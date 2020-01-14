Fox News host questions Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality: “Are we really sure he’s gay?”

Pete Buttigieg – Photo: LGBTQ Victory Fund, via Facebook
Despite being open about his coming out process, vocal in his support for other LGBTQ people, and married to a man, apparently there’s an unanswered question about former Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Are we sure he’s gay?
That’s according to conservative commentator and frequent Fox News guest host Mark Steyn, who filled in for Rush Limbaugh on his radio show The Rush Limbaugh Show this week, Media Matters reports.
Steyn used his time to attack the diversity of the Democratic candidates for president, following the announcement that LGBTQ ally Sen. Cory Booker was suspending his campaign.
“Cory Booker has suspended his presidential campaign. So he’s gone,” Steyn said. “There are now no — I believe there are now no people of color left in the Democrat primary except Andrew Yang. And he’s Asian — so as we know from recent court decisions, that doesn’t count.”
Steyn described the remaining candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden, an “extreme geezer showdown.”
In a racist and sexist diatribe, he claimed that Warren was representing herself as a woman of color, and also questioned whether she is a woman at all.
“Mostly septuagenarian white men, although I believe Elizabeth Warren — oh yeah, she’s still in, she’s of course officially a person of color in that she was Harvard Law School’s first woman of color,” he said. “So she’s — suck it up, minorities! This is what happens when you mortgage your future to the Democrat Party!
“The great repository of diversity now is Elizabeth Warren! The first woman of color,” he continued. “We know she’s, what is she, 1/1,054th of color? Actually, do we know she’s a woman? I mean, who’s to say that’s not all a big scam, too?”
Steyn then turned his attention to Buttigieg, noting that the debate stages would be “a bunch of septuagenarian white guys up there, along with Mayor Pete.”
“Do we, are we really sure he’s gay?” he asked. “I mean, he looks like some guy from the accountancy department. He doesn’t — that’s a very non-gay look. I don’t know.”
He added: “Anyway, the whole thing is the diversity of the Democrat primary has completely vanished, now. Cory Booker is out. I love it, it’s this, just like big extreme geezer showdown. It’s dancing with the coots. That’s basically what the Democrat primary has boiled down to.”
A reminder that whomever wins the nomination will face 73-year-old white man Donald Trump.
Last week, Buttigieg issued a witty rebuttal to Trump after he claimed Buttigieg is ‘pretending’ to be Christian.
The thrice-married Trump — who has been accused of adultery and sexual assault — told a gathering of his evangelical supporters that Buttigieg, who regularly speaks about his faith, was “trying to pretend he’s very religious.”
Speaking to reporters, Buttigieg retorted: “Certainly, it has been a complex journey for me, as it is for a lot of people, but I’m pretty sure I’ve been a believer longer than he’s been a Republican.”
