Voices Carry – Metro Weekly Magazine – April 16, 2020

Inside This Issue
Cover Story: The finalists in APO’s third annual NextGen competition have plenty to say about music, song, and life during quarantine. Edited by Rhuaridh Marr and Randy Shulman.
Featured Story: Climate Control: On the eve of Earth Day 50, Greenpeace USA finds itself more than ever laser-focused on tackling climate change. By John Riley.
Spotlights: Live from Michael Urie’s Living Room – SONiA’s Virtual Tour – A Vietnamese Romance – Sweet Spot – The Phantom of YouTube
News: Callous Outburst – Grindr Sting – Surprising Support – Catholic Heralds
Reviews: TV – Circus of Books; Music – Laura Marling, The Strokes
More: Selfie Scene, Last Word
Patron Saint: Aretha Franklin
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.