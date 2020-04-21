Voices Carry – Metro Weekly Magazine – April 16, 2020

Open in full-screen mode for the viewing experience.

Inside This Issue

Cover Story: The finalists in APO’s third annual NextGen competition have plenty to say about music, song, and life during quarantine. Edited by Rhuaridh Marr and Randy Shulman.

Featured Story: Climate Control: On the eve of Earth Day 50, Greenpeace USA finds itself more than ever laser-focused on tackling climate change. By John Riley.

Spotlights: Live from Michael Urie’s Living Room – SONiA’s Virtual Tour – A Vietnamese Romance – Sweet Spot – The Phantom of YouTube

News: Callous Outburst – Grindr Sting – Surprising Support – Catholic Heralds

Reviews: TV – Circus of Books; Music – Laura Marling, The Strokes

More: Selfie Scene, Last Word

Patron Saint: Aretha Franklin