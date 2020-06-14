Troye Sivan surfs the crowd at 2018 Capital Pride.
Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, many of us would very likely be down on Pennsylvania Avenue today, celebrating our LGBTQ Pride at the Capital Pride Festival.
Fear not, you can quell your nostalgia through our vast Pride photo archive. We have thousands of photographs from all manner of Pride events, currently dating back to 2002. Some of the quality on the earlier shots varies, but you’ll get the idea. You can revisit everything from Capital Pride festival and parade, to other vital Pride celebrations, including Black Pride, Youth Pride, Trans Pride, Latinx Pride, Baltimore Pride, Nova Pride, and even last year’s inaugural Annapolis Pride.
Meanwhile, between the years of 2009 and 2014, we were very active in producing videos of Pride events for our YouTube channel. (We’ll get back to that one day, maybe in 2021?) We’ve collected 60 Pride-related videos into a convenient playlist that can be publicly accessed here.
Like the photos, our videos capture moments (mostly performances) from several Pride events, including Capital Pride, Black Pride, Youth Pride, Pride of Pets, and Baltimore Pride. Featured performers include RuPaul, Jennifer Holliday singing her signature hit from Dreamgirls, the DC Cowboys, Crystal Waters, Betty Who, Chely Wright, Wale, Deborah Cox, Icona Pop, and more. They’re sorted in random order by default, so enjoy scrolling through and finding what appeals to your own unique and personal sense of Pride.
To kick things off, we’ve included a few favorites:
From everyone here at Metro Weekly, we wish you a happy and healthy Pride season.
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
