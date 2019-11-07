Nightlife Highlights: DJ Tracy Young at Avalon, DC Eagle’s Pornucopia, The Coven’s Flannels and Feels, and more!

AVALON: KINETIC WITH DJ TRACY YOUNG

Dougie Meyer is ramping things up considerably as Avalon Saturdays, his party at Soundcheck, the hip downtown nightclub, moves solidly into its second year. On Saturday, Nov. 9, he presents the Avalon debut of a preeminent veteran DJ on the gay club scene — Tracy Young, a local who got her start at Tracks and spent last decade juggling high-profile gigs for official Grammy events and private parties for Madonna. This weekend’s KINETIC party starts at 10 p.m. with an opening set from DJ X Gonzalez, a leading D.C. export on the international circuit. Also expect a drag show with standout local queens, plus $4 Absolut cocktails until midnight. Soundcheck is at 1420 K St. NW. Tickets are $25 plus fees, or $30 with fees for VIP with express entry and express service at the bar, plus one non-alcoholic drink ticket. Ages 18 and up. Call 202-789-5429 or visit www.dougiemeyerpresents.com.

THE COVEN: FLANNELS AND FALL FEELS

Every second Saturday of the month comes this queer women-centered “witchy dance party” touted as “open to all genders, orientations, ideologies, and badasses.” The Coven is also an event where — no surprise, given the name — “dark couture is encouraged.” Of course, thick fabric and anything flannel is the fashion to beat at the fall-themed party set for this Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Coven’s new venue, Shaw’s Satellite Room. DJ Honey will whip up a musical brew starting at 10 p.m. to help entice all to fall into a feeling frenzy — where consent reigns. 21 and up. Satellite Room is at 2047 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-506-2496 or visit www.satellitedc.com.

DC EAGLE: A PORNUCOPIA EXTRAVAGANZA & LOBO

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the DC Eagle offers two concurrent parties and two reasons to head to the leather and fetish preserve, particularly for subs, pups, and their enthusiasts. On the one hand, the 20-year-old sub- and switch-oriented club DC Boys of Leather hosts its monthly party starting at 9 p.m. with the theme “Stuffed,” in honor of “the season of plenty, henty.” The dress code is “sexy at every size,” although those patrons sporting a crop top or who shuck their shirt can belly up to the bar for a free Jello shot. The event also promises a raffle with prizes alternately described as “horny” and “porny.” Starting at 9 p.m. comes the return of a dance and play event presented by DJ UltraPup and PhoenixPup of Alpha & Omega Productions known by the acronym LOBO, which stands for “Lights Out, Barks Out.” Geared toward those into puppy play and gear but open to those with other kinks and fetishes, the November LOBO will feature beats by DJ Drayne from Philadelphia and DJ Drittuage from Chicago, plus a motley of LOBO Dancers. LOBO is also open to the youngest pups among us, with entry granted to all those 18 and up. The DC Eagle is at 3701 Benning Rd. NE. Tickets are $10 at the door for LOBO. Call 202-347-6025 or visit www.dceagle.com.

FLASHY SUNDAYS: VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

Last month, DJs Sean Morris and Kurt “TWiN” Graves passed the six-year marker for their incredibly popular holiday-Sunday gay party at the hip, sharply designed nightclub Flash. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the two gay house mixmasters will take turns on the turntables on the main dance floor as usual. While the party won’t stop until 5 a.m. — an hour after last call for alcohol due to extended holiday hours — chances are you’ll spend a good chunk of otherwise peak-hour dance time idling in line — if, that is, you don’t arrive as soon possible after doors open at 10 p.m. The promoters also share this tip: “If you aren’t off on Monday, it’s time to request the day off.” Flash is at 645 Florida Ave. NW. Cover is $20. Call 202-827-8791 or visit www.facebook.com/flashydc.