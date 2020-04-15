Franklin Graham compares LGBTQ medical workers to drunks and drug users

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham is claiming he’s being unfairly harassed because of his religious beliefs as he defends a decision to require medical workers at an overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients, which is run by his organization Samaritan’s Purse, to sign a “statement of faith” expressing anti-LGBTQ views.

Graham and Samaritan’s Purse have previously said, separately, that they will not turn away any patient, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who seeks treatment at the emergency field hospital. However, a gay activist posing as a doctor volunteering his services was turned away after he revealed his sexual orientation — even though he said he’d still be willing to work with Samaritan’s Purse, so long as he did not have to agree to sign the statement of faith, and even though there is a shortage of health care workers to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the nation.

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Graham defended requiring doctors and nurses at the field hospital to abide by the organization’s values by signing the statement of faith, even though the hospital is technically an extension of Mount Sinai Hospital, which has an LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination policy.

“All of our doctors and nurses and staff, [they’re] Christians,” he said. “We believe it’s very important that — as we serve people and help people — we do it in Jesus’ name.”

Graham defended his opposition to same-sex marriage — not that the critics of Samaritan’s Purse are asking him to renounce his beliefs, only that he not require others volunteering their services to adopt the same beliefs — saying: “We have a long list of things we want people to understand and agree with before we take them to work with us.

“I don’t want a person who is going to be on the job and drinks; that’s not a good witness,” he added. “I don’t want a person who’s going to be using drugs to be part of our team. I don’t want someone who’s going to be swearing to be part of our team. I don’t want someone who is trying to pick up girls, and using this as an opportunity to do those kinds of things. So, we try to screen the people that work with us. And we want men and women who believe the way we do and have the same core values that we have.”

But on Tuesday, Graham — who has never turned down an opportunity to cast the Christian majority in the United States as an oppressed minority — took to Facebook to lament that some New Yorkers were critical of Samaritan’s Purse and the beliefs contained in the statement of faith. He accused those critics of “harassing” both him and the organization, and alleged that groups or political leaders seeking information on the field hospital’s policies were simply diverting attention and resources that would be better spent responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have watched daily press briefings by Governor Cuomo and others pleading for help and on April 1, in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System and in response to urgent calls for hospital beds, medical equipment and staff, Samaritan’s Purse erected a 14-tent, 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park, staffed by a team of more than 70 doctors, nurses and other medical personnel and relief specialists. This respiratory care unit, which includes 10 ICU beds equipped with ventilators has admitted 119 patients during our first two weeks of operation,” Graham wrote.

“While so many have expressed their appreciation and support, sadly some New York officials and a special interest group have expressed concerns or outright opposition to the presence of Samaritan’s Purse and our field hospital in Central Park.”

He specifically called out eight Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, the New York City Commission on Human Rights, and the Reclaim Pride Coalition for raising concerns about possible discrimination. The Reclaim Pride Coalition has also alleged that Graham is using the visibility from the partnership with Mount Sinai to proselytize and raise money to enrich himself and his organization.

“These groups share a common objection to the Statement of Faith which Samaritan’s Purse requires its employees to sign and generally asks its volunteers to support,” Graham said in his Facebook post. “While our Scriptural belief in marriage between a man and a woman seems particularly offensive to representatives of these three groups, we don’t believe this is the time or place to wage this debate. … It seems tone-deaf to be attacking our religious conviction about marriage at the very moment thousands of New Yorkers are fighting for their lives and dozens of Samaritan’s Purse workers are placing their lives at risk to provide critical medical care.

“In a country that cherishes freedom of speech and religion we don’t object to opposition or criticism of our beliefs as a Christian organization. What we do object to is being harassed into diverting precious resources of time and energy and personnel away from serving COVID-19 patients in New York City in order to respond to demands for documents and other information from eight Democratic members of Congress, the Human Rights Commission and the Reclaim Pride Coalition — all while the death toll in New York continues to climb,” Graham added.

“If any of these groups had funded and erected their own emergency field hospitals to serve COVID-19 patients in Central Park, we would join what we believe would be most New Yorkers — and Americans — in applauding and praying for them, not harassing them.”

According to the New York Times, the field hospital had treated 130 patients as of Tuesday, with five patients ultimately succumbing to the illness.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the members called out by Graham for sending a letter seeking answers as to whether Samaritan’s Purse might be engaging in discrimination, responded to Graham’s claims of harassment, tweeting: “Holding a group with a proven track record of discrimination accountable is not harassment, it’s ensuring that New Yorkers feel safe seeking medical care. I am encouraged to see that Samaritan’s Purse has agreed to follow anti-discrimination policies.”

Holding a group with a proven track record of discrimination accountable is not harassment, it's ensuring that New Yorkers feel safe seeking medical care. I am encouraged to see that Samaritan's Purse has agreed to follow anti-discrimination policies.https://t.co/lNbiDNbl9z — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 15, 2020

