Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, many of us would very likely be down on Pennsylvania Avenue today, celebrating our LGBTQ Pride at the Capital Pride Festival.

Fear not, you can quell your nostalgia through our vast Pride photo archive. We have thousands of photographs from all manner of Pride events, currently dating back to 2002. Some of the quality on the earlier shots varies, but you’ll get the idea. You can revisit everything from Capital Pride festival and parade, to other vital Pride celebrations, including Black Pride, Youth Pride, Trans Pride, Latinx Pride, Baltimore Pride, Nova Pride, and even last year’s inaugural Annapolis Pride.

The full roster can be browsed starting here.

Meanwhile, between the years of 2009 and 2014, we were very active in producing videos of Pride events for our YouTube channel. (We’ll get back to that one day, maybe in 2021?) We’ve collected 60 Pride-related videos into a convenient playlist that can be publicly accessed here.

Like the photos, our videos capture moments (mostly performances) from several Pride events, including Capital Pride, Black Pride, Youth Pride, Pride of Pets, and Baltimore Pride. Featured performers include RuPaul, Jennifer Holliday singing her signature hit from Dreamgirls, the DC Cowboys, Crystal Waters, Betty Who, Chely Wright, Wale, Deborah Cox, Icona Pop, and more. They’re sorted in random order by default, so enjoy scrolling through and finding what appeals to your own unique and personal sense of Pride.

To kick things off, we’ve included a few favorites:

From everyone here at Metro Weekly, we wish you a happy and healthy Pride season.

Related:

Global Pride to focus on racial justice, uplift Black Lives Matter movement, on June 27

Capital Pride, The DC Center, and other LGBTQ orgs to hold educational forum on defunding police

DC Latinx Pride announces slate of virtual events for June 2020