WATCH: Trailer released for ‘Hightown,’ a queer crime drama set in Provincetown

The trailer for upcoming STARZ crime drama Hightown has released, showcasing its lesbian lead character and numerous LGBTQ themes.
Set in the LGBTQ-friendly beach resort of Provincetown, Mass., Hightown stars Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire) as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying, lesbian National Marine Fisheries Service agent, whose life is thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach.
Per the show’s official release: “As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober — until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale, Only the Brave), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral.
“And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated — and deadly — our addictions can be.”
In addition to exploring Jackie’s various hookups and relationships, the trailer also features a number of LGBTQ elements, including a Pride parade and Provincetown’s nightlife.
Hightown debuts May 17 on STARZ. Watch the trailer below:
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition.
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
