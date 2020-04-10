Auli’i Cravalho, star of Disney’s ‘Moana,’ comes out as bisexual

After social media went wild over the potential that one of the voices behind a Disney princess was part of the LGBTQ community, Cravalho stepped in to seemingly confirm that she was indeed coming out.
Responding to a tweet from a fan who asked her if she liked women, Cravalho said: “If I may escort you to my tiktok…”
Moana, which released in 2016 and also featured the voice of Dwayne Johnson, earned almost $700 million worldwide and was a critical success.
Cravalho’s signature song in the film, “How Far I’ll Go,” was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Grammy Award.
Since making Moana, Cravalho has starred in NBC drama Rise and upcoming Netflix film Sorta Like a Rock Star. She also portrayed another Disney princess last year, starring as Ariel in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!.
To celebrate Cravalho’s coming out (and, frankly, to give us an excuse to listen to the song for the 1,000,000th time), here’s “How Far I’ll Go”:
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
