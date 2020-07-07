Gay realtor says he was beaten unconscious in Oklahoma anti-gay attack

A gay Oklahoma realtor claims he was beaten unconscious last week by two people who yelled homophobic slurs at him and a friend.

Christian Council, of Edmond, Oklahoma, claims he and a friend were heading home for the night when he says they encountered a parked car blocking his parking space. He honked his horn twice, prompting the car to move so he could park his car.

But Council says that as soon as they exited the car, a man and a woman were waiting behind the car.

“It was clear that when they could tell my friend and I were gay, or that we appeared to be gay, they knew they could do what they did to me,” Council told NBC affiliate KFOR. “[W]hen they saw us and saw what we looked like, they said ‘oh are you two a couple of faggots?'”

The male member of a couple then attacked Council, kicking, kneeing, and punching him, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. Someone called police, who arrived on scene shortly afterward.

“When officers arrived he was still on the ground, all of the involved parties were still there,” Master Sergeant Gary Knight, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Council suffered a gash below his right eye, and swelling on his head and body. He says it’s still hard to breathe.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” he said. “I’ll never forget the feeling of my neck snapping back and forth every time he would hit either side of my head.”

See also: Police investigating shooting of Louisiana man as possible hate crime

Council claims the couple yelled homophobic slurs throughout the attack, but that charge does not appear in the police report. He believes the assault constitutes a hate crime.

Police later arrested and charged Amery Dickerson and Bennett Stone with misdemeanor assault and battery. Both have been released without being booked in jail.

Council claims he didn’t recognize the suspects, but was told they were dropping off a friend at the building across the parking lot from him.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help pay for Council’s medical expenses and potential legal fees in a civil lawsuit. The page has thus far raised more than $15,000.

“As a Realtor, Christian will need to cover his medical expenses and also take some time off from showings as he recovers. Christian also hopes to pursue a civil case against his attackers. Any help to cover his expenses would be greatly appreciated,” Jake Langford, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Any amount not used will go to a non profit that supports victims of hate crimes.”

Read more:

New Jersey Republican congressional candidate regrets his vote against gay marriage

8th Circuit revives gay health care salesman’s lawsuit alleging employment discrimination

LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses three more candidates for Congress