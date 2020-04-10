Auli’i Cravalho, star of Disney’s ‘Moana,’ comes out as bisexual

Actress Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in Disney’s animated hit Moana, has come out as bisexual.

Cravalho, 19, posted a video to her TikTok account this week which features her lip-syncing to Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights.”

The lyrics reference a woman coming out as bisexual, after Eminem meets her in a club. He then raps that he’s “checkin’ out the chick,” and she responds, “So am I”:

Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight?

She said, “No, I’m bi”

She said, “Are you drunk?”, I said, “No, I’m high”

I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said, “So am I”

Cravalho specifically lip-synced the woman’s portions of the lyrics in her video — which was also the first posted to her TikTok.

auli'i cravalho is bi and that is ALL that matters to me 😌 pic.twitter.com/TA5IUchlSY — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

After social media went wild over the potential that one of the voices behind a Disney princess was part of the LGBTQ community, Cravalho stepped in to seemingly confirm that she was indeed coming out.

Responding to a tweet from a fan who asked her if she liked women, Cravalho said: “If I may escort you to my tiktok…”

if i may escort you to my tiktok… @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

Needless to say, the reaction on Twitter was overwhelmingly positive.

“Wait you’re telling me the one female voice actor I’ve ever had a crush on is in the LGBT community?!” one fan responded.

Cravalho was called both an “icon” and a “bicon,” while another fan wrote, “LGBT women of color SOLIDARITY.”

Wait you’re telling me the one female voice actor I’ve ever had a crush on is in the LGBT community?! 😍 — andrealynnartwork@gmail.com (@andrea_lynn_art) April 8, 2020

oh my gosh 14 year old me with the BIGGEST crush on auli’i cravalho is currently SCREAMING 🥺 — jules 🌙 ceo of big red (@inaworIdaIone) April 8, 2020

So, basically, Team Bisexual wins the internet for the month. You are an inspiration ❤️💜💙 — Cee, social distancing pro 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@phoenix0879) April 9, 2020

Moana, which released in 2016 and also featured the voice of Dwayne Johnson, earned almost $700 million worldwide and was a critical success.

Cravalho’s signature song in the film, “How Far I’ll Go,” was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Grammy Award.

Since making Moana, Cravalho has starred in NBC drama Rise and upcoming Netflix film Sorta Like a Rock Star. She also portrayed another Disney princess last year, starring as Ariel in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!.

To celebrate Cravalho’s coming out (and, frankly, to give us an excuse to listen to the song for the 1,000,000th time), here’s “How Far I’ll Go”:

