The Magazine: David France and ‘Welcome to Chechnya’

In this week’s issue, director David France (How to Survive a Plague) shares gritty inside details about Welcome to Chechnya, a powerful new HBO documentary about LGBTQ refugees running for their lives. Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later. Also: We talk to Rufus Wainwright about his new album (which gets a 4-Star review from our critic), The High Note director Nisha Ganatra, reviews of Netflix’s The Old Guard and Mucho Mucho Amor, and offer up a ton of news and vintage scene from the year 1998.

