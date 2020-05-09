The Portraits of Todd Franson: Special 26th Anniversary Issue!

This is a special Anniversary 26th Issue of Metro Weekly, featuring portraits taken by Todd Franson between the years 1996 and 2020.

For the most visual impact, the issue is BEST VIEWED in full-screen mode on a computer or tablet in 2-page spreads.

To do this, please click on the brackets in the lower right. Or simply click this link to open the issue in Full Screen Mode.

We encourage you to download the Free Issuu App to your devices and follow Metro Weekly. You’ll be alerted on your device whenever we publish. Each edition now includes links to all editorial and advertisers. Watch for red action buttons for video and audio that plays directly in the magazine, as well as special contests and hidden surprises.

Purchase limited special edition printed copy. Perfect bound, full color, heavy glossy paper. Click here for pricing and details.

Please be sure to support our advertisers, now and after the pandemic ends.

If you are interested in advertising in Metro Weekly’s digital edition, or in our emails or online, please send a request to the publisher using this form.