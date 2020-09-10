Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct over alleged 1980s assault

Kevin Spacey faces a civil suit for sexual assault and misconduct from Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp.

In 2017, Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances towards him in a New York City apartment in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old.

He alleged that Spacey, then 26, tried to “seduce him,” including lying down on top of Rapp and and trying to “get with [Rapp] sexually.”

In the wake of Rapp’s allegations, Spacey issued a much derided apology, in which he came out and said he now chose “to live as a gay man.”

Other allegations against Spacey emerged, including sexual assault and harassment allegations from the set of Netflix’s House of Cards, which led to the Oscar-winner being fired from the flagship drama, effectively ending his career.

Per The Guardian, Rapp has now joined a civil lawsuit with another plaintiff who claims they were also 14 when Spacey allegedly assaulted them.

CD, as the second plaintiff is known, alleges to have met Spacey in 1981 while taking an acting class in Westchester County, New York, when he was 12 years old and Spacey would have been in his early twenties.

When CD was 14, he claims that he met Spacey in New York City, and that invited CD to his apartment, where they repeatedly engaged in oral and anal sex.

CD also alleges that Spacey engaged in anal sex despite CD resisting and saying, “‘No’ multiple times,” according to the lawsuit.

Rapp claims in the lawsuit to have sustained “psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof, and, upon information and belief, some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature.”

CD claims to have sustained similar damages, as well as “certain internal injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages based on six actions — two counts each of assault, battery, and emotional distress to both Rapp and CD.

Spacey has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit, which was filed under New York’s 2019 Child Victims Act, allowing lawsuits to be brought regardless of when the alleged assaults occurred.

“This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law,” Peter Saghir, who is representing Rapp and the other plaintiff, said in a statement. “Our clients are looking forward to their day in Court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

Spacey has repeatedly denied allegations made against him. Last year, prosecutors in Nantucket dropped charges against him of sexual assault, after alleged victim William Little refused to testify in court.

