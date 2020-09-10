A Labor Day rally for Trump supporters in Salem, Ore., took a dark turn when a speaker called for the murder of pro-LGBTQ Democratic lawmakers, prompting cheers from those in attendance.

In a video shared on social media, an unnamed speaker wielding a megaphone starts shouting about the LGBTQ “agenda,” Queerty reports.

During his rant, he compares LGBTQ people to pedophiles, and urges that “Democrats need to be shot dead,” prompting cheers from the other Trump supporters in attendance.

“We have said all this LGBT agenda has set us back,” the speaker said. “They told us we were crazy. They told us we were homophobic. But the God’s honest truth is, their pedophile agenda has been normalized. It is being pushed forward. I’m a goddamn man, but I think these Democratic leaders who allowed this to happen need to be shot dead in the streets.”

Other Trump supporters in the vicinity clapped and cheered in response.

“Democrats need to be shot dead” and other Q crap demonizing LGBTQ.

SALEM, OREGON pic.twitter.com/8WVhPtMXnG — Cozca Itzpapalotl (@KohzKah) September 7, 2020

Stayton City Councilor Paige Hook, the Democratic candidate for Oregon House District 17, responded to the video saying the video had driven her to tears.

“Thanks for sharing this,” she tweeted. “I’m in tears out of fear because there’s no other translation than I, a Dem, LGBTQ, elected official should be shot dead. Me & anyone that supports me. Me & everyone of my LGBTQ elected Dem friends. I’m a good person. I called this in. This isn’t okay.”

It’s not the first time supporters of the president have engaged in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Last month, a gay waiter in Utah claimed that Trump supporters wrote “get out of America, Fag!” on a cash tip they left for him. And in July, a Trump supporter yelled “kill transgenders” during a protest targeting a Black Lives Matter rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump’s supporters repeatedly assert that he is the most “pro-gay” president in history, something the Human Rights Campaign recently called an “absurd lie.” In reality, the Trump administration has attacked LGBTQ people an estimated 175 times since taking office three years ago, according to GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project.

