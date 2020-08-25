Cher headlines LGBTQ fundraiser for Joe Biden

Cher will headline a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden specifically geared towards LGBTQ people.

The gay icon, activist, and multi-award-winning singer and actress will appear in a virtual fundraiser on Aug. 31 alongside out lawmakers Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), as well as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Deadline reports that the fundraiser will carry a steep entry price: tickets start at $1,000 per person. Those who donate more than $50,000 can take part in a “virtual clutch,” with tickets maxing out at $100,000.

Cher’s participation is unsurprising, as she endorsed Biden’s campaign for the Democratic nomination in February, and has passionately supported him on Twitter since then, including after he accepted the nomination at last week’s Democratic National Convention.

“AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER,” Cher tweeted last week, in her trademark (and similarly iconic) all-caps style. “LOVE, RESPECT, & BELIEVE IN JOE. I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE, & I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.”

She continued: I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT. JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES. WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS. I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN.”

She has also urged her fans to register to vote to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second term in office.

“If I’ve Ever Made You Laugh, Cry, Dance, Sing, Happy, Wanna Bust Out, Pissed Off, Feel Safe When You’re Scared, Given You Courage TO ACE A TEST, GET A JOB, GET THROUGH A CRISIS. PLEASE REGISTER &VOTE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE,” Cher wrote last week. “A 2nd trump TERM WILL [kill] DEMOCRACY. I SWEAR JOE HAS PLANS 4 THE PPL.”

In addition to Cher, Biden’s campaign is offering a number of celebrity-driven fundraisers over the coming weeks.

Cyndi Lauper will appear at another virtual LGBTQ fundraiser on Sept. 14 alongside Buttigieg, out lawmaker Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the most powerful LGBTQ mayor in the country. Tickets for Lauper’s event start at $100.

Will and Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate a virtual conversation and fundraiser on Aug. 26 featuring Reps. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), Lucy McBath (D-GA), and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL).

Tickets for the event, which will focus on the value of women voters and leaders, start at $100.

