White. A Preview Reception is Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The show is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Call 202-549-4172 or visit www.HillCenterDC.org.

RISE UP: STONEWALL AND THE LGBTQ RIGHTS MOVEMENT

A groundbreaking exhibition commemorating what happened at New York’s Stonewall Inn 50 years ago this month, when patrons stood up and pushed back for the first time against the widespread police raids and anti-gay harrassment of the era. As seen through artifacts, images, and historic print publications, the Newseum’s Rise Up spotlights the Stonewall uprising as the key spark helping ignite the modern LGBTQ movement. Yet the exhibit also puts things in proper perspective by examining other pivotal moments of history, including the 1978 assassination of Harvey Milk, one of the country’s first openly gay elected officials; the creation of the rainbow flag as a powerful symbol to represent the community; the pioneering advocacy of early movement leaders, none more so than hometown hero Frank Kameny; the impact of the AIDS crisis; and the more recent cultural progress in terms of military representation and marriage equality. The role of the news media and popular culture in general is also naturally touched on in an exhibition hosted by the Newseum’s Freedom Forum Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for a free press and the First Amendment. And in particular, freedoms granted by the First Amendment are touted as having emboldened activists fighting discriminatory practices against LGBTQ Americans in housing, employment, and public accommodations. To Dec. 31. 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets are $22.95 for general admission. Call 292-6100 or visit www.newseum.org.

SUPERFINE! ART FAIR

Alex Mitow and his partner James Miille have cultivated a devoted following since starting the first Superfine! Art Fair in Miami in 2015. The couple is now readying the fair’s return to Union Market next weekend, bringing together 85 independent artists and galleries under one roof. The second D.C. edition debuts a large-scale experiential art installation, Superfine! X, while significantly expanding in size from last year’s offering of over 2,000 works of art for sale — notably, with price tag included. The fair is “highly curated,” thanks to a dedicated 10-person team that works to ensure a good representation of female, minority, and LGBTQ artists that goes well beyond what’s on offer at other established art shows. The event includes a full slate of programming ranging from film screenings to panel discussions to music and DJ performances. Thursday, Oct. 31, from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. Dock 5, 1309 5th St. NE. Tickets are $12 to $15 per day, with multi-day passes available starting at $25. Call 800-680-9095 or visit www.superfine.world.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

LA-TI-DO: SONGS OF THE BRITISH INVASION

Regie Cabico and Don Mike Mendoza’s variety show features higher-quality singing than most karaoke, often from local musical theater actors performing on their night off, and also includes spoken-word poetry and comedy. Mendoza and Anya Randall Nebel host the next La-Ti-Do, an evening of songs from the British Invasion of a half century age and featuring Paige Rammelkamp, the organization’s longtime accompanist, with guest performers Joseph Benitez, Larry Grey, and Michael Santos Sandoval, plus spoken word from Patti Ross. Matthew Dohm serves as music director. Monday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. Le Mirch, 1736 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-629-3577 or visit www.latidoproductions.com.

POETRY & PASTIES

Every second Saturday of the month, the new Anacostia location of Busboys and Poets plays host to a diverse open mic/burlesque event over brunch explicitly designed as a “queer-affirming, POC-centered, femme-focused space.” Poetry & Pasties is organized as well as hosted by poet and sex educator Jennifer Eden, who identifies as a Black queer femme. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. Free. Call 202-889-1374 or visit www.busboysandpoets.com.

RAVEN’S NIGHT: CREATURE FEATURE

Raven’s Night, which doubles as a masquerade ball, is the sort of event you’re going to experience only around this time of year. This year’s theme is centered on the most iconic movie monsters and billed as “a sci-fi and fantasy fueled feast fit for all fandoms.” Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 5 p.m. with an All Hallows Eve Exposition, including palm readings, photo ops, games, and live performance, followed by a “Salon Lunaire” dinner concert featuring the collective of Eastern European folk artists called RODYNA, starting at 6:30 p.m., and finally the main event, Cabaret Melancholia, a theatrical belly dance program with fusion dancers from across the nation, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $25. Call 703-549-7500 or visit www.ravensnight.com.

STRATHMORE’S MUSEUM SHOP AROUND HOLIDAY MARKET

The annual Museum Shop Around is one of the best and most convenient places in town for finding unique, artsy holiday gift ideas. Next weekend, 16 museums and art organizations will be represented at the event selling memorabilia and merchandise, including the Audubon Naturalist Society, International Spy Museum, the Jewish Museum of Maryland, the National Geographic Museum, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Phillips Collection, the Supreme Court Historical Society, and Tudor Place Historic House & Garden. Each museum is given its own space, often its own room, in Strathmore’s historic Mansion. That’s enough for most shops to display as much as 40 percent of their normal inventory. The Mansion also offers a café with food and drink available throughout the event, including hot apple cider. Opens Thursday, Nov. 7, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 10, starting at 10 a.m. each day. 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Free, but suggested donation is $10. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

THE DC BIG FLEA & ANTIQUES MARKET

The Dulles Expo Center once again plays host to what is billed as the Mid-Atlantic’s largest indoor antique and collectibles flea market, with booths offering unique, quality antiques for home and office. This is not the flea market of yore, according to promoters, but one where you can find sophisticated, sleek, and sturdy furniture and designs, from fine antiques to vintage clothing and handbags to mid-century modern artworks. Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Va. Admission is $10 for both days. Call 757-430-4735 or visit www.thebigfleamarket.com.