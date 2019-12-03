Christian hate group calls Drag Queen Christmas show an ‘insult to Christ’

Conservative Christians have found a new target in the ongoing culture wars: Christmas-themed drag shows.

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property — a Catholic organization — is petitioning a theater in Missouri to cancel an upcoming performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”

Starring former RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and other well-known queens, the show previously visited the D.C. area in November, with dates across the country until Dec. 29 in Tampa, Fla.

But it’s the Dec. 17 show at the Folly Theatre in Kansas City, Mo., that has drawn American TFP’s ire.

The group is accusing “A Drag Queen Christmas” of “blurring the lines established by God regarding sexuality,” insulting the “birth of Christ,” and posing “a danger to our children and society,” the Advocate reports.

“Such performances feature men dressed in scanty ‘drag’ and often performing immoral behavior,” the group breathlessly writes above its petition. “To make matters worse, while the performance warns of this ‘naughty’ behavior, it also says ‘all ages welcome’!”

The theater’s listing for the show clearly warns that it contains “adult content (because they’re drag queens).”

The petition calls the show “a direct and vulgar attack against the birth of Christ” and “an insult to human decency [that] blurs the distinction between man and woman.”

It urges the Folly Theatre to “cancel this offensive and scandalous event.”

At the time of writing, the petition has more than 14,000 signatures, out of a goal of 30,000.

Founded in 1973, the American chapter of TFP campaigns against LGBTQ equality, including same-sex marriage, LGBTQ adoption, LGBTQ people serving in the military, and transgender rights.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described American TFP as a “virulently anti-LGBT group.”

The petition is hosted on the group’s Return to Order website, part of a protest campaign that previously gained notoriety for petitioning Netflix to cancel the Good Omens miniseries for allegedly mocking God’s wisdom.

However, it wasn’t particularly successful, not least because Amazon Prime Video distributed the series, not Netflix.

Drag queen events have increasingly become a target for anti-LGBTQ groups and individuals, particularly Drag Queen Story events, where drag performers read books to children.

In September, a group of interfaith leaders in California publicly supported a Drag Queen Story Hour at a public library after it was targeted by anti-LGBTQ protests.

And in August, anti-LGBTQ activist group One Million Moms called Whole Foods “absolute filth” after it sponsored a drag queen story event in Atlanta City Hall.

